Go up to any random person and ask them what comes to mind when they think of pizza toppings. You'll probably get a lot of pepperonis, peppers, sausages, and maybe even a suggestion of pineapple from those on the fringe. What you probably won't get are descriptions of wilted vegetables, chicken gizzards, and the leftovers that you'd expect to find in a compost heap rather than on a pizza.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO