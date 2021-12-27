ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What’s the most eco-friendly way to dispose of your Christmas tree?

By Charlie Wood
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG4ry_0NgeYN2J00 Yes, even Christmas trees are part of the global carbon cycle. Pixabay

This post has been updated. It was originally published on December 28, 2020.

When you set up a Christmas tree , you bring a little bit of nature into your home. Real or fake , your spot of green creates warm holiday cheer at a time when the forests outside have grown cold and brown.

But once you’ve unwrapped the presents, scarfed down the leftovers, and safely stowed away the ornaments , your glorious display piece instantly transforms into waste—specifically, one of the biggest pieces of trash you’ll have to deal with all year. How we collectively disperse the carbon, metal, and plastic that went into our trees makes a real difference for the environment that provided those resources in the first place.

Take artificial trees: Producing one of these contributes about 40 pounds of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. The key to making it sustainable is to reuse it. By spreading that 40 pounds out over a certain number of years—estimates range from five years to 20 —it eventually will break even with the smaller impact you would see from buying a new natural tree year after year.

So, if your tree is fake, your mission is simple: Box it up and save it for the next year. And the next. And the one after that. Bequeath it to your children and make it a family heirloom. When you finally need to get rid of it, do your best to recycle or donate it . Your local Goodwill is a good place to start .

[Related: How to pack and ship plants across the country ]

However, lots of those boughs aren’t artificial. Of the 94 million Christmas trees estimated to be displayed in American homes this year, a whopping 14 million of them were real . And this has a positive effect. For example, most trees come from farms these days, so buying natural encourages short-term reforestation. More important, each one contains about 20 pounds of planet-warming carbon dioxide it removed from the atmosphere over the course of its lifetime. And once the carbon is out of the air, you want to avoid putting it back in. It may be an aspirational goal, but keeping all that carbon locked up in the wood would do as much for climate change as getting more than 27,400 cars off the road for a year .

Do a good deed at the end of this holiday season by making sure those greenhouse gases stay where they belong.

DO: Recycle your Christmas tree and turn it into mulch

Christmas trees represent one of those rare cases where the greenest disposal method may also be the easiest. Mulch might be the ideal fate for your tree because much of its carbon remains trapped in the wood, where it can return to the soil . And, if you live in an urban area, you probably have access to a public works department that will gratefully take your tree and turn it into useful woodchips for gardens and parks.

For example, the New York City Parks will be celebrating their annual Mulchfest until January 9 to do just that, and trees left on the curb between January 6 and 15 will end up in similar places.

Home Depots across the country also recycle trees—just remember to first call your local branch to confirm. Or search Earth911′s database by zip code to find a tree recycling program near you . If those options don’t help you, you can also check out this state-specific advice for recycling methods.

Wherever you bring it, remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, nets, angels, and so on before dropping off your tree. These objects will not help gardens grow and pose a danger to animals.

DO: Let it become an animal playground

If you don’t have access to an urban recycling program, fear not. Trees are, by definition, biodegradable, and animals love conifers whether they’re alive or dead.

Drop your tree off in a forest and return it whence it came. Stick it in your backyard for birds to enjoy. You can even chuck it into a pond or lake and revitalize your favorite fishing hole—although you might want to check with your local fish and game department first.

[Related: Should you leave food out in the woods? ]

Or, if you live near a zoo, ask if they’d like a large toy for their big cats. Lions and tigers reportedly react to Christmas trees the same way their smaller cousins respond to catnip, and will bat around the branches for hours .

Just make sure to strip off all the ornaments, lights, and particularly mistletoe before you give up your tree. These can choke or poison any animals that try to consume them.

DON’T: Burn your Christmas tree

Christmas trees make bad Yule Logs. Their flammable oils will coat your chimney with creosote and increase your risk of a fire. Burning it also sends the tree’s carbon back into the atmosphere, making burning a naughty choice indeed.

DON’T: Let it end up in a landfill

Of all the places a tree can go, a landfill is the absolute worst for the environment. While trees do break down naturally, a lot of municipal trash ends up underground where there’s little oxygen. The bacteria that thrive in these places tend to turn the carbon in waste into methane, which does more than 20 times as much damage to global temperatures as carbon dioxide does.

Before you let trash-collection pick it up, check with your local sanitation department to find out what they plan to do with your old Christmas tree. For example, some areas have a window of time when they’ll mulch the plants, as recommended. But if all else fails and you end up bringing your tree to a dump, try to make sure it ends up above ground.

In the grand scheme of things, Christmas trees are far from the planet’s biggest problem . But if we all get in the habit of guiding our trees toward environmentally-friendly destinations, at least we’ll be taking a step toward keeping future trees green, and future holiday seasons merry.

Comments / 1

Related
Apartment Therapy

We Found the Perfect Hassle-Free Way to Store Artificial Christmas Trees When the Holidays Are Over

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The worst part of the holidays, in my humble opinion, is when they end. Christmas is my favorite holiday and a high point of the year for me, so I always dread the annual cheer comedown once the presents are unwrapped and it’s time to take the stockings down from the mantle. But worst yet is taking down the Christmas tree. Even if you’ve already invested in an artificial tree, it’s a time-consuming and laborious process that presents a real challenge for storage.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

19 Ways to Deck the Halls With a Black Christmas Tree This Year

There's a good chance that you feel like a black Christmas tree does not scream festive fun, but this trendy decor piece can be just as merry as your traditional pine tree. Black Christmas trees have been rising in popularity for the past few years now, and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. If you think, though, that this Christmas tree demands a dark and gloomy decor palette, think again. People everywhere have taken their black Christmas trees and decorated them with a modern and festive flair.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Holiday#Eco#Birds#Goodwill#American
FIRST For Women

Trouble Sleeping? This Gorgeous Christmas Houseplant Could Help

Houseplants don’t just make our homes feel cozier, they can also have amazing health benefits. Some zap toxins in the air, while others boost your focus — and they all help ease anxiety and stress. When it comes to better sleep, there’s a plant for that, too! The Christmas cactus could be just what you need to catch some more Zzzs this holiday season.
GARDENING
IKEA Hackers

The best Christmas Tree when you live in a small space

Elly shows us how she turned the IKEA Christmas tree fabric into a 3D wall hanging, complete with presents. She bought this wonderful IKEA christmas tree fabric over a year ago. It’s available in some IKEA stores listed as VINTER pre-cut fabric. The initial plan was to make a...
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

This Is Actually How Long to Keep Your Christmas Tree Up

We all know that one person who keeps their Christmas tree up for what feels like forever. While many of us are ready to pack away the decorations almost as quickly as the presents are unwrapped, others like to hold on to the magic a little longer. But what does Christmas tradition say for how long we should leave our tree up? Well, it’s a lot longer than you may think.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
WNYT

Indian Ladder Farms offers to burn your Christmas tree in bonfire

Indian Ladder Farms will burn your Christmas tree in a bonfire. They're hosting an outdoor extravaganza on New Year's Eve. There will be music, food and drink and a giant bonfire starting at 7 p.m. They will start collecting trees at 5 p.m. Each person who donates a tree will...
AGRICULTURE
royalexaminer.com

Eco-friendly ways to keep warm in winter

Depending on where you live, you may have no choice but to turn on your home’s heating system to stay warm in winter. But did you know there are several ways you can minimize your impact on the environment without limiting your comfort? Here are some things you can do.
HOME & GARDEN
missmillmag.com

5 Cost-Efficient Ways to Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Please view my full disclosure policy for more information. With climate change making its presence known in an unmistakable manner, it is more...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

5 Ways to Be More Eco-Friendly

Awareness of the way in which humans have affected the environment is causing people to become more thoughtful about how they live their lives. Being eco friendly not only protects the environment, but also saves you money and you will live in a healthier, more sustainable way. Here are 5 ways you can be more eco-friendly.
ENVIRONMENT
kqennewsradio.com

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING UNDERWAY

With Christmas over, Christmas Tree recycling is underway. Roseburg Disposal is collecting trees for free as a service to the community. Through January 10th trees can be taken to dumpsters at:. *Legion Field on Northwest Stewart Parkway. *Northwest Kline Street in front of Hucrest School. *The corner of Northwest Calkins...
ROSEBURG, OR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Donate your Christmas tree to boost angling action

LITTLE ROCK — Once the wrapping paper has been thrown away and the last drop of egg nog has been consumed, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the holiday season. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a new job for those leftover trees: fish habitat.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Popular Science

Popular Science

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy