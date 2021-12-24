Why December 25th Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1959, an 18-year-old apprentice engineer from Liverpool named Richard Starkey got his first real set of drums for Christmas. He’d later make a career out of it and go by the name Ringo Starr .

In 1968, Led Zeppelin arrived in the United States for the very first time in preparation of their debut North American tour. The group was paid an average of 15-hundred dollars for each show.

In 1994, Green Day played Madison Square Garden, just a few months after only playing small clubs. At the gig, singer Billie Joe Armstrong wore only socks and a strategically-placed guitar.

in 2016, George Michael died peacefully at his home. The former Wham! singer was 53 years old.

In 1977, the Eagles ’ sixth album, Hotel California , spent the first of eight non-consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard album chart.

And in 1996, The People vs. Larry Flynt , co-starring Courtney Love , was released.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.