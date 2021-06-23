10 best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease

Pets add so much to our daily lives, from companionship to giving us the motivation to get out and exercise, however they also add to our workload around the house with the seemingly unlimited amount of hair that they leave in their wake.

Whether you’ve got a Collie, a tabby or even a guinea pig, when it comes to losing winter coats, pet hair will find its way into every nook and cranny and so a dedicated vacuum that will be able to handle the hair, from floor to furniture, as well as the usual household dust and debris is an absolute must.

We were on the lookout for vacuums, which were ergonomic and easy to operate with a good power to performance ratio – you want a product that has the juice to suck up anything in its path without being so powerful that the other components, like motorised brush heads and tubes, can’t keep up and get tangled and clogged as a result.

Read more: 11 best dog beds to keep your pet comfortable, cosy and calm

Pet vacuums need to be able to work equally well on a range of home surfaces so we tested ours on wooden floors, carpets, rugs, as well as furniture fabric and the obligatory pet beds and blankets. In addition to overall performance and suction power, a vacuum needs a well designed collection bin that doesn’t add bulk or weight and is easily emptied.

Testing took place in a pet-packed household and included a dog bed test to see how efficiently a vacuum cleared the densest collections of hair as well as larger pieces of debris that pets are responsible for, like a chewed up dog toy and tumbleweeds of fluff.

As well as uprights and cordless stick vacuums (which you push), we included cylinder machines (which you pull behind you), as well as some robot vacuums with pet specific attributes, to come up with a comprehensive list to give you paws for thought.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Dyson V11 animal

Miele triflex HX1

Henry Harry pet

Shark NZ801UKT

iRobot i7

Vax onepwr blade 4

Bissell smart clean pet

Shark IZ251UKT

Dyson heurist

Hoover breeze BR71BR02

Gtech air ram MK2 K9

The verdict: Pet vacuum cleaners