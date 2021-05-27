Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Independent

10 best pregnancy books that help to prepare expectant parents for birth and beyond

By Stacey Smith
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC7OA_0NfgDEd200

New parents have always sought advice about parenting. Where once this might have been passed down from generation to generation, these days the internet is on hand to provide more (often conflicted) information than you will ever need.

However, in our opinion, you can’t beat a good book recommendation to cut through all the noise. From guiding you through pregnancy itself to caring for your child once they arrive, these titles will demystify long-held beliefs, challenge any preconceived ideas you might have, and shed light on the most unspoken aspects of parenting.

There obviously is no way to fully prepare yourself for a baby – no matter how many books you read. However, we think these titles are a great place to start.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best pregnancy books for 2021 are:

  • Best overall Expecting Better Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong and What You Really Need to Know: £6.76, Blackwells.co.uk
  • Bestbook on hypnobirthing Hypnobirthing: Practical Ways to Make Your Birth Better : £9.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best book for feminists Give Birth Like a Feminist: Your body. Your baby. Your choices : £8.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best all-rounder The Modern Midwife’s Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond How to Have a Healthier Pregnancy, Easier Birth and Smoother Postnatal Period : £12.21, Blackwells.co.uk
  • Best book for self-care Why Did No One Tell Me? What Every Woman Needs to Know to Protect, Heal and Nurture Her Body Through Motherhood: £11.29, Blackwells.co.uk
  • Best for baby’s first year Motherhood Your Way : £12.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best book on feeding The Baby Feeding Book: Your essential guide to breastfeeding, bottle-feeding and starting solids with confidence : £10.06, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best book to gift new parents Nobody Told Me: Poetry and Parenthood : £9.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best for couples Baby Bomb: A Relationship Survival Guide for New Parents : £13.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for those short on time Nobody Tells You: Over 100 Honest Stories About Pregnancy, Birth and Parenthood : £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Expecting Better’ by Emily Oster, published by Orion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0PMU_0NfgDEd200

Best: Overall

Just discovered you’re pregnant? This book is a great place to start. Rather than just providing a load of hard and fast rules that you “must” follow, Oster looks at the statistics and studies around all elements of pregnancy and birth. Clearly laying out the information behind many common pregnancy rules, you’re then trusted to make your own mind up. In short, you might not feel quite so guilty about indulging in the odd glass of wine or second cup of coffee.

Buy now £6.76, Blackwells.co.uk

‘Hypnobirthing: Practical Ways to Make Your Birth Better’ by Siobhan Miller, published by Piatkus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFYSL_0NfgDEd200

Best for: Hypnobirthing

Intrigued about hypnobirthing? This practical book does its best to eradicate any fear you may have surrounding your birth experience. Siobhan Miller, founder of The Positive Birth Company and mum-of-three, calmly explains the many different types of birth you may encounter and provides helpful advice on how to work with your body, rather than against it. It genuinely left us feeling excited rather than anxious about welcoming our new bundle of joy into the world – whether they end up arriving via a water birth or unplanned caesarean.

Buy now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Give Birth Like a Feminist’ by Milli Hill, published by HQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zQL9_0NfgDEd200

Best for: Feminists

We were in two minds as to whether to include this book as, unlike the hypnobirthing book above, Milli Hill lays out some scary statistics, which at times feels like a history lesson to birth. However, ultimately it’s worth facing these fears head-on, as it offers much the same advice. Hill believes that a well-informed woman is a powerful one; and that with clarity comes a calmer, confident birth. Building on the #MeToo movement, Hill explains that actually, yes we do have choices and we should absolutely retain our dignity and doctors must seek consent. Because a mother’s experience is every bit as important as the healthy, happy baby at the end of it. A powerful read whether you’re pregnant or not.

Buy now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘The Modern Midwife’s Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond' by Marie Louise, published by Ebury Publishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMmDh_0NfgDEd200

Best: All-rounder

If you’re only going to read one book, this one offers advice on everything from pregnancy, birth and those first few days afterwards – and all through the eyes of a midwife. Split into manageable sections, Louise has created a truly modern tool kit for first-time parents. We liked the upbeat, positive tone, helpful illustrations, and key point recaps at the end of each chapter.

Buy now £12.21, Blackwells.co.uk

‘Why Did No One Tell Me?’ by Emma Brockwell, published by Ebury Publishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259C2c_0NfgDEd200

Best: For self-care

Hopefully, you’ll have a textbook pregnancy, bouncing back to the fully recovered version of yourself in good time – however, for some, this is not the case. For far too long these common issues – including pelvic floor problems and general post-op healing – have just been considered par for the course when it comes to bringing a baby into the world. Brockwell doesn’t agree and instead urges new mums to tackle treatable postnatal problems, rather than put up with them.

Buy now £11.29, Blackwells.co.uk

‘Motherhood Your Way’ by Hollie de Cruz, published by Ebury Publishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnKX5_0NfgDEd200

Best: For baby’s first year

Once you’ve got your head around pregnancy and the birth itself, parenting coach Hollie de Cruz guides you through the baby’s first year. This book is designed to make new parents feel empowered, or at the very least like you’ve got this. By providing a host of tactics, including meditation guides and exercises, you’re encouraged to leave the new mum comparisons at the door and tune into your baby’s unique needs instead.

Buy now £12.99, Waterstones.com

‘The Baby Feeding Book’ by Vanessa Christie, published by Piatkus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba4vM_0NfgDEd200

Best: Book on feeding

When we first started compiling our maternity reading list, we gave a lot of focus on the nine months leading up to big day, as well as the birth itself. However, we suddenly realised we knew very little of what to expect once the baby was here, including how the hell to feed the poor mite. Thankfully this book offers non-judgemental advice on all aspects of feeding your baby, whether you’re going with breast or bottle, through to the introduction of solid foods.

Buy now £10.06, Amazon.co.uk

‘Nobody Told Me’ by Hollie McNish, published by Little, Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPS4F_0NfgDEd200

Best: Book to gift new parents

Hollie McNish documents her experience of pregnancy and beyond through a series of short, snappy poems and stories, opening up with a recollection of finding out she was pregnant while at Glastonbury festival. It’s accessible, even if you only have a few minutes before bed, and whether you read along as your child grows or gobble up in one sitting, we appreciated how it was funny, raw and relatable in one. A beautiful book to gift to parents-to-be.

Buy now £9.99, Waterstones.com

‘Baby Bomb’ by Kara Hoppe and Stan Tatkin, published by New Harbinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqUDC_0NfgDEd200

Best for: Couples

It’s fair to say, having a baby changes everything. If you’re embarking on this new adventure with a partner, this book aims to make sure your foundation is rock solid, making you better parents in the process. Consisting of 10 fundamental principles, it aims to put you on the same page – taking you from being a strong team of two, transitioning into a unit of three, and finally thriving as a family. Because of lack of sleep, explosive nappies and just simply feeling overwhelmed will test even the strongest of couples.

Buy now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Nobody Tells You…’ by Becca Maberly, published by Bluebird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wQVM_0NfgDEd200

Best: For those short on time

Despite being very honest, this collection of short stories manages to avoid scaremongering, without shying away from the nitty-gritty bits of parenthood. Covering the good, the bad and the ugly, it includes more than 100 real-life experiences – from trying to conceive, breastfeeding, and the importance of self-care – showing you that there really is no one-size-fits-all approach. We read it cover to cover in one weekend, but the bitesize sections are also perfectly suited to dipping in and out.

Buy now £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Pregnancy books

Becoming a parent is no small feat, so rather than recommend one book as our best buy, we’d suggest starting with Expecting Better and working your way through them all. It’s a great place to start and will empower you to think for yourself throughout pregnancy and beyond.

Voucher codes

For discounts on audiobooks and baby products, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the best baby changing bags

The Independent

The Independent

141K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenting#Motherhood#Journalism#Meditation#Child Birth#The Independent#Amazon Co Uk#Every Woman Needs#Waterstones Com#Ebury Publishing Best#Orion Best#Pregnancy Books#Easier Birth#First Time Parents#Advice#Sleep#Choices#Self Care#Couples#Smoother Postnatal Period
Related
Women's HealthCumberland County Sentinel

Pandemic babies: New Midstate parents miss traditions, face changing guidelines during pregnancies

There were moments when being pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was just plain awkward. Lockdown orders were issued about a month after Jessica Poe found out she and her husband, Justin, were expecting. The Lower Frankford Township couple saw few people outside of immediate family and close friends, and Jessica was only visible from the chest up in Zoom meetings with committees and co-workers, which presented a dilemma.
Women's Healthbaltimorenews.net

4 Tips to Help You Have an Easier Pregnancy

Pregnancy can be an incredibly satisfying and memorable time in any woman's life. At the same time, being pregnant can come with worries, morning sickness, and difficult symptoms. If you're a pregnant woman or considering getting pregnant soon, the great news is that there are ways to make your pregnancy both easier and more special along the way. For four tips on how to have an easier pregnancy, read on.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

11 best pregnancy pillows that provide support and help ease back pain

A maternity pillow that supports you in all the right places so you can get a great night’s sleep (while you still can) is a must-have.Each pregnancy has unique ups and downs, but the thing that most mums-to-be (and all parents in general) crave is a comfortable night’s rest. The best approach is to think about what kind of sleeper you are. If you like to be cocooned and snug all night, a full-length U-shaped pillow will be a sweet dream for you. If you like your space and move about a lot, a smaller pillow may be best. Look for pillows...
Kidschesapeakefamily.com

Four-year-old Expectations—Good Parenting

My family, including our youngest, age four, has been invited to a couple of outdoor events in the next few weeks. He’s done pretty well with keeping a mask on in the grocery store, doctor’s office, etc. but I’m concerned. I might be distracted and not able to keep him from taking it off or otherwise putting himself at risk of catching Covid-19. The two events I really don’t want to miss are a family wedding and a long-time neighbor’s high school graduation picnic.
todaysparent.com

How Sinai Health helped me through my high-risk pregnancy

Courtney is a 35-year-old educational assistant and new mom from Markham, Ontario. Right from the very beginning, birth was a wild journey for me: My husband and I had tried for a couple of years but nothing was happening. Since I suffer from two autoimmune conditions—Crohn’s disease and Ankylosing Spondylitis—I was concerned my medication was playing a role in my infertility. I also had a polyp removed, in case that was causing the problem, and then finally we did an egg retrieval.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

The Best Books for Entrepreneurs to Read in 2021

Reading books is an effective way to learn and improve yourself. But if you’re an entrepreneur, you probably don’t have the time to hunt for that particular book that will take you to the next level. That’s why to help you out, we’ve put together this list of the books every entrepreneur should read in 2021 and what makes them so important.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

What No One Ever Tells You About Pregnancy Skin: Prepare For Breakouts

I can't count how many times I have been told that I'm "glowing." The compliment seems to slip off one's tongue like turpentine around pregnant people. And while I know it's often said with good intention, I've wanted to call BS every time someone has uttered these words to me. Because unless you are referring to my super-shiny new complexion, I know that I'm not "glowing." Instead, while waiting for my belly to pop and that promised "pregnancy glow" to appear, I've been met with a physiological change I wasn't expecting: acne.
Workoutswomensrunning.com

10 Strengthening Yoga Poses For Moms Who Run

Becoming a mom impacts every aspect of your life—including your physical fitness. Motherhood helped me rediscover my passion for running. Hitting the trail, plus continuing to teach and practice yoga, has helped keep me fit, limber, and nimble, both physically and mentally. These acts of self-care help me find presence and connection with my body, breath, and emotions, even during the most difficult days.
Posted by
North Dallas Gazette

COVID-19 Vaccines and Pregnancy: What expecting moms need to know

Pregnancy and childbirth are among life’s most cherished moments. While many women count on a healthy pregnancy and delivery, complications tend to arise, especially among Black women. Prior to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Black women were three times more likely than Hispanic women and 2.5 times more likely than white women to die from causes related to pregnancy.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Modeling COVID's impact on pregnancy and birth trends

A different type of surge may be on the way more than a year into the pandemic—a baby surge. The COVID-19 shutdown initially seemed to hit pause on pregnancy and birth rates, new research from one major hospital system suggests, but that trend is quickly reversing. "Birth rates declined early...
Greensboro, NCtriad-city-beat.com

Reclaiming their roots: Black women turn to doulas for pregnancy and birth

In Ancient Greek, “doula” means slave, but for Krystal Divine’Queen, the word signals a return to her ancestral roots of giving birth at home without the use of drugs. “Birth is seen as something that needs to be medically managed when it’s really something holy, sacred and divine,” Queen says. “Our ancestors had it right. Our oppressors turned us astray.”
Books & Literaturemomtastic.com

The Best Toddler Books

As parents, we only have so much control over our little ones. But one privilege we do get is the ability to tell them their first stories. As your child learns what storytelling is, you get to curate that experience by picking books featuring clever, uplifting storylines and vibrant illustrations. We’ve compiled a list of beautifully illustrated early childhood books for toddlers with relatable storylines and positive messages. These creative books are a great way to instill a love of good stories in your youngster that will benefit them for years to come.
WILX-TV

Positive Parenting: How ParentCorps can engage parents from Pre-K & beyond

NEW YORK, New York (WILX) - When it comes to families and school involvement, there is no one-size-fits all. Every child and family situation is different. Some face racism and linguistic and cultural economic barriers. Now researchers are evaluating an early intervention for all teachers, parents and children that they say has long-lasting impacts.
Books & LiteratureOrlando Sentinel

The best SAT prep book of 2021

Every year, thousands of college-bound high school students take one of two standardized performance tests: The American College Test or the Scholastic Assessment Test. Although most colleges and universities accept either test score, there are some significant differences between them, especially where math and science are concerned. Preparing for the...
Taipei Times

Book reviews: Calling time on the cult of the perfect parent

Eliane Glaser, Pragya Agarwal and Melissa Hogenboom offer challenging responses to the contradictions of so many parenting guides. The theme of the indignities of post-feminist motherhood is always fresh. And yet the past year seems to have rendered the wound more raw than ever. Eliane Glaser’s Motherhood: A Manifesto has already generated social media coverage galore for the assertions that “motherhood is the unfinished business of feminism” and “the cult of the perfect mother must end.”
Books & LiteratureKGUN 9

'Wild + Free' book club: A philosophy of parenting

Harper Collins is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Ainsley Arment's shares ideas, inspirations, practices, and lifestyle philosophies in an Instagram account, branded 'Wild + Free' and ultimately published as a series of books. The 'Wild + Free" title was inspired by Henry David Thoreau who said "all good...
Women's Healthmomcollective.com

Pregnancy & Birth

There aren't many moms left these days who haven't read What To Expect When You're Expecting. There are dozens of blockbuster hits that have snuck her book into their scenes, whether covertly, like a "Hidden Mickey" in Disney movies,... My son's life is a miracle. My pregnancy with him was...