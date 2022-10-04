The best Sonos deals on speakers and soundbars October 2022

Despite challenges from newcomers, Sonos still maintains its position as one of the finest wireless multi-room music systems on the market. The brand that kick-started the multi-room speaker revolution now has a whole range of products, from the Sonos One and Move wireless speakers to the Sonos Arc, Beam and Ray TV soundbars.

The increasing amount of competition for multi-room and wireless speakers and soundbars means you do now see Sonos deals across the range, and this page is kept updated regularly with the latest, lowest prices.

In 2022 we've seen the launch of the Sonos Roam SL, Sonos Ray and the Sonos Sub Mini, while rumours persist that we will one day see a pair of Sonos headphones .

Below we've outlined the differences between all the various Sonos devices to help you make an informed buying decision and found the lowest price on every Sonos product from our selection of trusted retailers. The prices shown are live and are constantly updated, so you can rest assured you're getting the best deal.

Sonos Ray

One of the latest additions to the Sonos family is this affordable soundbar, the Sonos Ray . There are no HDMI ports nor Dolby Atmos or Bluetooth support, but it still offers all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless family. The sound is punchy and detailed, albeit far less room-filling than the bigger models in the range. The bass resonance issues that plagued the Ray at launch have recently been improved by a recent software update, vastly improving its performance and upgrading it to a worthwhile budget soundbar for you to consider.

Sonos Roam

Finally a truly portable Sonos Bluetooth speaker. Much lighter and smaller than the Move, see below, the new Roam is IP67 rated, meaning complete water and dust resistance and its built-in battery has the stamina for up to 10 hours of playback. The Sonos Roam comes with a USB-C charging cable and is compatible with standard Qi wireless chargers. You can use the Sonos app and get all of the normal features, or play music over AirPlay or Bluetooth. It's a party-starting sound, too, with punch and bass, and plenty of excitement. You might get a clearer, more detailed sound from the very best Bluetooth speakers at this price, but thanks to everything Sonos offers, the Roam remains a good option.

Sonos Move

Before the Roam, the Sonos Move was the first portable Bluetooth Sonos speaker, albeit a large and heavy one. Sonos managed to deliver good quality sound, with an open delivery that goes nice and loud. Thanks to the battery and new wireless connection option, the Sonos Move is pretty much ideal for anyone who's been waiting for a more versatile Sonos speaker. It is on the expensive side, putting it up against some stronger sonic competition, and surprisingly chunky for a portable speaker, but otherwise the Move is a fine option.

Sonos Beam (2nd Gen)

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is simply the best Dolby Atmos soundbar at this price point. The Beam Gen 2 not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor (below) but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost. The decision by Sonos to use processing power and forward-facing drivers to recreate Dolby Atmos has paid off with a more capable and effective handling of the format than many more expensive soundbars with upward-firing drivers.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

Sonos Beam (1st Gen)

The Sonos Beam was the first Sonos speaker to add an HDMI connection. This means it's ideal for boosting the sound from your TV, while also giving you all the familiar Sonos multi-room music features. Voice control is here, too, and, despite being discontinued, it's still an excellent budget soundbar if you can find one.

Sonos One

The Sonos One remains one of the cheapest Sonos wireless speakers - and now it's even better value, thanks to a Gen 2 update. The differences between the two are slight. The Gen 2 gets Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor, and increased memory, but the sound quality and feature set remains the same. And you can make a saving on the Sonos One right now.

Sonos One SL

The Sonos One SL is supposedly identical to the Sonos One but without the built-in microphones and voice assistant support. So if you want something a little simpler, there's scope for a saving with the One SL.

Sonos Arc

The best Sonos soundbar? It just might be. The Sonos Arc isn't cheap but it does add Dolby Atmos to the party and deliver the most impressive version of surround sound we've heard from a Sonos speaker, and indeed, one of the best from any soundbar on the market. And of course it's also a multi-room wireless speaker with app and voice control, plus access to practically every music streaming service on the planet.

Sonos Playbar

If you’re looking for a simple device to make a profound difference to your TV's sound, then the Sonos Playbar is an excellent option even though it has now been discontiued. It also brings immediate access to more music than you could ever possibly hope to listen to, and all without having to get involved with a bona fide surround sound set-up.

Sonos Playbase

If you prefer a soundbase to a soundbar, then the Playbase is your only option where Sonos is concerned. Luckily, it's a pretty good. It creates a big, broad soundstage and a solid, natural bass. It's also aesthetically stylish and reassuringly well put together. The treble can be a bit edgy when it gets really loud but it's still a fine buy, particularly if you spot a discount for this now discontinued product.

Sonos Play:5 / Sonos Five

The biggest, boldest and most powerful speaker in the Sonos range, the Play:5 can fill even the biggest room with a rich, powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure audio performance, but as an addition to a Sonos system, it's still terrific quality. And you can make a good saving right now on the original price.

Sonos Play:3

Like the majority of Sonos's wireless speakers, the Play:3 is another cracking performer and if you can find one, then you should get a good price. Again, maybe a refurbished or, as Amazon calls it, renewed model. No touch-sensitive controls or voice assistants, but all the control and streaming functionality of the Sonos family is there. Naturally you get a lift in performance over the Play:1 too.

Sonos Play:1

The original, small but beautiful Sonos Play:1 remains an accomplished performer for sound - although it's pretty hard to find on sale right now. If you do spot one, perhaps secondhand on eBay or the Sonos Refurbished site, then while it's light on the bells and whistles of the Sonos One - such as voice control - it's still a decent option.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker

Bookshelf speaker too obvious for you? How about a table lamp that doubles as a wi-fi speaker? Again, this strange idea actually works well, the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker slots completely into the Sonos family and offering all of the features of a standard Sonos speaker, complete with the addition of the lamp (add your own bulb). It's a good-sounding speaker but far from a great one and plenty of rivals at this price will deliver far better sound, albeit minus the illumination. The choice, is yours.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker

IKEA and Sonos' latest collaboration is a little different. This flat-panel wireless speaker can either be mounted on a wall or stood on a shelf using its kickstand. Unfortunately, the Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker can't be filled with your own pictures, but you can swap the interchangeable fronts to match your room's decor. You get access to the same Sonos ecosystem as other products in the line which means over 100 streaming services will be at your fingertips.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker

Not only is this the cheapest Sonos speaker you can buy – it's also a bookshelf. The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker can be wall-mounted and hold up to 3kg of books, ornaments or any other clutter you decide to place upon it. It does everything a standard Sonos speaker will do, working with all the other Sonos products on this page. And it sounds decent, too. Though it was never going to rival a 'proper' speaker, it delivers a bold, focused, entertaining sound.

Sonos Boost

The Sonos Boost is a network extender which replaced the old Sonos Bridge. Most people won't need it but you'll know if you do. Should your speakers struggle to connect because of thick walls or a sea of other wi-fi devices all fighting for the airwaves in your home, then the Boost can create a dedicated wireless system for your Sonos products. Not the most recent release from the Sonos stables, so plenty of deals to be had.

Sonos Port

The Sonos Port is the new version of the Connect, allowing you to connect an old stereo system to the Sonos multi-room network. There are analogue audio inputs and outputs, and a digital output. There's Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

Sonos Amp

Like the Connect:Amp, the all-new Sonos Amp is designed to offer all of Sonos’s streaming smarts in a unit to which you can add any hi-fi speakers. Around the back of the just-add-speakers Amp you’ll find all of the connections of the Connect:Amp – two pairs of speaker terminals, a subwoofer output, two ethernet sockets, and a stereo analogue input. But there’s one important addition: an HDMI socket, which gives the Amp all of the TV-partnering features of the Sonos Beam, including automatic switching to TV audio when required and volume control via your TV’s original remote.

Sonos Sub

While the 16kg Sonos Sub is not the most refined piece of kit, it does its job very nicely. That job is to add some big bass. It's also a cinch to set up. The only major drawback is the big price to match. All the more reason to keep your eyes on any price cuts.

Sonos Sub Mini

The newest Sonos speaker is the Sub Mini, designed to mix and match with any of the brand's full range speakers though recommended to partner with some of its smaller, more affordable models such as the Beam Gen 2, Ray, One, One SL or Symfonisk speakers in small to medium-sized rooms.

Connectivity is via a low-latency 5 GHz WiFi connection, which means the Sub Mini only requires a cable for power. Once added to a soundbar or speaker system, volume changes between the two are linked automatically. However, bass level and EQ can be adjusted independently in the Sonos app, where it can also be optimised to the acoustics of your space using Sonos’s Trueplay tuning technology.

With a space-saving cylindrical design measuring just 23cm by 30.5 cm, the Sub Mini uses a clever driver layout to help maximise its performance while producing a claimed low-frequency response down to 25 Hz. The Sub Mini could be the ideal choice for those looking to bring a touch of low-end to a smaller space.

Sonos Connect

The Connect can turn any home hi-fi into a Sonos streaming system, simply connect one of these clever boxes to your amplifier and you're in business. It's a great way to bring Sonos smarts to a traditional music system - and upgrade your sound in the process.

Sonos Connect:Amp

Much like the Connect, the Connect: Amp is all about bringing Sonos to traditional two-channel systems. You've probably guessed the difference; this one has its own amplifier, so you can connect it direct to a pair of speakers. The Connect:Amp has now been superseded by the Amp below, so likely won't be available for long. On the plus side, there are now some useful discounts around.

Sonos custom install speakers

Sonos has introduced a new range of in-wall, in-ceiling and waterproof outdoor speakers with architectural speaker specialist Sonance.

The ‘Sonos Architectural by Sonance’ range is designed and ‘optimised’ for the Sonos Amp above, with one Amp able to connect with up to three pairs of the new speakers, gifting them Sonos functionality such as streaming service access via the app and AirPlay 2 control. Naturally, the Outdoor speaker (pictured above) has a weatherproof design.

As these newbies have only recently hit shelves it'll inevitably be some time before we see price drops. Still, the best prices are as follows:

Sonos In-Wall £599 / $599 per pair

Sonos In-Ceiling £599 / $599 per pair

Sonos Outdoor £799 per pair

