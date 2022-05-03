ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Clint Eastwood Feels Lucky to Have Known These Women — Meet the ‘Gran Torino’ Star’s 2 Wives!

By Closer Staff
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago

When you hear the name Clint Eastwood, you first think about his incredible film resume. However, the Hollywood star should also be known for being a family man, who has been married to two incredible women.

The Oscar winner first tied the knot to Maggie Johnson in 1953 following a blind date. Throughout their nearly 30-year marriage, Clint and Maggie had their handful of ups and downs.

Although the Gran Torino actor and the former model shared many happy moments, including the births of their children, son Kyle Eastwood and daughter Alison Eastwood, the former pair’s romance wasn’t the most successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5WPU_0Nj1NxZj00
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

In 1964, Clint became the father of daughter Kimber Eastwood following an affair with Roxanne Tunis. The iconic actor also found out he fathered a daughter named Laurie, who was born in 1954 and put up for adoption by her unidentified mother.

After Maggie and the Dirty Harry actor called it quits in 1984, Clint went on the find love with Dina Ruiz. The Million Dollar Baby director and the TV anchor said “I do” in 1996, and welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Morgan Eastwood, shortly later. However, Clint divorced for a second time when he and Dina split in 2014.

“I don’t think we will be getting back together,” Dina once explained on Bethenny Frankel‘s talk show. “That is why I filed for divorce. I think maybe a part of me was holding out, like ‘What are we doing here?’ Then there have been some definite signs that we’re not going to get back together so let’s move on amicably is my opinion, but I think there is a mental chokehold on you when you don’t have something in place that shows you are definitely apart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJDRf_0Nj1NxZj00
Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock

“He’s lovely, he hasn’t done much,” Dina sweetly added of her ex-husband. “It’s other people around him have done things that have blown me away and again my future ex-husband has done nothing [wrong]. He’s probably the sweetest guy I’ve ever met. He is the sweetest, he is a loving, kind, low-key person so my intuition was still great on marrying a good person.”

Although it didn’t work out with Dina or Maggie, Clint couldn’t be happier with his girlfriend, Christina Sandera, whom he started dating in early 2014. The couple hit it off when they first met at his Mission Ranch Hotel where she was working as a hostess.

“He’s truly happy with her,” an insider told Closer in May 2020. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

Though Clint is head over heels for Christina, so far, the Hollywood icon has no plans of walking down the aisle for the third time.

“Clint doesn’t see any point in marrying again,” a source told Closer one month after the director’s 91st birthday in June 2021. “He loves Christina, but marriage isn’t something he needs.”

The Million Dollar Baby star and his beloved often spend time with all eight of his children and even appeared together at the 2018 premiere of The Mule.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the actor’s two ex-wives, Maggie and Dina.

Comments / 4

Related
Closer Weekly

‘E.T.’ Star Dee Wallace’s Daughter Followed in Her Footsteps! Meet Actress Gabrielle Stone

Actress Dee Wallace played protective mother, Mary Taylor, in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster became one of the most popular science fiction films of all time with worldwide praise for Dee’s portrayal. Six years later, she became a mom to her daughter, Gabrielle Stone, whom she shared with late actor Christopher Stone.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Eastwood
Person
Maggie Johnson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gran Torino#Actor
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Kennedy’s Toxicology Report Revealed Following Deadly Crash

Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released. According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy