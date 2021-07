What’s the second most important item you need after your phone? A phone case, duh. And while sidewalks aren’t only full of cracked phone screens and dismayed phone owners, your smartphone still needs that extra layer of protection—it doesn’t have to be a boring or basic one either. We’re willing to bet that your phone is still one of the most frequently used products on any given day, and whether or not you or your family paid for it, you definitely should treat it like the precious cargo it is. The solution? Get your hands on a phone case that does the job while looking cute.