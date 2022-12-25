How Celebrity Newlyweds Spent Their 1st Christmas Together: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, More

Spending the holidays together! Christmastime is best spent with loved ones, and some of our favorite newly-married celebrity couples enjoyed the most wonderful time of year together for the first time ever.

Heidi Klum , for one, secretly tied the knot with her husband, Tom Kaulitz , in February 2019 before saying “I do” in a second more lavish ceremony held in Italy that August. The happy couple kicked off their Christmas celebrations early, as seen in a photo posted by the supermodel to Instagram that December. The duo were joined by her husband’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz , and her four children, Helene, Henry, Johan and Lou, 10.

Months earlier, Klum told Us Weekly and other reporters in September that things were “so far, so good” between her children and the musician, who noted that he believed that everything was “working out pretty good.”

Hilary Duff , for her part, likely had her most joyous Christmas yet in 2019, considering the Younger actress wed husband Matthew Koma in an intimate backyard wedding on December 21 of that year. The “So Yesterday” singer, 32, shared a glimpse into the newlyweds' first Christmas as a married couple several days later. She posted a photo to Instagram of the couple with their daughter Banks, 14 months, and her 7-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie .

Haylie Duff , the Lizzie McGuire star’s big sister, previously dished exclusively to Us about what the holidays are like in the Duff family household .

“We have a tradition called caviar Christmas, which is where everybody brings a little tin of caviar, from expensive ones to cheap ones, and we mark how much they are on the bottom and then we take the lids off and turn it upside down so that you can’t see and everybody tries it,” Haylie said in December 2017. “It ends up that we always pick the middle of the line or the cheap caviar as the best one. It’s a fun little party tradition that we’ve done for the last few years.”

The Napoleon Dynamite actress also revealed that their family “tend to have an open-door policy,” and they often “end up having a straggler or two.”

Several months after Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tied the knot in October 2021 , the reality TV stars debuted a first look at their matching Christmas pajamas ahead of the festive holiday.

“This is our third year taking family photos in our Christmas pajamas ❤️ ,” the Flip or Flop star wrote via Instagram in December 2021, alongside photos from the pair’s holiday cards with his daughter Taylor and son Brayden . “I’m so happy that my incredible wife brought that tradition to our family. It’s amazing just how fast our children grow. Just a year ago, which feels like yesterday to me, they looked so much younger!! We spent the rest of the day to K1 speed and also played video games. Unfortunately for the children… dad took first place 😎 .”

The Selling Sunset personality, for her part, replied, "Awee we had fun! Love our tradition and love you 🥰🥰🥰 .”

Scroll down below to see how your favorite celebrity newlyweds spent their first Christmas together as married couples through the years: