Best Sony deals 2022: Award-winning headphones, TVs, speakers and more

Best Sony TV deals

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £1179 at John Lewis (save £720)

Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for even less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that majors on authenticity. View Deal

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1079 at John Lewis (save £720)

If you can't stretch to an OLED, the Sony X90J is the next best thing, offering a brilliantly authentic and cinematic picture at a very tempting price. View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV £3999 £2399 at AO.com

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV – hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but it is £1600 more affordable than the original asking price. View Deal

Best Sony hi-fi deals

Sony SRS-XB12 portable speaker: £60 £49 at Amazon

Part of Sony's Extra Bass range, this portable, compact speaker could be just the ticket for a winter picnic. You can pair two like models in stereo, it claims a 16-hour battery and is charged via microUSB. The deal is only available on the red model. View Deal

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony PS-HX500 turntable: £449 £279 at Sevenoaks (save £170)

Not only can this Sony deck help you archive your vinyl collection as hi-res digital files, it also sounds amazing, especially at this discounted price. A very capable entry-level deck. View Deal

Best Sony headphones deals

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless: £ 350 £299 at Amazon (save £51)

2020 Award winner. Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver a sonic masterclass. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC wireless £330 £189 at Amazon (save £141)

2020 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new XM4 above, but these are still excellent buys – especially at this reduced price. View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N ANC wireless £130 £89 at Amazon (save £41)

We haven't tested this wireless ANC model but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors (below), which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless ANC: £150 £130 at Amazon (save £20)

Wireless playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a 10-minute charge will keep them going for an hour. In typical Sony style, they sound very decent too! View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless ANC earbuds £230 £96 at Amazon (save £136)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Some of our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well and truly discounted. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Ultra-low price

Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds £129 £59 at Richer Sounds

Up to the task of entertaining fitness fiends, courtesy of their clear, punchy sonics and lightweight, comfortable build. And that’s certainly enough for them to make it onto our rather limited shortlist of budget sport true wireless earbuds. View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N wireless earbuds £179 £90 at Amazon (save £89)

A more budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Now £89 off. View Deal

Sony home cinema deals

Sony HT-S350 soundbar: £299 £179 at Amazon (save £120)

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo for well over £100 off. It's a slimline package with 320 watts of output, Bluetooth and HDMI (ARC) connectivity – not bad at all for this low price. View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 Ultra HD Blu-ray player: £249 £191 at Amazon (save £58)

This 2018 Award-winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 below but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player: £400 £269 at Sevenoaks (save £131)

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports Dolby Atmos with DTS:X sound and HDR images with BT.2020 colour. What does that mean? A really very good quality picture if you feed it high-quality content. Plus you can stream music over Bluetooth to a suitable pair of wireless headphones for late-night listening, too. Five stars View Deal

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £449 at Amazon (save £201)

This Sony soundbar gives delivers Dolby Atmos audio in a streamlined, compact package. It does a fine job of immersing you in the action and boasts 4K HDR support, twin HDMI inputs and Bluetooth streaming. Four stars View Deal

