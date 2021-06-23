Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

10 best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease

By Jon Axworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xc04c_0NjzL2q800

Pets add so much to our daily lives, from companionship to giving us the motivation to get out and exercise, however they also add to our workload around the house with the seemingly unlimited amount of hair that they leave in their wake.

Whether you’ve got a Collie, a tabby or even a guinea pig, when it comes to losing winter coats, pet hair will find its way into every nook and cranny and so a dedicated vacuum that will be able to handle the hair, from floor to furniture, as well as the usual household dust and debris is an absolute must.

We were on the lookout for vacuums, which were ergonomic and easy to operate with a good power to performance ratio – you want a product that has the juice to suck up anything in its path without being so powerful that the other components, like motorised brush heads and tubes, can’t keep up and get tangled and clogged as a result.

Read more: 11 best dog beds to keep your pet comfortable, cosy and calm

Pet vacuums need to be able to work equally well on a range of home surfaces so we tested ours on wooden floors, carpets, rugs, as well as furniture fabric and the obligatory pet beds and blankets. In addition to overall performance and suction power, a vacuum needs a well designed collection bin that doesn’t add bulk or weight and is easily emptied.

Testing took place in a pet-packed household and included a dog bed test to see how efficiently a vacuum cleared the densest collections of hair as well as larger pieces of debris that pets are responsible for, like a chewed up dog toy and tumbleweeds of fluff.

As well as uprights and cordless stick vacuums (which you push), we included cylinder machines (which you pull behind you), as well as some robot vacuums with pet specific attributes, to come up with a comprehensive list to give you paws for thought.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Dyson V11 animal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FEkK_0NjzL2q800

Miele triflex HX1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRxaA_0NjzL2q800

Henry Harry pet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19w7QF_0NjzL2q800

Shark NZ801UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzHmS_0NjzL2q800

iRobot i7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQulB_0NjzL2q800

Vax onepwr blade 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTSYe_0NjzL2q800

Bissell smart clean pet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaHLV_0NjzL2q800

Shark IZ251UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IU0DF_0NjzL2q800

Dyson heurist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08draH_0NjzL2q800

Hoover breeze BR71BR02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HVJi_0NjzL2q800

Gtech air ram MK2 K9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zphW7_0NjzL2q800

The verdict: Pet vacuum cleaners

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuum Cleaners#Vacuums#Dog Toy#Collie#Miele
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best Shark Prime Day deals 2021: Get up to 50% off the anti hair wrap upright and cordless vacuum cleaner

The world of vacuum cleaners is ever-growing, with a multitude of models up for grabs to suit almost every need, but this can make shopping for one a minefield.Luckily, if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum, Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its bestselling cleaners from top-rated brand Shark in its annual Prime Day sale. While the American label is more affordable than some very high-end alternatives – we’re looking at you, Dyson – Shark models still come at a premium cost, so it pays to keep an eye out for deals.To save you hours of scrolling,...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

13 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

Cordless vacuums have become one of the best tools to invest in – with no cords getting stuck under furniture or behind doors, you can simply pick them up and go.Dyson revolutionised the cordless vacuum market back in 2006 with its first cordless invention, which has since been updated multiple times – while other brands have also jumped on the bandwagon to help us keep our homes and offices spotless, in an effortless manner.And while Dyson is still a strong contender, Samsung, Shark and Miele have all launched competitive models that are as unique as they are powerful. For those...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best robot vacuum cleaners that clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

Whether you love them or loathe them, household chores are a necessary part of everyday life. So wouldn’t it be great to have someone or something to pick up the slack? Enter: robot vacuum cleaners, a worthwhile investment for any busy household.Robot vacuum cleaners have recently hugely risen in popularity, especially as more affordable models have joined the vacuum market with options that suit most budgets – Aldi even brought out their own model last year which promptly sold out. Manufacturers offer a wide range of features on these smart cleaners like voice control, room mapping and even automatic dirt...
ElectronicsKFOR

Best Dyson stick vacuum 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dyson has been redesigning vacuums for nearly 30 years. A few months ago, the company released its first laser vacuum. The Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can detect, size, remove and count microscopic dust particles encountered and vacuumed up while cleaning. Besides the hard floor cleaner head, this unit has a high torque cleaner head with anti-tangle technology that delivers an impressively thorough cleaning.
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Review: Lupe Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Last fall, Forbes contributor Trevor Clawson wrote about UK-based startup Lupe Technology. Founded by a pair of ex-Dyson employees, the company’s first release is the Lupe Pure, a cordless vacuum cleaner. Focusing on performance and elegance, this vacuum is built to offer advantages like a replaceable battery, durability plus replaceable parts, and a single head to reduce complexity. Unlike other battery-powered vacuum cleaners, it can stand upright on its own. It’s convertible to a hand-held, features powerful suction, long battery life, and a high capacity dust bin.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Save 44% on this robot vacuum cleaner

When it comes to sales, nobody does it bigger than Amazon. The online retailer is almost midway through its 2021 Prime Day sale, a two-day annual shopping event that offers huge savings on tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more.One item that often sees huge discounts in the sale is vacuum cleaners, and we’ve found an Ecovac robot design that has 40 per cent off, which means nearly £110 saved on the RRP.Robot vacuums are a godsend for keeping your floors clean with none of the work. All you need to do is simply switch it on and...
Pet Servicesdogtime.com

The Best Pet Odor Eliminators

Sure, we love our pets, but that doesn't mean we have to love the messes they make. A good pet odor eliminator can really help in the fight to eradicate tough odors and stains, depending on the type of product you choose. Some odor eliminators work by breaking down odors and leaving behind a fresh scent, while others safely neutralize smells and even remove stains and debris at the same time. If you're on the hunt for the perfect pet odor eliminator, you've come to the right place.
PetsPosted by
Us Weekly

Fur, Litter and Crumbs? This 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Is a Must for Pet Owners

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When I was younger, I always wanted a dog and/or a cat. I begged, but I was always told it was too much work. Now that I live in a one-bedroom apartment with two cats, I can better understand. Is it so much work that I regret adopting my cats? Absolutely not. Never. But is keeping my apartment clean a complete and endless hassle? You bet. I also happen to be allergic to cats, so fur and dander being everywhere isn’t quite my dream.
Petswfxb.com

The Best Pets for Families

If you find yourself longing for a pet on this “National Take Your Dog to Work Day,” and you are about to give in to your family’s begging…just in time, the list of best pets for families by Good Housekeeping. Dogs of course made the list as they are playful...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Wakyme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $20

Amazon has the Wakyme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for a low $20.00 Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $50 so you save 60% off. Wakyme 9000 PA wet, and dry cordless vacuum cleaner, up to 9 KPA. Long-term use under wet/dry conditions, dust, debris, cat litter and pet hair, milk spillage, etc.
ShoppingTrustedReviews

The brilliant Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a Prime Day bargain

The NZ801UKT Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner may have a pretty unwieldy name, but what it lacks in catchiness it makes up for in performance. It currently tops our list of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, and if you were planning on following our buying advice then now would be the time to do it. For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price by 52% taking it from £379.99 to just £183.99 – a saving of £196.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Neabot NoMo Q11 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

Neabot NoMo Q11 self-emptying robot vacuum and mop cleaner is designed to free up your hands from house cleaning. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The NoMo Q11 is an advanced and versatile robot vacuum and mop cleaner that measures 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.43 inches and weighs 7.72 lbs, and the self-emptying dustbin measures 15.63 x 10.83 x 12.4 inches and weighs 10.14 lbs. As shown in the images, dustbin base station delivers a sleek streamlined design in solid white finish to fit in any interior style, and the compact form factor allows you to place it in any corner of the room. Meanwhile, the self-emptying robot vacuum delivers a classic round form factor, and the suitable height allows it to easily get under beds and sofas.
ElectronicsKGUN 9

Dyson Just Debuted Its Lightest-Ever Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum and, like me, find the...
LifestyleThe Conscious Cat

Ruby’s Reflections: Fireworks and Vacuum Cleaners

It’s about time that I get to write on here again. Just because I’m little doesn’t mean I don’t have lots to say!. You’ll be happy to hear that I’ve refined my wake up tactics. I’m quite pleased with myself! In addition to bouncing all over the bed, I’ve now added chasing my tail to my repertoire. I dance and whirl around like a feline dervish (I have no idea what a dervish is, but it sounds cool), but I can never catch it! It’s a little frustrating, but quite entertaining! And evidently, it adds to Mom’s morning pleasure, because her groans get even louder than when I just jump up and down on top of her. Sometimes, she even participates in the game by giving me a gentle kick from under the covers. I love that! It makes me slide off the bed, and I jump right back on, and for good measure, I bite Mom’s toes through the covers! Wee!!! Sometimes, I get distracted because Allegra wants to get in on the game and starts to chase me out of the bedroom, so Mom gets a few extra minutes of sleep. Suck up! I think she just does it to earn brownie points with Mom.
Pet ServicesMindBodyGreen

The Pet Owner's Guide To Enzyme Cleaners + 8 Options To Start With

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As a pet owner, you probably have more to clean than most people: The splatter of mud on the walls after a dip in the lake, the accident left on the new rug in your bathroom, or a puddle of pee in the middle of the living room. Whatever the stain or smell may be, here's a dive into why enzyme cleaners are great for pet parents, how to use them, and the best ones to start with.
Petsgoodhousekeeping.com

What every pet owner needs for a cleaner home

It goes without saying that we are a nation of pet lovers. In fact, according to the veterinary charity PDSA, 26% of UK adults own a dog and 24% own a cat. While we like to treat our pets like another member of the family, like many other family members, they too create their own mess! Though, sadly, they haven’t learnt to clean up after themselves.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

9 best steam cleaners to keep your floors sparkling

For a really deep clean without chemicals, it’s time to harness the power of steam. Perfect for germ-free floors and sparkling kitchen worktops and windows, steam cleaners give amazing results from not much effort. Trust us, you'll be looking around to find the next item to clean – they're strangely satisfying to use.We tested a selection of widely available steam cleaners, from small handheld units to full-on floor cleaners. We looked for models that gave quick-drying results after use and came with a selection of accessories to measure up which had the best tools for the job.Our chosen finalists were...
ElectronicsReal Simple

A Guide to Picking the Perfect Vacuum Cleaner

The right vacuum can simplify your life like no other household tool in your arsenal. They are absolutely worthy of your love with one provision: that like any other long-term partner, you find the right match. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team....