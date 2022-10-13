Best wireless speakers 2022

Best wireless speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best wireless speakers you can buy in 2022.

The category of wireless speakers evolves and multiplies at a rate similar to new titles on Netflix. When it comes to driver-housing sonic boxes (cylinders, oblongs, spheres, wedges, jewels and teardrops), if you just want something for blasting out tunes in the kitchen, there are now some splendid options out there for little money – but these days you can get so much more.

How to choose the best wireless speaker for you

When choosing a wireless speaker , besides setting and sticking to a budget, you need to think about where you'll be using it and what you want from it. Will a small wireless speaker for a second room suffice, or do you want a big speaker that can fill a larger space? Do you want portability from your wireless speaker? In which case you might want to pick something with a built-in rechargeable battery.

Wireless speakers tend to include Bluetooth in their feature set for basic streaming, but many can be connected to your home wi-fi network so you can use features like AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and any multi-room features they might have. If you subscribe to a streaming service it's worth bearing in mind.

Many wireless speakers come with their own control app so you can take command of all their features using a smartphone or tablet. Some apps work better than others which will affect how easy they are to use.

Once you've decided what you're looking for, you'll want to draw up a list of candidates, and to help with that, we've got you covered below with a great selection of wireless speakers across different price points. There should be something for everyone and anyone...

Audio Pro adds Google Cast and AirPlay 2 to a winning recipe

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 16.6 x 32 x 18cm | Power: 2x20W + 40W Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 | Connections: RCA, sub out

Levelled-up streaming support Greater clarity Cleaner and tighter bass Lacks the fun of the original

The 2021 update (sensibly titled MkII) to the multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Audio Pro C10 (also listed, below) adds AirPlay 2 and Google Cast to complete a multi-room home run and gain a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award for the best home wireless speaker at £250 - £500.

When we tested its older sibling, we pitted it against models almost double its price and found it bettered them. We’re happy to report that it's still the case today – if £500 ($500) is your maximum budget, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a speaker that comes close to the Audio Pro C10 MkII.

We miss the leather handle and fun, slightly rock'n'roll aesthetic and sonic presentation of the original, but we can't argue with three options for multi-room streaming (AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Audio Pro's own slick and functional app) or the levelled-up grippy bass and improved hi-fidelity performance.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII

Apple’s new Siri-powered smart speaker is small but mighty

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 8.4 x 9.8 x 9.8 | Power: 20W | Features: Bluetooth 5.0, Siri, Apple Music, AirPlay 2, music over wi-fi | Connections: None

Sophisticated, engaging sound Substantial smart skills Impressive music discovery Limited third-party service support Lacks a full control app

The HomePod Mini really is bijou. At just 8.4cm tall and 9.8cm wide, it’s quite a bit smaller than the similarly spherical new Amazon Echo . In fact, it’s even dwarfed by the new Echo Dot. Get its swirling orb of coloured light up and running (when Siri is listening or processing) though, and you realise you've got a classy performer on your hands.

It goes loud, too. From the moment we start playing music, it’s clear that the HomePod Mini comfortably outperforms its size and price, quite frankly embarrassing its direct competition with the sophistication and maturity of its sound.

Siri is your voice assistant, and after a short period of learning it'll respond to the phrase “Hey Siri, play something I'll like” not by streaming your most played track of the last few weeks, but by playing something that you may have never listened to before but is a good fit for what you often do listen to. It’s a really powerful way to discover new music, and Alexa is nowhere near as good at it.

Apple's HomePod Mini: every inch the What Hi-Fi? 2021 and 2022 Award-winner.

Read the full review: Apple HomePod Mini

Just a few tweaks make for a superb second version

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 21 x 22 x 21 | Power: : 300W | Features: Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Roon Ready, Hi-res up to 24-bit/384kHz, remote control | Connections: 3.5mm aux, USB, optical S/PDIF, Ethernet

Open, detailed and expressive Loads of streaming options Multi-room ready Nothing at this price

At What Hi-Fi?, we know full well the value of revisions. Yet still, it was quite the surprise when first we heard about one made by Naim, with its second generation of the Mu-so Qb wireless speaker. The previous iteration was great, earning five stars when it was first reviewed. This version, however, is is truly phenomenal.

You can now choose between an Olive, Terracotta or Peacock grille alongside the standard black, but the best tweaks Naim has made go far deeper. Remove whatever colour grille you've gone for and you'll be rewarded with upgraded and optimised midrange and bass drive units, all powered by a total of 300W of amplification.

Belying its box-like dimensions with a punchy bass alongside sparkling and rich tones across frequencies, the Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation scooped up 2020 and 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards for the best home wireless speaker over £500 ($500).

Read the full review: Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation

To both the eyes and ears, Sonus Faber’s latest wireless streaming speaker is bellissimo

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 13 x 65 x 28 | Power: 490W | Features: Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, aptX HD Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast | Connections: Phono, line-level, HDMI

Clear, lively, wide-open sound Extensive features Beautiful craftsmanship Up against some tough competition

Classical linguists know that ‘Omnia’ means ‘prepared in all things’ (and now we know too – thank you, Google), and it is a fitting name for such a versatile product. Living up to its name, the Omnia can also accommodate a TV through its HDMI ARC socket, as well as an audio source – including a turntable – through its dongle-like MiniDin switchable phono/line input adapter.

Sonus Faber suggests giving the Omnia 10cm of clearance behind it and to the sides, and it’s advice we’d follow if you possibly can. Given just a little space in which to shine, the Omnia is one of the biggest and most open sounding examples of its type we’ve heard. Close your eyes and it is not difficult to believe that the sound is coming from a pair of standmounters. That depth and breadth means instruments can work comfortably with space around them, even in denser mixes – and the Omnia impressively refrains from hardness or distortion at high (and even maximum) volume levels.

The strengths of both this and the Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation (listed above) would combine to be the ideal system – wouldn’t it be nice to pick and choose like that? – but if you value openness and clarity and your listening habits are compatible with what the Sonus Faber has to offer, the Omnia is one of the finest products of its kind. And arguably, it is the better looking of the two...

Read the full review: Sonus Faber Omnia

This wireless speaker beats the competition by some distance

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm):25.4 x 28 x 26 | Power: : 4x40W + 80W | Features: proprietary mesh-system wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth v4.1 aptX HD, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay2, Roon ready | Connections: Ethernet, USB

Detailed, balanced sound Multi-room integration Quality build Limited B&W app Expensive

Yes, it's a high-end one-box proposition (at around £900 / $900), but the B&W Formation Wedge offers the kind of detailed, balanced, cohesive sound that cannot be ignored – making it a class-leader in its category. Offering 24-bit/96 kHz hi-res audio playback and B&W's proprietary mesh system for a basically-imperceptible microsecond between speakers when used with other Formation products (like the Formation Duo, below) the Wedge leaves the competition for dust.

Its looks can be divisive and you'll need to consider investing in a Roon subscription to get it at its glorious best, but even if you forgo Roon entirely, it's an excellent standalone performer.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge

A talented multi-room speaker with excellent sound quality

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 | Power: 2x5W + 15W Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth V4.0, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay | Connections: Ethernet, 3.5 mm stereo

Impressive timing Solid build Tight, textured bass App could be slicker

This is basically the wi-fi-enabled, multi-room version of Audio Pro's Addon T3. It has the same minimalist looks that the Scandinavian company is known for, complete with textured surfaces and embossed leather carry handle, but the wireless tech adds a whole new dimension to your listening. It's just a shame that controlling it using the smartphone app isn't a bit better thought through. Still, this is a belter of a speaker, make no mistake, and a fine addition to any home set-up. A What Hi-Fi? 2021 Awards winner.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C3

Wonderfully accomplished, sophisticated wireless speakers

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 39.5 x 19.7 x 30.5 | Power: 2x 125W per unit | Features: Bluetooth aptX HD, wi-fi, multi-room, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay 2 | Connections: USB, Ethernet

Excellent multi-room features Snappy timing Tight, authoritative bass Transparent performance No fully featured app

They're not cheap and the aesthetic won't appeal to everyone, but if you want a wireless pair of standmounts that nothing comes close to right now in terms of sound, you've just found them. The Duos are deadly precise speakers with excellent clarity and a performance that makes you want to dig out tune after tune just to hear what they can do.

The multi-room feature set, while not perfect (we'd prefer a single app to handle every function), is more than made up for by the superb audio performance.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

A super-sounding and feature-packed premium wireless speaker

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 12.2 x 62.8 x 26.4 | Power: 450W | Features: Bluetooth V4.0, multi-room, wi-fi, UPnP, Spotify, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Tidal | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, optical, Ethernet, HDMI ARC

Sensational detail and dynamics Convincing bass Loads of wireless and streaming features That price tag

The Naim Mu-so-2's extensive feature set includes all manner of wireless streaming technologies such as AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Tidal and Spotify are also supported, as is high-res audio to the tune of 24-bit/88kHz. It's not just about streaming, though, with a HDMI ARC input allowing you to hook up a TV and boost its sound at the same time.

The Naim looks like a premium wireless speaker and it sounds like one too, with a rich, confident sound, packed full of detail and delivered with immense rhythmic drive. Bass is plentiful and of a high quality.

If your budget allows, you'll be suitably impressed.

Read the full review: Naim Mu-so 2

Sonos sound quality meets Alexa voice control smarts

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 16.1 x 12 x 12 | Power: 2x Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, Alexa voice assistant, AirPlay 2, multi-room, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Tidal | Connections: Ethernet

Stylish and unobtrusive Solid, sophisticated sound Alexa well integrated No hi-res audio

The second-generation Sonos One is really a Sonos Play:1 in new clothing, but that's no bad thing. It now boasts Amazon's Alexa smart assistant for voice controls, and it's all the better for it. In fact, with its room-filling sound, it stands apart from the glut of smart speakers that are smart first and speakers second. Throw in Apple's AirPlay 2 tech and the fact that the One fits seamlessly into a multi-room set-up, and you've got a winner on your hands.

Read the full review: Sonos One

This system might be small, but it has a big sound and lots of features...

Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | Streaming services: Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal | Bluetooth: 4.2 with aptX | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm, ethernet | Finishes: 5 | Dimensions: 24 x 15 x 18cm (each) | Weight: 3.5kg (each)

Brilliant insight Lots of connections Colourful Some issues with the app

This is actually an all-in-one system, comprising a network streamer, Bluetooth receiver and amplifier, all built into a pair of stereo speakers. The speakers talk to each other wirelessly, so there's no need for a joining ethernet cable, and they come in a range of bright but stylish colours. But you will need to plug them into the mains.

You have plenty of choices when it comes to sources: streaming comes either over DLNA or from Tidal (both from within the KEF Stream app), while Spotify Connect, Roon compatibility and Apple AirPlay 2 are also part of the package. And the sound? As beautifully expressive, tonally even and rhythmically astute as you would expect given their lineage.

Read the full review: KEF LSX

A Sonos One without voice control is still a great wireless speaker

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 16.1 x 12 x 12 | Power: 2x Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, AirPlay 2, multi-room, stereo pairs with Sonos One, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal | Connections: Ethernet

Works in stereo with Sonos One Open, clean sound Solid and agile bass No Bluetooth support

A Sonos One without voice control is still a great wireless speaker, whether stereo paired, added to a home theatre set-up or used solo. For the uninitiated, this is a product that looks identical to Sonos' latest five-star smart speaker, the Sonos One (above), but without the smart aspects – ie. those little microphone dots around the top and the built-in voice assistant.

How is it better than its older brother, the wireless-but-not-voice-activated Sonos Play:1? You’ve guessed it: you can now pair a One and One SL in stereo, a set-up that looks and sounds good for the money. For those who either already own a Sonos One or want to buy into Sonos but don't care about speaking to their speakers, this should be on your radar.

Read the full review: Sonos One SL

KEF’s revisions have paid off; these sequels are among the most thrilling speaker systems we’ve heard

Hi-res support: 24-bit/384kHz | Streaming services: Spotify Connect, Tidal, Google Chromecast, Qobuz, Deezer, Roon ready | Bluetooth: 4.2 with aptX | Inputs: USB, TOSLINK optical, RCA, ethernet, HDMI eARC | Finishes: 4 | Dimensions: 30.5 x 20 x 31.1cm (each) | Weight: 10kg (each)

Big performance leap Clean, punchy sound All-encompassing connectivity Nothing at this price

An innovative and entertaining sequel (you'll find the originals below) that became a What Hi-Fi? Award winner in 2020 and retained it for 2021. With this update, KEF brought hi-res streaming support all the way up to 24-bit/384kHz. DSD256 music files are now on the menu too, as well as MQA decoding for the playback of compatible downloaded files and hi-res Tidal Masters .

Tidal is one of many streaming services directly accessible from the new KEF Connect app – you have Amazon Music , Qobuz , Deezer and Spotify , as well as internet radio and UPnP servers, at your fingertips too.

Their Uni-Q driver array, beautiful Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Mineral White and Crimson Red Special Edition finishes, and curved front panel all combine to create a thorough head turner – and really, they ought to be. As a new product following in the footsteps of such a huge success, the KEF LS50 Wireless IIs arrive with a world of expectation on their shoulders – but they well and truly live up to those expectations. Make no mistake, this is a sequel of rare quality.

Read the full review: KEF LS50 Wireless II

Another compelling wireless speaker from Audio Pro

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 | Power: 2x 5W + 15W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, USB

Good balance Expressive and dynamic Faultless build Size won't suit everyone

This is one of the less portable speakers in this list, but it can still be carted around thanks to the carry handle. It's robust rather than heavy, and boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours at half volume or 12 at full blast. The bass, made feasible by that larger chassis, doesn’t ruin the balance, instead it does just what it should, offering extra stability. And that is where the upgrade on something such as the Roll 2 is justified – the noticeable leap in audio quality will have you enjoying music much more readily than on a smaller speaker.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon T3

It's a new design for Audio Pro, but the same winning performance

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 19.3 x 14 x 14 | Power: 52W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0, multi-room, wi-fi, Spotify, AirPlay 2 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo

Wide dispersion of sound Excellent timing and dynamics Versatile positioning Lacks midrange body

Audio Pro has switched up the design for the A10, stepping away from the more industrial-looking Addon range. But you'll be pleased to hear it has the same winning sound quality – it's versatile, dynamic and has an impeccable sense of timing.

The cylindrical design disperses sound throughout the room, too. It might not be quite up there with the very best Audio Pro has produced, but the A10 is still a viable option, especially considering its nominal price.

Read the full review: Audio Pro A10

Audio Pro's flagship multi-room speaker is an absolute delight

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 15.5 x 36.5 x 19 | Power: 300W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0, multi-room, wi-fi, Spotify, AirPlay 2 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo

Nice and loud Good impression of space Great build quality App needs work

Although we’re prepared to give it some good-natured ribbing for an aesthetic that abandons the dashing handsomeness of other Audio Pro speakers, the Drumfire is put together very well. The big bottom portion of the Drumfire houses a 20cm subwoofer powered by a 200W Class D amplifier to pump bass into the room. And you can hear it.

If you want a seriously powerful, seriously impressive sound – look no further. You get plenty of volume and weight but don't be thinking this speaker can't also do subtle; it's a highly-accomplished wireless speaker, whatever you throw at it. Add in multi-room connectivity and the option to extend the Audio Pro family and you have an enticing, excellent high-end speaker.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Drumfire

Top performance in a smart, compact package

Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | Streaming services: Spotify Connect, Tidal | Bluetooth: 4.0 with aptX | Inputs: USB, TOSLINK optical, RCA, ethernet | Finishes: 3 | Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 31cm (each) | Weight: 10kg (each)

Great clarity Impressive bass and dynamics Brilliant build quality Could be more usable

The LS50 Wireless speakers aren't completely wireless – both master and slave speaker need to be plugged into the mains, and there's a cable connecting them. But still, it's a lot neater than a full hi-fi set-up with lots of separate boxes.

And the sound is very impressive indeed – there's a ton of detail to get your teeth into, and it's all delivered in an organised and stable manner. It's a refined listen, too, able to handle dynamic shifts without breaking a sweat, with a soundstage that opens up like a vista in front of you. A brilliant buy.

Read the full review: KEF LS50 Wireless

Sonos' multi-room tech packed into a portable wireless speaker

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wi-fi, AirPlay 2 | Power: Battery | Inputs: USB-C | Battery life: 10hrs | Dimensions (hwd): 16.8 x 6.2 x 6cm | Weight: 430g

Full-bodied sound Lots of features Portable Clarity not exceptional Average timing and dynamics

The Sonos One (featured towards the top of this list) delivers superior audio, but it's not portable. If that's one of your dealbreakers, consider the battery-powered Sonos Roam.

The multi-room titan's first travel-friendly speaker (the 2019 Sonos Move is technically portable but weighs a hefty 3kg to the Roam's 430g) isn't short on connectivity or features. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is joined by support for AirPlay 2 and voice controls. Headed to the beach or the pool? The IP67 rating means the Roam is both water and dust resistant. The built-in battery offers a pretty decent 10 hours playback and support for Qi wireless charging.

When it comes to sound, the Roam makes an impact with a bold presentation and superb mids. It's let down a bit by timing and dynamics, but given the portability and feature set, plenty of users will make allowances. A welcome addition to the Sonos family.

Read the full review: Sonos Roam

How we test wireless speakers

The What Hi-Fi? team reviews hundreds of products every year, including no small amount of wireless speakers – all shapes, sizes and types have graced our dedicated listening facilities located in London, Reading and Bath. We review products as a team, ensuring no voice goes unheard, while our team is filled with experts in the audio world with a wealth of experience.

Aside from the raw audio quality of a wireless speaker, we also test and evaluate every aspect of its performance, including battery life, connection quality, ease of use, and versatility. Our review philosophy doesn't change based on price or brand reputation, either.

All wireless speakers are tested and reviewed in the context of their value on a performance-per-dollar basis, and as part of our testing procedure, wireless speakers are compared against similarly-priced class leaders to see how they perform and help us figure out an appropriate rating.

There's absolutely no input from PR companies or sales teams (internal or external) that influence our scores, as What Hi-Fi? has a sterling reputation for delivering honest, unbiased feedback for decades.