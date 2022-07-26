Best Bluetooth turntables 2022: wireless record players for streaming vinyl

Best Bluetooth turntables Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Bluetooth turntables you can buy in 2022.

The popularity of vinyl continues and that means more and more people buying turntables for the first time or upgrading their existing record players. And one turntable feature that's proving increasingly popular is Bluetooth.

The best Bluetooth turntables deliver great vinyl sound from your deck to a pair of Bluetooth speakers or headphones, making listening to records – and building your vinyl system – easier than ever.

How to choose the best Bluetooth turntable for you

As with any new purchase, you need to decide on your budget. We'd suggest limiting it to around a quarter of your system's cost if it's being added to an existing hi-fi set-up. With that in mind, make sure you read up on the sonic characteristics of all your components – even five-star products benefit from the right partnering.

If you're only planning on using the Bluetooth turntable with a wireless speaker or pair of wireless headphones, then you don't need to spend a fortune. And there are a couple of affordable options to choose from below.

Once you've decided on your budget, decide on the features you require besides Bluetooth. Belt drive or direct drive ? Do you need a phono stage built in? What about the cartridge? USB? Make sure you have a checklist based on your needs to help you narrow the search.

In this list are talented turntables ranging from affordable to expensive, and there's even an Award-winning just-add-speakers system fully loaded with onboard amplification that you can send tracks to via Bluetooth, rather than connecting wireless speakers or headphones at the other end. The Elipson at the bottom of this list can even rip records to digital files courtesy of its USB output.

The landscape of vinyl is changing with the times, and with our pick of the best Bluetooth record players, you can come along for the ride too.

1. Sony PS-LX310BT

A fully automatic deck with oodles of character.

Dimensions: 11 x 43 x 37cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: Black

Entertaining sound Easy to use Plug-and-play Purist alternatives sound better

Not only does this Sony leave you with little to do during set-up – just attach the belt to the platter – it does pretty much everything but shaking the vinyl from its sleeve, too.

You can pair the PS-LX310BT with up to eight Bluetooth devices and, in our tests using headphones, the connection was strong enough to walk into another room, close the door and even go outside.

Sony has given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck, included a phono stage, thrown in Bluetooth and priced it at the low end of the market. It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers.

What's more, it sounds ridiculously fun. More traditional decks, such as the Award-winning Rega Planar 1 can be more mature in their performance, but when you consider this fully-automatic deck's list of features, it's hard to believe it can sound this good with such a price tag.

Read the full review: Sony PS-LX310BT

2. Pro-Ject Juke Box E

An Award-winning turntable system.

Dimensions: 11.8 x 41.5 x 33.5cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: Red, white, black

True just-add-speakers convenience Capable, even-handed sound Good range of features Some will hanker after more power Baffling remote control

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E is based on Pro-Ject’s well-regarded Primary turntable and is tricked out with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification (25W per channel into 8 ohms) and a Bluetooth receiver, meaning you can stream music to its amp as well. All you need to do is add a pair of speakers or headphones and you're good to go.

Right from the off, this is recognisably a Pro-Ject turntable – it carries the brand’s sonic signature as surely as some sports brands carry three stripes. In essence, that sonic signature is one of easy-going fidelity – the Juke Box E establishes a decently spacious soundstage and positions instruments upon it securely in their own space even as they integrate and interact together. It’s untroubled by even tricky tempos or gimpy rhythms; it has reasonable shine and brilliance at the top end; its midrange reproduction is detailed.

It’s an all-in-one system that demands very few compromises, given its price. It’s also an all-in-one system that we can’t easily argue against in favour of separates. The Juke Box E delivers convenience and backs it up with Award-winning sound quality. You can't really ask for more than that.

Read the full review: Pro-Ject Juke Box E

3. Cambridge Audio Alva TT

An interesting spin on premium turntable design.

Dimensions: 13.9 x 43.5 x 36.8cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Direct drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: Grey

Solid build Clear, detailed presentation Impressive midrange Sound lacks a little dynamics and drive

This is no ordinary premium turntable. Cambridge Audio has added a twist or two of its own by fitting it with a built-in phono stage, direct drive motor and Bluetooth connectivity.

The fact it's aptX HD Bluetooth means the Alva TT can stream your vinyl wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth headphones or a wireless speaker in hi-res audio quality, 24-bit/48kHz.

The Alva TT is a direct drive design – unusual at this price point but it does promise a number of improvements over belt-driven designs, including speed stability and accuracy. Sound quality is good, too, with vinyl given an open and airy soundstage and vocals a particular highlight.

Here, Cambridge Audio has managed to put an interesting spin on a premium turntable. It’s a brave and bold move that, on the whole, has paid off. If you want a simple home hi-fi system with a premium turntable as your source, the Alva TT could be just the ticket.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Alva TT

4. Elipson Omega 100 RIAA BT

A pleasant-sounding deck with plenty of features.

Dimensions: 12 x 45 x 38cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: Black, white, red

Defined, insightful and musical Impressive bass Simple to use Nothing at this price

This entry-level deck puts ticks in a lot of boxes. As well as giving you the ability to archive all your records on your computer via the USB port, a built-in phono stage means you can plug the Omega straight into your amplifier. The Bluetooth connectivity means whether you have wireless or powered speakers, you needn’t have any physical connections whatsoever.

That said, Elipson has still directed its main focus towards designing a turntable that sounds good, ensuring this deck is much more than just an impressive list of features. Even if you aren’t fussed about the Elipson’s appendages, this is nevertheless a good-sounding turntable well worthy of its four-star rating.

Read the full review: Elipson Omega 100 RIAA BT

How we test Bluetooth turntables

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years collective experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics – and that includes plenty of Bluetooth turntables. We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our in-house testing.

We always ensure we spend plenty of time with each turntable. Depending on the type of turntable we'll go through the whole experience of setting it up, noting how difficult or easy it is to get up and spinning. We'll try them with different electronics, in different positions and with different music. We'll test Bluetooth turntables with some of our favourite wireless speakers and headphones at relevant price points to gauge how they sound when streaming vinyl.

All new turntables are tested in comparison with rival turntables at the same price (and often cheaper and more expensive alternatives, too), and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity. That's why our reviews are trusted by retailers and manufacturers, as well as consumers, the world over.

