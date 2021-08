Redecan is one of Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producers with over 30 years of dedication and agricultural proficiency. They pride themselves heavily on being a “family” oriented operation that provides high quality cannabis products to both customers and patients at a great value. Being involved in the cannabis industry, I’ve seen so much of Redecan’s products fly off the shelves due to consumers looking for high potency products at a low cost. Redecan definitely supports that niche market, and offers various product types like pre-rolls, vapes, and oils, and capsules. They also support users who are looking for lower potency products too.