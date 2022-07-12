The best Prime Day soundbar deals 2022: Sonos, Sony, Samsung, Yamaha, Bose and more

If you go to the cinema at least half of the experience (and much of the narrative) is supplied by the film's soundscape. This means that when you watch films and TV at home you're likely missing half the action. Why? Well, brace yourselves as there's no easy way to say this: your TV's speakers aren't much to write home about. As flat-panel technology improves and TVs get thinner, real estate for drivers is ever diminishing and your TV's in-built speakers have an almost impossible task to deliver sound that matches up with the dizzying visuals onscreen. Don't feel bad though, there is a cost-effective way to hear dialogue more clearly and up the ante with film soundtracks. Just grab yourself a great-value soundbar from some of the excellent brands on offer in the Prime Day sales.

A soundbar is a simple solution to boost your TV's sonic performance without cluttering your lounge with multiple speakers and a chunky AV amplifier. You just pop it in front of the TV, hook it up (either physically or wirelessly) and voila, you're all set!

And the good news just keeps on coming, as there are currently some extra-tasty Prime Day deals to be snapped up on wallet-friendly TV soundbars, as well as some excellent savings on more premium options if you're partnering with a bigger flagship TV.

The best soundbars will offer pseudo surround sound, while the very best (and more expensive) tech- and driver-filled 'bars can be found under the tab Dolby Atmos soundbars , thus delivering a sense of overhead sound from a truly immersive soundfield. If you're wondering what the best soundbar is at the more affordable end of the market, our best budget soundbars page has you covered.

The best Prime Day soundbar deals

Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 £177 at Amazon (save £102)

We haven't tested this model but it offers a decent spec, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, Dolby Digital and DTS decoding as well as a wireless sub for an affordable price. Not bothered about bass? The single-unit Denon DHT-S216 soundbar is also discounted by 33% at Amazon and can be yours for just £134 saving you £65. View Deal

Sony HT-S40R - 5.1ch soundbar £350 £280 at Amazon (save £70)

Not one we've tested but wireless 5.1 systems at this price don't come along every day. The catch is that it isn't completely wireless, requiring an included compact wireless amplifier to power the rear speakers. But if you have the space to house it this looks to be a decent compact system with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, a USB port, plus optical and analogue inputs. View Deal

JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110)

Want big sound from a small Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar that doesn't cost the earth? The four-star JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a real bargain at less than £250 in the Prime Day sale. That's a huge 31 per cent discount on the RRP! View Deal

Sony HT-G700 £349 £249 at Amazon (save £100)

Here's a juicy £100 saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect". View Deal

Samsung Q600A £290 £272 at Amazon (save £18)

We haven't tested this particular model but it's an Amazon bestseller that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Samsung's excellent Object Tracking Sound technology. This is a record-low UK price for the Q600A, so don't miss the boat! View Deal

Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar £799 £479 at Amazon (save £320)

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 £899 £839 at Electric Shop (save £60) Available only in black, this slick soundbar has all the spec you'd expect from Bose with wifi connectivity, Airplay, Bluetooth, Chromecast and multi-room streaming. Sonically it produces n impressively wide soundfield and an articulate and crisp Dolby Atmos performance. View Deal

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) Available only in white, this soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. View Deal

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. When watching Atmos content, two of the Beams five-speaker arrays are dedicated to reproducing overhead and surround sounds and use psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to give the impression of height without needing to get vertical. Not that many soundbars at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.. Five stars View Deal

Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £499 (save £151) at Richer Sounds

This Sony 3.1-channel soundbar system boasts Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, DTS:X, voice control, Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment. And now cheaper than it was on Black Friday!! Four Stars View Deal

LG SP11RA £1499 £959 at Laptops Direct (save £540)

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available. View Deal

Sony SF100 soundbar £109 £95 at Amazon (save £14)

If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital , Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars. View Deal

Sennheiser Ambeo: £2199 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is the first time we've seen it get a decent discount, so pounce now if it's up your street. View Deal

Sonos Beam Gen 1 £399 £349 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced to date, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar that is musically capable of doubling up as your go-to wireless speaker. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £69 Amazon (save £60)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents an awful lot to like. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Richer Sounds (save £53)

You can now save on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Denon Home Sound Bar 550 £599 £399 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

With over 20 per cent off, this is a good deal on what looks like a very good soundbar. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HEOS built-in and AirPlay 2 support combine to make it one of the more feature-rich of its kind we've seen. View Deal

Dali Kubik One Soundbar £799 £399 at Richer Sounds (save £400) Dali has come up with some great things over the years and the Swedish company's first foray into soundbars is no exception. With attention-grabbing sound and looks this former What Hi-Fi? award winner delivers a big sound at a reasonable price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar £599 £549 at Currys (save £50)

We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A , but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain. View Deal

Panasonic SC-HTB490 £349 £199 at Richer Sounds (save £150) This svelte soundbar, designed to be wall-mounted, has two full-range, forward-facing 4.5 x 12cm drive units, two bass reflex ports adjacent to the drivers to help enhance lower frequencies within the narrow chassis, and a total power output of 160W. Its connectivity options are on the more basic side: you get HDMI (ARC) , optical input, Bluetooth and a USB socket -so no wi-fi connectivity or streaming service support - but for those looking for a tidy, discrete soundbar this slender option might just fit the bill. View Deal

Bose TV Speaker £270 £229 at Peter Tyson (save £52) This soundbar thrives on simplicity: there's a one-connection set-up to your TV via an optical audio cable or an HDMI. You can use your current TV remote to control the volume of the speaker and it detects the signal from your TV when turned on and automatically turns on, too. There's Bluetooth for streaming and setting for vocal clarity and extra bass too. View Deal

Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £262 at Amazon (save £237)

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 is packed with features and offers a modern design. View Deal

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £45 at Currys (save £55)

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now just £40! Bargain.

View Deal

Sky Soundbox Soundbar £499 £209 at Sky (save £290)

Sky's soundbar slash wireless speaker (a collaborative effort with Parisian audio specialist Devialet) delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. At this extra £40-off reduction (it was reduced to £249 until recently) it's now hugely competitive... View Deal

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £179 at Amazon (save £145)

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel, 320W soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo cut-price (a whopping £100 saving) at Currys. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.