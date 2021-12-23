ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

The 15 Greatest Christmas Songs Of All-Time

By Christian Winthrop
 3 days ago
credit: andrewj_brooks/instagram

Christmas songs don’t have to suck and here’s the proof!

We’ve put together the definitive list of the best Christmas songs ever recorded. That being said, what do we know?

Tell us what we missed!

Merry Christmas, everyone! 🙂

15 – You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft

14 – Fairytale Of New York- The Pogues featuring Kristy MacColl

13 – Last Christmas – Wham!

12 – Let Me Sleep It’s Christmas Time – Pearl Jam

11 – Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys

10 – All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey

9 – Wonderful Christmas Time – Paul McCartney

8 – Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

7 – Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby & David Bowie

6 – Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley

5 – Do They Know It’s Christmas – Band Aid

4 – Christmas in Hollis – Run DMC

3 – Silent Night – Frank Sinatra

2 – Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John Lennon

1 – White Christmas – Bing Crosby & Marjorie Reynolds

(WATCH) – The Story of Festivus

The non-secular holiday Festivus became common knowledge in late 1997, thanks to the Seinfeld episode “The Strike.” Growing up, George Costanza never celebrated Christmas or Hanukkah. Instead, he observed “Festivus,” a holiday created by his father Frank to rebel against the commercialism of the season. The story of that first Festivus is a simple one.
(WATCH) Frosty the Snowman – 1969

Frosty the Snowman is a 1969 animated Christmas television special based on the song “Frosty the Snowman”. On Christmas Eve, a terrible magician named Professor Hinkle is called to the schoolhouse to perform for the class Christmas party, but fails. After, the children go out to play in the snow where they build a snowman and name him Frosty. Suddenly, Hinkle’s rabbit, Hocus Pocus, hops outside and a gust of wind blows the hat onto Frosty, bringing him to life, delighting the children, but Hinkle, after discovering this as well, takes it back after the wind blows it off Frosty’s head. The other children object, but he tells them that when they grow up, they’ll learn that snowmen can’t come to life and leaves.
Entertainment
Salvation Cafe to close permanently at end of 2021

Salvation Cafe, the Newport stalwart that drove the restaurant scene on Broadway for the last 30 years, announced Friday afternoon that they will close permanently at the end of this month. We can finally say without fear of being sued (I think) that Salvation Cafe has 3 weeks to live....
