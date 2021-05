The Oddfellows 'Boozy Capsule' is a new collection of ice creams for consumers looking for an unexpected way to enjoy the flavor of their favorite cocktails. The ice creams come in six flavors that are each inspired by a cocktail and crafted with high-quality ingredients for avid libation and dessert connoisseurs alike to appreciate. The ice creams can be purchased from the brand's New York and Boston locations at a price point of $13.50 per tub or can be shipped for $90 for all six flavors.