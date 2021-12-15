ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Healthy Super Bowl Recipes That Won't Leave You Feeling Sacked

By Christopher Michel
countryliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your New Year's resolutions is to eat healthier, then the first big challenge...

www.countryliving.com

sarasotamagazine.com

You Need to Try My Mom's Sugar Cookie Recipe

When I was growing up, my family had a rule: no Christmas before Thanksgiving. We weren't allowed to get a Christmas tress. We couldn't listen to Christmas music. And we certainly couldn't mention any presents we might want. All of that was no biggie, really. The only hard part about...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Prime Rib Roast Au Jus Perfect Every Time! No Fail

Member's Choice! Prime rib is an expensive cut of meat so having a foolproof method of cooking it is key. Follow Deb's instructions and you'll have a tender, succulent roast your family will love. There are no fancy seasonings in this recipe - just salt and pepper. The true flavor of the meat shines bright. The simple Au Jus is the perfect touch. This easy to follow roast recipe will be delicious for a special occasion.
simplyrealhealth.com

11 Super-Simple & Healthy Holiday Cookie & Baking Recipes

The holidays are HERE and that means it’s time for something festive & warming (for both the belly and the soul). I just loooove baking this time of year. There’s something extra-cozy about the oven warming up the kitchen and filling your home with scents of cinnamon and cardamom and all the warm, comforting smells.
Thrillist

You Won’t Believe This Creole Gumbo Is Vegan

Charity Morgan wants to circumvent the idea of a perfect vegan. She’s even coined a term for imperfect vegans—plegans—which she defines as plant-based eaters who are empowered by their lifestyle decisions and aren’t seeking judgment from those within the vegan community. The term started while she was helping her NFL-player clients adapt to their new plant-based diet.
Wide Open Eats

The 20 One Pot Soup Recipes That Make You Feel Warm and Cozy Anytime

Do you crave soup when the cold weather hits? I know I do! One pot soup is a great meal to make because you can load it with your favorite vegetables and meat. It's a filling and healthy meal that's comforting during the fall and winter seasons. Another plus, you can make a big batch in your stock pot or Dutch oven on your stovetop, let it cool off, and then freeze it in containers. You'll always have a big supply of soup whenever you need it!
tasty.co

As Someone Who Cooks For A Living, These Were The 13 Best Recipes I Made In 2021

Hey y'all! 👋 I'm Ross, and a fun fact about ME is that I pretty much cooked every single day in 2021. Cooking is one of the biggest constants in my life — I'm a food writer by day and recipe developer by night, so even when I'm haunted by the thought of dirtying yet another dish...chances are, I'll cook something anyway. And I truly, genuinely love it. (Especially when I get to tenderly smooch fried chicken and sip on a cocktail simultaneously.)
BHG

Buffalo Chicken Recipes You'll Want to Serve for the Big Game (and Everyday)

Buffalo chicken is a game-day classic, especially when combined with blue cheese dressing and a side of carrots and celery. Wings are always a party pleaser, but there are so many other great recipes featuring the same great spicy flavor. With ideas for buffalo chicken mac and cheese and delicious buffalo chicken dip, here are 15 ways to enjoy red hot buffalo chicken.
Parade

35 Cheap Ground Beef Recipes to Get You Through the Holidays Without Going Broke

Ground beef is the perfect ingredient to build dinner around because there are a plethora of ways to use it so it never gets boring! And ground beef is incredibly affordable—I mean what’s better than a delicious protein that can be added to pastas, rice dishes, casseroles, stir-fries and more? Ground beef protein-filled meals can be enjoyed by adults and kids alike, take almost no time to prepare and don’t require you to empty your wallet when grocery shopping. So these 35 cheap ground beef recipes are a win-win if you ask us!
purewow.com

24 of the Best Blondie Recipes to Bake All Year Long

We love brownies just as much as the next dessert fiend, but blondies hold a special place in our heart. In case you haven’t had the pleasure of eating one before, a blondie is a type of dessert bar that’s basically a cocoa powder-free brownie. Blondies are softer than cookies, less fudgy than brownies and famous for their thick, chewy texture. They can also be made with an endless number of mix-ins, like nuts, chocolate chips, fruit and candy. Ready to get baking? Read on for 24 of the best blondie recipes of all time.
Bon Appétit

15 Bundt Cake Recipes We Can’t Wait to Bake

The best Bundt cake recipes are the ones you can pull together in a snap. When you can’t be bothered to assemble a layer cake (scary! stressful!), put your faith in the decorative grooves of your favorite Bundt pan. You don’t have to do any extra work for a beautiful design—it’s built right into the pan’s shape. (Do be sure to prepare the pan well to eliminate stickage. There’s nothing more frustrating than a half in, half out Bundt.)
purewow.com

18 Taco Bowl Recipes That Will Spice Up Your Lunch and Dinner Rotations

If we *really* had to decide, tacos just might be our favorite meal of all time. They’re savory, satisfying and can contain a countless number of exciting ingredients (we’re partial to crispy fish and quesabirria tacos, but we’re not picky). While we love chowing down on half a dozen of these handhelds in 30 seconds flat at home, we’d rather not show that side of ourselves to our coworkers. That’s where these 18 taco bowl recipes come in: They contain all your favorite ingredients, but nix the mess by serving them in a bowl over rice or veggies. Read on for our top picks, which include everything from tequila shrimp to chipotle chicken.
healthdigest.com

Healthy Applesauce Spice Cake Recipe

Now that the weather is cooling down, you may be craving a warmer dessert. In the summer, we tend to opt for sweet treats like ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, or anything that might cool us down in the hot weather. In the fall and winter months, however, we steer clear of frozen treats and look for something warmer, spicier ... something like a healthy applesauce spice cake!
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
