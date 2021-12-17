The Palace Hotel

Before learning that processed meats like hot dogs increased the likelihood of getting cancer, I was a huge hot dog and sausage fan. When offered a choice between a burger and hot dog, I always chose hot dog. I love eating hot dogs, especially with mustard, relish and sauerkraut. Now, we see that Hot Dog Palace near Todos Santas Plaza in Concord has been unceremoniously replaced with a burger joint. Burger restaurants are ubiquitous, and I lament the loss of every dwindling hot dog restaurant. I wonder if this is due to the processed meat dangers? Or do people just like burgers more? I still eat hot dogs on occasion, just not as much as I used to.
Comments / 0