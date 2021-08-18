Open Houses
New York College of Health Professions gives prospective students a chance to learn about the College and its degree programs through virtual open houses. Prospective students will hear from enrollment services regarding the application process and requirements, and they will hear from the Dean of the program about the academic content of the programs. Information is given regarding the process for state licensure, and what graduates can do to get licensed in other states and jurisdictions.www.nycollege.edu
