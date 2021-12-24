ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WATCH) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – 1964

This stop-motion animagic version of the classic Christmas tale adds a bit of a twist when Rudolph encounters an abominable snowman. This was made for TV and features Burl Ives as the narrator. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first aired on Sunday, December 6, 1964.

