Inside Tim McGraw's Complicated Relationship With Late Father, MLB Pitcher Tug McGraw

If you’ve been fortunate enough to watch one of your favorite bands live, you remember it. There’s no way any of us could forget the excitement of the show. In fact, some would go so far as to say it’s a spiritual experience. Some people are lucky enough to have that experience in their youth. Others have to wait until their grown and established in their career. The latter was the case for Tim McGraw last weekend. His wait paid off in a big way, though. He didn’t just get to see Alabama live. The band invited McGraw up on stage with them to sing, “Lady Down on Love.” He shared that experience with his Twitter followers on Sunday.