A Caney law enforcement officer and her K9 have been named the “K9 Team of the Week” by the Kansas Police Dog Association. Deputy Chief Natalie Rees began her Law Enforcement career at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in February 2012, Rees served in the United States Army and served two tours in Iraq. Ozzy is a 2-year-old German Shepard trained and certified in Narcotics Detection and Article/Evidence Search. Within the first month of Ozzy hitting the streets, he was responsible for locating vital key evidence in a significant aggravated burglary case. He has also assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in narcotics detection.