Celebrity Snow Bunnies! Ashlee Simpson, Chelsea Handler and More Stars Who Love a Winter Wonderland

By Johnni Macke
 4 days ago
Stars on the slopes! Celebrities are getting into the winter spirit by heading to the mountains and channeling their inner snow bunny.

Some of your favorite celebs have traveled north for the winter in order to hit the ski slopes, try their hand at snowboarding or curl up by the fire in a mountain cabin. Whether they are getting in on the snow-filled fun alone or bringing their families, stars are all in on cold weather getaways.

The Vampire Diaries alum Candice Accola gathered her husband, Joe King , their daughter, Florence, and King’s daughters, Ava and Elise, for a trip to Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Colorado for a white 2019 Christmas . Their vacation was full of frolicking in the snow, going on a horse-drawn sleigh and skiing.

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross took their family to Aspen, Colorado, for the holidays in December 2019, and met up with Ross’ extended family, including his sister Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross . They even coordinated their pajamas in between snow activities.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos had a parents’ getaway afternoon, which centered around skiing together, ahead of their Christmas celebrations in December 2019.

Comedian Chelsea Handler got in some serious aunt time with all of her nieces and nephews, as well as her siblings, during the 2019 holiday season in Whistler, Canada. “Having the time of my life on this mountain, thanks to the sage guidance of my two ski guides,” Handler captioned a series of photos while skiing on December 27.

Rebel Wilson took skiing lessons in December 2020 after playing snow polo while in Aspen, Colorado. "I’m classed as a ‘cautious’ skier ... I guess that’s a nice way of saying I’m pretty s--t 😉 but I love giving it a go," the Pitch Perfect actress captioned a video of herself on the slopes.

Other snow bunnies shredding the mountains all over the world include actresses Jennie Garth and Kaitlyn Dever .

Scroll through the gallery below to see which stars and their families are taking advantage of the winter months and snowy weather.

Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
