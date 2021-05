Boise Towne Square has had a lot of retailers come in and out. Some vacant spots fill back up quickly while others sit empty for years. With more and more people shopping on-line and more boutique type shopping being more popular, big department stores have been feeling the hit over the last decade or so, and felt it hard over the last few years. JC Penny, Dillard's, Sears and others have closed a lot of locations across the US including here in Idaho, and here in Boise.