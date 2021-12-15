25 Healthy Super Bowl Recipes That Won't Leave You Feeling Sacked

If we *really* had to decide, tacos just might be our favorite meal of all time. They’re savory, satisfying and can contain a countless number of exciting ingredients (we’re partial to crispy fish and quesabirria tacos, but we’re not picky). While we love chowing down on half a dozen of these handhelds in 30 seconds flat at home, we’d rather not show that side of ourselves to our coworkers. That’s where these 18 taco bowl recipes come in: They contain all your favorite ingredients, but nix the mess by serving them in a bowl over rice or veggies. Read on for our top picks, which include everything from tequila shrimp to chipotle chicken.

RECIPES ・ 15 HOURS AGO