ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Why December 25th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evi91_0NfIcIQ100
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1959, an 18-year-old apprentice engineer from Liverpool named Richard Starkey got his first real set of drums for Christmas. He’d later make a career out of it and go by the name Ringo Starr .

In 1968, Led Zeppelin arrived in the United States for the very first time in preparation of their debut North American tour. The group was paid an average of 15-hundred dollars for each show.

In 1994, Green Day played Madison Square Garden, just a few months after only playing small clubs. At the gig, singer Billie Joe Armstrong wore only socks and a strategically-placed guitar.

in 2016, George Michael died peacefully at his home. The former Wham! singer was 53 years old.

In 1977, the Eagles sixth album, Hotel California , spent the first of eight non-consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard album chart.

And in 1996, The People vs. Larry Flynt , co-starring Courtney Love , was released.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

The Rolling Stones named top-earning live act of 2021

The Rolling Stones have been named the highest-earning touring act of 2021. The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers only played 12 dates of their rescheduled 'No Filter' tour, but still pulled in over £87 million from their stadium shows. According to figures from PollStar in the US, the legendary group earned £87.2...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Biggest Rock Feuds of 2021

Feuds are as old as rock itself. For whatever reason, incredible musical talent also breeds animosity. Whether it's a rivalry with another artist, infighting within one's own band or arguments among former friends, rock and turmoil are rarely far apart. This year saw an interesting mix of rock feuds. Some...
MUSIC
B102.7

Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard and Bo Diddley.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Courtney Love
Person
George Michael
Person
Larry Flynt
mxdwn.com

Alice Cooper at the Greek Theatre on April 24th

The legendary Alice Cooper is set to perform at the Greek Theatre on April 24, 2022, alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley. In celebration of Cooper’s latest release Detroit Stories, Frehley will be heading back to the stage in 2022 with Alice Cooper for the Detroit Muscle Tour which includes only a single stop in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Hotel California#North American#Eagles
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy