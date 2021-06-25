Cancel
MLB

Inside Tim McGraw's Complicated Relationship With Late Father, MLB Pitcher Tug McGraw

By Wide Open Country Staff
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes the best country music is inspired by pain and hardships endured in real life. At least that was the case for Tim McGraw's heartbreaking ballad "Live Like You Were Dying." The song was written in honor of his late father Tug McGraw: a man the country singer didn't even meet for the first time until he was 11 years old. The two had a complicated relationship in the early years but ultimately became incredibly close up until Tug's passing in 2004.

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

