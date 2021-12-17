ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Palace Hotel

sftravel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10% off. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the...

www.sftravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
boardingarea.com

Grand Hotel Wien wird IHG Vignette Hotel

In Wien wechselt das Grand Hotel zur Vignette Collection …. Im Sommer hat IHG mit der Vignette Collection eine neue Hotelmarke vorgestellt. Nun gibt es die ersten Zugewinne zu dieser Marke. Richtig spannend wird es in Wien. Das ehemalige ANA Grand Hotel wird ein Vignette. Die Infos:. “Grand Hotel Wien,...
LIFESTYLE
boatinternational.com

Kempinski Hotels to create Floating Palace resort in Dubai

Overwater bungalows and underwater suites may already be commonplace in the luxury hotel industry now, but Swiss hotel brand Kempinski is pushing the idea even further with the announcement of its Floating Palace concept. The newest Kempinski branch will offer a five-star luxury hotel constructed in the form of a...
MIDDLE EAST
businesstraveller.com

Anantara New York Palace expands footprint in Europe

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the addition of Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel to its portfolio, a debut in Hungary and a continuation of the brand’s European expansion. Situated in the heart of Budapest, the luxury property is an architectural ode to the Belle Époque era, exuding old-world glamour blended with contemporary luxury.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Palace Holiday 2021 Lookbook

Following the final drop of its Winter 2021 range, Palace Skateboards has returns to unveil its Holiday 2021 collection. Moving into a new season, the uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range of wears that showcases both its signature styling and eccentric outlook. The wide-ranging collection is captured in a cohesive lookbook shot by Will Scarborough.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Of Love#The Palace Hotel
hypebeast.com

Palace and Harrods Unite For Festive Capsule and Pop-Up

Following the launch of its British football culture-inspired release with Kappa, Palace returns with news of its next collaborative release and exclusive pop-up alongside iconic London department store Harrods. Renowned for offering one of the most unique and sought-after gifting and apparel curations in the world, the Knightsbridge-based store —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Fresh off the back of its Harrods pop-up and collaboration, Palace resumes normal service as it readies the second release of its Holiday 2021 collection. Showcased last week with a cohesive lookbook shot by British photographer Will Scarborough, the London label’s extensive seasonal collection ranges from GORE-TEX outerwear and graphic-heavy leather jackets, to cozy headwear and unique accessories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Harrods x Palace Join Forces for Festive Collaboration

For its latest collaboration, Palace has tapped luxury retailer Harrods to create a co-branded collection accompanied by a pop-up in London. The partnership arrives just in time for the holiday season, a time when families head to Harrods to shop for Christmas gifts. Lev Tanju, Palace’s founder, commented on the project: “We are so thrilled to be working with Harrods: a proper London institution and one of the greatest shops in the world. I’ve been going to Harrods since I was a little kid; doing this collaboration with them is an absolute dream come true.” Harrods’ head of menswear Simon Longland added: “Palace is famed for merging its DNA with other brands and retailers to create a wholly original and unexpected collection, and it’s hugely exciting for us that they have joined forces with a brand as iconic as ours.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CHFoss

Why You are Stopped at the Door at Walmart

Being stopped as you exit the store at Walmart doesn't mean that you are being accused of stealing. I have worked at the door. There is a system in place for all people entering the store. Here are the facts:
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
beyondthecreek.com

Farewell Hot Dog Palace

Before learning that processed meats like hot dogs increased the likelihood of getting cancer, I was a huge hot dog and sausage fan. When offered a choice between a burger and hot dog, I always chose hot dog. I love eating hot dogs, especially with mustard, relish and sauerkraut. Now, we see that Hot Dog Palace near Todos Santas Plaza in Concord has been unceremoniously replaced with a burger joint. Burger restaurants are ubiquitous, and I lament the loss of every dwindling hot dog restaurant. I wonder if this is due to the processed meat dangers? Or do people just like burgers more? I still eat hot dogs on occasion, just not as much as I used to.
RESTAURANTS
Hotel Online

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs EVEN Hotel Bozeman

ATLANTA, GA – December 6, 2021 – IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announced the signing of the EVEN Hotel Bozeman in Belgrade, Montana. This property will be an anchor tenant of a new mixed-use development adjacent to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, which will also house a brewery, various restaurants, a coffee shop, and an upscale bowling facility.
BOZEMAN, MT
sftravel.com

Take This Self-Guided "Matrix Resurrections" Tour of San Francisco

It feels right that one of the biggest, boldest, and most innovative movie franchises in history would set its return to the silver screen in San Francisco. Opening this December, The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Produced, co-written, and directed by original co-creator Lana Wachowski, and featuring the return of franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, this next installment in the Matrix series promises fans not just a thrilling cinematic adventure but a gorgeous look at the City by the Bay, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newbernnow.com

Celebrate Tryon Palace Candlelight & Holiday Decor Tours

This famed North Carolina tradition returns to Tryon Palace in 2021 with beautiful, new decorations and heartwarming holiday vignettes illuminated by the magical glow of candlelight. Candlelight is a site wide event for Tryon Palace that includes tours of the Governor’s Palace, Stanly House, Dixon House, and numerous activities on...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

This is it, bargain hunters. We’re in the home stretch now. Christmas 2021 is this week and some of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will soon come to an end. Lucky for you, we’re here to highlight all the best deals before they disappear. The stars of the show today — apart from AirPods 3 at the all-time low price of $139.99 — are two deals that’ll only cost you $1. That’s right, you can snag the $25 Amazon Smart Plug and the $40 Echo Dot each for just $0.99 today! Not everyone is eligible though, so check out...
ELECTRONICS
sftravel.com

12 Ways to Have a Ghoulishly Good Time This Halloween

Coming to San Francisco? Whether you're looking for spooky family fun or haunted halloween parties for adults, we’ve got 13 frightful favorites for you to enjoy on Halloween. Winchester Mystery House. There will be a lineup of events at the Winchester Mystery House this Halloween season. On Oct. 19,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelblog.org

A Day At Kensington Palace and An Evening at Barbican

Day 3 in London; Today was a busy day, we had tickets to visit Kensington, 1 hour walk from the hotel, and a concert an hour the other direction. Fortunately, the tube was handy for both places otherwise we would have taken a cab. We dressed for the concert in...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy