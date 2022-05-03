Clint Eastwood Feels Lucky to Have Known These Women — Meet the ‘Gran Torino’ Star’s 2 Wives!

When you hear the name Clint Eastwood, you first think about his incredible film resume. However, the Hollywood star should also be known for being a family man, who has been married to two incredible women.

The Oscar winner first tied the knot to Maggie Johnson in 1953 following a blind date. Throughout their nearly 30-year marriage, Clint and Maggie had their handful of ups and downs.

Although the Gran Torino actor and the former model shared many happy moments, including the births of their children, son Kyle Eastwood and daughter Alison Eastwood, the former pair’s romance wasn’t the most successful.

In 1964, Clint became the father of daughter Kimber Eastwood following an affair with Roxanne Tunis. The iconic actor also found out he fathered a daughter named Laurie, who was born in 1954 and put up for adoption by her unidentified mother.

After Maggie and the Dirty Harry actor called it quits in 1984, Clint went on the find love with Dina Ruiz. The Million Dollar Baby director and the TV anchor said “I do” in 1996, and welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Morgan Eastwood, shortly later. However, Clint divorced for a second time when he and Dina split in 2014.

“I don’t think we will be getting back together,” Dina once explained on Bethenny Frankel‘s talk show. “That is why I filed for divorce. I think maybe a part of me was holding out, like ‘What are we doing here?’ Then there have been some definite signs that we’re not going to get back together so let’s move on amicably is my opinion, but I think there is a mental chokehold on you when you don’t have something in place that shows you are definitely apart.”

“He’s lovely, he hasn’t done much,” Dina sweetly added of her ex-husband. “It’s other people around him have done things that have blown me away and again my future ex-husband has done nothing [wrong]. He’s probably the sweetest guy I’ve ever met. He is the sweetest, he is a loving, kind, low-key person so my intuition was still great on marrying a good person.”

Although it didn’t work out with Dina or Maggie, Clint couldn’t be happier with his girlfriend, Christina Sandera, whom he started dating in early 2014. The couple hit it off when they first met at his Mission Ranch Hotel where she was working as a hostess.

“He’s truly happy with her,” an insider told Closer in May 2020. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

Though Clint is head over heels for Christina, so far, the Hollywood icon has no plans of walking down the aisle for the third time.

“Clint doesn’t see any point in marrying again,” a source told Closer one month after the director’s 91st birthday in June 2021. “He loves Christina, but marriage isn’t something he needs.”

The Million Dollar Baby star and his beloved often spend time with all eight of his children and even appeared together at the 2018 premiere of The Mule.

