ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Compression Pants for Men Looking for Support (and Style) While Working Out

By Oscar Hartzog, Jacob Lauing and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lBBD_0NfI3Mnh00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In the last decade, it’s become more and more common for guys to rock compression pants on their own or underneath shorts during workouts, runs and hikes. At this point, compression pants for men are thankfully the norm thanks to the many benefits they provide. Getting your lift on? Men’s compression pants provide that extra support you need for maximum reps. Want to keep your legs warm during those cold winter runs? Throw on a pair of men’s compression leggings. Heading to spin class and want to make sure everything stays securely in place down there? Order compression pants to wear under your best gym shorts .

We should note that compressing leggings are distinct from compression shorts , which typically fall above the knee, and meggings , aka man leggings, which are designed to be worn on their own rather than under a pair of running shorts or gym shorts. Compression pants do what their name implies: compress your body to help hold everything in place, including your muscles. Beyond comfort and style, the best compression pants also offer health benefits for athletes, at least, in theory.

To get the full story, we talked to an expert and compiled a full list of our favorite men’s compression pants available to order online. Keep scrolling to see our recommendations for the best compression pants, but first, let’s go over a few basics about this handy gym accessory.

What Are Compression Pants?

In order to fully understand what compression pants are, what makes them different from regular leggings and the full benefits of wearing them, we decided to turn to a fitness expert.

Celebrity Personal Trainer Kollins Ezekh is a plant-based fitness trainer and boxer out of Los Angeles, California who also runs a YouTube channel that specializes in at-home workouts with little to no equipment. He answered a few of our most pressing questions about compression pants for men.

I asked him why tight-fitting athletic clothing is better overall, and he explained that it doesn’t “restrict” movement and is aerodynamic.

Why Are Men’s Compression Pants Useful?

Compression pants in particular are useful because they “help increase blood pressure and reduce muscle fatigue, and they can also serve as a rash guard.”

The compression provided by the best workout leggings for men increases blood flow, and the close fit means you’re not fighting extra fabric during your workout. While not every guy will incorporate workout leggings into their fitness routine, they are a great article of clothing to keep in your gym bag. You know, just in case.

How Should You Wear Compression Pants?

Most often, compression pants are worn underneath a pair of running shorts or gym shorts in place of underwear. Sure, you could throw on underwear over men’s compression pants, but we don’t recommend it. Instead, wear these under your favorite workout shorts or joggers. A simple tank top or t-shirt is all that’s needed for a perfect gym outfit.

Can You Wear Compression Pants on Their Own?

Hey, it’s a free country, so unless your gym specifically forbids it, you might be able to get away rocking nothing but a t-shirt and compression pants, but again, we definitely do not recommend it. Meggings, aka man leggings, are meant to be worn solo, but these are an entirely separate product category. Instead, think of compression pants and shorts as underwear. It’s a base layer that shouldn’t be worn solo.

Are Compression Pants, Dare We Say, Sexy?

Because compression pants for men are form-fitting, they will hug your glutes and thighs in a way that’s actually, dare we say, sexy. We know, we know, skinny jeans are out , but that doesn’t mean skinny pants for activities are. Compression pants for men are officially in and to be honest, we really don’t see them going anywhere.

If you’re looking to transform the way you work out and exercise, then check out the best compression pants for men below.

1. Under Armour Iso-Chill Compression Pants for Men

BEST OVERALL

In our experience, Under Armour makes the best compression pants and leggings for men, and in the winter, we typically recommend the brand’s ColdGear Leggings. However, as the temperatures rise, compression pants can start to cause overheating, which is why we love Under Armour’s Iso-Chill leggings. These workout pants are comfortable, wick moisture, and offer ventilation in strategic places. On top of that, the material disperses body heat while you work out, keeping you cool on hot days. As an added bonus, these leggings even have a pocket for added convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtV3t_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Under Armour Iso-Chill Compression Pants $60.00

2. Ten Thousand Full Length Tight

RUNNER UP

Ten Thousand is one of our favorite boutique athletic wear brands for men, because of their high-quality materials and durable designs. These workout tights from them offer full coverage for running, cycling and HIIT training. They’re made of premium Italian fabric that’s quick-drying and anti-odor. They have a three-layer front pouch and a no-pinch waistband as well. The phone pocket on the site is sweat-proof and there are strategically-placed ventilation zones across the design for optimal comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUuMR_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Ten Thousand Full Length Tight $78.00

3. Alo Yoga Warrior Compression Pants

BEST FOR YOGA

Oh, so we’ve got ourselves a yogi. If so, you’ll know damn well how important it is to ditch loose articles for tighter clothing that both keep everything where it needs to be and out of the way. The Warrior compression pants from Alo Yoga make the perfect pants for spending time stretching out on the mat. Each pair is made of nylon, so they’re moisture-wicking to keep you comfy and mobile. They’re created with a gusset and double inseam panel to keep your goods at ease, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HZvR_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Alo Yoga Warrior Compression Pant $94.00

4. Lululemon Vital Drive 28″ Tight

BEST DESIGN

Though it’s one of the biggest names in yoga apparel, Lululemon sports a great line of fitness apparel for all athletic needs. Their Vital Drive training tights are designed for training of all kinds and are made with an abrasion-resistant fabric so you avoid chafing and rashes. The tights have four-way stretch, are sweat-wicking, quick-drying and have drop-in pockets designed for your smartphone and other EDC items. They also have reflective detailing, to keep you safe while training at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYgX3_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Lululemon Vital Drive Training Tight 28-Inch $128.00

5. Adidas Own The Run Tights

BEST FOR RUNNERS

Now’s your chance to get in on the best compression tights from Adidas, the Own The Run long tights. Given their name, these made-for-running tights will have you absolutely speeding on the streets or the treadmill. They’ll help you chafe less, have ankle zips for easy outfit changes and the moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric is great for hot, sticky days.

ON SALE! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpIlr_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Adidas Own The Run Tights $48.00 (orig. $60.00) 20% OFF

6. TSLA Running Base Layer

BEST BUDGET OPTION

While you can find higher quality compression leggings from trusted brands like Nike and Under Armour, TSLA makes budget-friendly base layers that will hold up to repeated use. For runners on the hunt for the best workout leggings for men, this TSLA base layer is another great option. These leggings for men come in a variety of styles and colors, and the low price makes it easy to have a pair for every day of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSABN_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: TSLA Running Base Layer $18.98

7. Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Leggings

BEST COLD WEATHER

These compression for men from Under Armour are everything you’d expect from the athletic brand, which is famous for its high-quality compression clothing. The compression leggings should promote blood flow, prevent gross body odor, and keep all your bits and pieces right where they’re supposed to be — all without being too constricting or uncomfortable. Under Armour’s ColdGear compression leggings check all of these boxes. A double-layer fabric provides warmth during the winter when the time comes, but it also has enough stretch and ventilation to keep you comfortable during your workouts in the summer. We also like the flat seam design and odor-control features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wKAx_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Under Armout Men’s ColdGear Leggings $55.00

8. Vuori Limitless Compression Tights

MOST BREATHABLE

These Limitless compression tights from Vuori are hard to beat. They’re all about performance and are made with a brand-new performance stretch that’s unbeatable. It’s built with a brushed waistband for added comfort and moveability and has a hidden pocket feature so you can keep your phone or wallet safe and sound on runs and workouts. This material is also tremendously breathable and makes for a great pair of compression leggings to work out in when it’s hot out.

Read More: Best Sweatpants for Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AL5rx_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Vuori Limitless Compression Tight $84.00

9. DEVOPS 2 Pack Men’s Compression Pants Athletic Leggings

BEST TWO-PACK

A two-pack of the best compression pants for men for the price of one? Sign us up! These compression leggings for men are an affordable option for dudes and come in a number of different color choices. They’re ideal for all-weather situations and whatever the temperature is outside. Each pair is really breathable and wicks away moisture with ease. Not only that but the compression pants are made with UPF 50+ to protect skin from any potential harmful sun rays.

Read More: Best Men’s Joggers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4cVr_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: DEVOPS 2 Pack Compression Pants Athletic Leggings $20.71

10. Tracksmith Turnover Tights

BEST SPLURGE

Tracksmith is a Boston-based company with products as slick and high quality as its branding. Ideal for cold weather, the Turnover tights boast a thick blend of nylon and elastane built to withstand those harsh east coast winters, and a well-positioned rear pocket to stash keys or a credit card. Like most things in life, quality comes with a price, and these tights are no exception. But take a look at the product photos, which are pretty much guaranteed to make you want to jog through New England in the fall while rockin’ these bad boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iiFc_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Tracksmith Turnover Tights $128.00

11. Roadbox Compression Pants

BEST REVIEWS

Need a reliable pair of compression pants that won’t cost you both legs? Check out these awesome compression pants from Roadbox on Amazon. They are available in one and two packs depending on how many you need and come in an array of colors. These pants are made with tons of elasticity and durability to keep you feeling confident during your workout. An Amazon bestseller in the men’s running tights category, these have more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1UNu_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Roadbox Compression Pants $11.89 (orig. $24.99) 52% OFF

12. New Balance Impact Run Tight

ALSO CONSIDER

It’s hard to go wrong with New Balance, a company that’s been a fixture of the sportswear game for more than a century. Its Impact Run Tight has everything you’d expect from a great pair of men’s running tights — a blend of recycled moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy spandex, a snug design with a good range of motion, ergonomic pockets for easy storage. Throw these on for your next cold-weather run or workout and you won’t be disappointed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvtIT_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: New Balance Impact Run Tights $74.99

13. Gym Shark Element Baselayer Leggings

QUALITY PICK

Gym Shark is another great affordable brand that makes compression pants for men built to support your muscles so you can focus on the work at hand. They’re made of super breathable fabric and have muscle-shaping flatlock seams. The raised rubber print waistband keeps everything secure, and they come in a bunch of basic colors including this burgundy red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byieg_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Gym Shark Element Baselayer Leggings $30.00

14. Asics Race Tight

SAFE DESIGN

Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, we know some folks prefer working out under cover of darkness. Thing is, that’s not always the safest choice, particularly if you’re a runner who jogs on the streets. The Race Tight from Asics has reflective bars along the sides and on the brand logo, which should help boost visibility in the dark. Granted, this is not a replacement for safe running practices. For more, we recommend our roundups of the best running/cycling lights and gadgets for exercising at night . Still, these tights are a great addition to your moonlight exercise starter pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9Ti3_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Asics Race Tight $70.00

15. Brooks Running Source Tight

BEST FOR MINIMALISTS

If you’re the no-frills type, might we suggest these tights from Brooks Running, which are as simple as they come — black, navy and grey color options with two pockets and a semi-fitted shape. But that simplicity is no knock on the quality. On the contrary, Brooks Running consistently tops lists of the best running shoes , and so it’s no surprise that the brand also makes some of the best compression pants for men. Better yet, Brooks has a generous 90-day “trial run” period, allowing you to return items that don’t work out, even if you’ve worn them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dH08_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Brooks Running Source Tight $75.00

16. Girlfriend Collective Everyday Legging

SUSTAINABLE CHOICE

Girlfriend Collective is an awesome company that — as the name might suggest — makes activewear for women. But it recently launched a line of men’s (and technically unisex) clothes that we’re absolutely stoked on, mainly thanks to the company’s extremely transparent commitment to using sustainability. These leggings are made entirely from recycled water bottles. And in case that wasn’t enough, Girlfriend Collective is so committed to eliminating waste that you can also recycle these leggings with ReGirlfriend, which allows you to send these leggings back for a coupon toward your next purchase. Make sure to check the size chart before purchasing.

ON SALE! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJEu8_0NfI3Mnh00


Buy: Girlfriend Collection Forest Everyone Legging $47.60 (orig. $68.00) 30% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Henley Shirts To Upgrade Your Casual Outfits

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a modern man, you’ve got to have a few of the best henley shirts in your closet. It’s a classic staple known for its comfiness and effortless styling abilities. these shirts make for great casual wear thanks to their simple design and utility. The great thing is, the best henley shirts make every guy look and feel his, well, best. Perhaps it’s the masculine style or the useful real-world look (the...
APPAREL
SPY

Rowing Blazers’ Made-to-Order Suits Review: Exquisite Options That Aren’t Quite as Precise as We’d Like. Yet.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we’re big fans of Rowing Blazers. The brand best known for breathing new life into prep recently expanded into made-to-order suiting. While blazers and pants were always a part of their offering, this change marked a new evolution (and a new product line!) for the brand previously unseen. To better understand the whole process, we spoke with Jud Barr of JTB Custom (who RB worked with to stand up the...
APPAREL
SPY

Suitsupply Custom Suit Review: We May Never Buy Suits off the Rack Again

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone loves a sharp-dressed man, which means there are few things better than having a well-fitting, snazzy-looking, and well-tailored men’s suit. The only thing better than having a suit is, perhaps, having a custom suit. As with anything custom, having something tailor-made to fit you is going to fit much better. But a custom suit is more than just how it looks on your body, as it provides you with the option of being...
APPAREL
SPY

Lace-Up the Best High-Top Sneakers for Men This Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A man’s wardrobe has plenty of boxes to check, especially if you want to dress well during the shifting season that is spring. So, lace-up a pair of the best high-top sneakers. Sure, high-top sneakers are but one part of the equation that is putting together a stylish spring look, but they’re a pretty crucial one, at that. You see, sneakers with a higher cut, the kind that hit above or at the...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Fitness#Skinny Jeans#Spy Com
SPY

The Best Self-Defense Keychains for Convenient, Portable Protection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a nighttime runner, college student or a night shift worker, you may feel the need to be able to defend yourself at a moment’s notice (especially following the scary report that homicides were up 28% in 2020 compared to 2019). When looking for an easy way to protect yourself, look no further than your keys. Having the best self-defense keychain that’s small enough to clip onto your bag or belt loop...
LIFESTYLE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
SPY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ What Is Amazon Prime Day? When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Do I Need an Amazon Prime Membership? The Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Top Deals To Watch Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Goods and...
SHOPPING
SPY

No Need to Wait Until Prime Day: Save 44% Off Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. It may also compel you to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. For a limited time, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Review: A Compact Speaker With Sound Befitting the Bose Name

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds, Bose’s presence is everywhere in the audio space  Nearly one and a half years after its release, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker continues to be a prized darling in the smart speaker space. But why? Well, because it’s one of the few options with a built-in battery for on-the-go convenience. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to check it out in the flesh to experience what all...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Space-Saving Furniture Ideas Guaranteed to Max Out Your Living Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t all live in giant houses with way too many rooms to clean. Whether you’re a condo dweller, away at school, living in a small bungalow or have a home with a very open concept design that’s not practical for larger pieces, space-saving furniture can save the day. These days it seems like plenty of furniture designers are taking the hint and coming up with some of the nicest space-saving furniture yet. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Review: We Threw the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth Party Speaker Into a Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bang & Olufsen has a reputation for making pretty and pricey speakers, so when we saw they were releasing a new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers just in time for summer, naturally we were curious. In this review, I’ll go hands-on with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) to see how it sounds, what it’s best for, and if I can recommend it to you. And because it’s supposed to be waterproof,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Portable Grills Make It Easy To Have a BBQ Just About Anywhere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When the weather starts getting nice, it’s time to break out the grill. But if you’re trying to take the best grill on the road, to the beach or at least to the backyard, you’re going to want one of the best portable grills. The best portable grill will be compact, easy to transport to your desired location and work well on the go or outside of smaller homes and apartments where less space...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture for Big Backyards, Small Balconies and Everything in Between

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Having a patio or backyard is a blessing, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges. Choosing the best outdoor furniture often involves contending with a number of unique factors, such as the task of actually finding something which suits your individual tastes. However, the reward for taking the time to identify the right patio furniture for your home is a space you can relax in and actually want to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy