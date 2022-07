It’s quite an achievement for a film-maker to put their own personal stamp on a multimillion-dollar studio production movie quite as empathically as Taika Waititi has done, first with Thor: Ragnarok and now with Thor: Love and Thunder. Zack Snyder manages it; the films of James Gunn bear the recognisable fingerprints of their director. But Waititi is in a different league. There are moments in Love and Thunder when the film feels like a $185m megaphone, dedicated solely to amplifying the voice of Taika Waititi. Response to the film will be neatly divided along the line between those who are convinced that he can do no wrong and those who find his brand of chipper mateyness and disingenuous sentimentality increasingly irksome. I find myself veering towards the latter camp.

