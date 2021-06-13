Please Enable JavaScript

ID Software, the famous DOOM developers, has recently put out job advertisements for various roles in working on a long-running iconic action FPS project that they currently have in development. ID Software, who are the studio behind the DOOM, Rage and Quake games are looking for multiple roles, including a Senior Technical Animator, a Skybox Artist, an Environment Concept Artist as well as other technical positions. More notably, the art position that is being posted will be “responsible for the visualization and implementation of AAA quality sci-fi and fantasy environmental vistas and skyboxes.”
Comments / 0