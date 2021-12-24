ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why December 27th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, the top three albums on the Billboard 200 were Led Zeppelin ’s II , The Beatles Abbey Road and The Rolling Stones Let It Bleed .

In 2008, thieves broke into a house belonging to Allman Brothers Band singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman in Georgia and stole a coin collection, knives and unreleased concert recordings. Two men were charged with the burglary two days later.

In 1975, Queen had their first-ever number one album when A Night at the Opera topped the chart in the UK.

In 1985, Metallica completed work on their third studio album, Master of Puppets .

And in 1999, Bush appeared on TRL to premiere the video for their hit song “Letting the Cables Sleep.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

IN THIS ARTICLE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

