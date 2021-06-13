CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

By Jordan Tury
thenerdstash.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThenerdstash.com is using a security service for protection...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

New World Update 1.0.5 Patch Notes – Exploits, Combat, and Bug Fixes

New World Update 1.0.5 has now been rolled out to servers, delivering the latest batch of changes and fixes to Amazon Game Studios’ MMORPG. If you’re on the hunt for the New World 1.0.5 patch notes, we got them in full right here. New World Update 1.0.5 focuses on ironing...
VIDEO GAMES
WGNO

How to shop for the gamer in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which is the best gamer to shop? The current graphics card shortage might be a headache for PC gamers and anybody looking to nab a Playstation 5 console. Still, it shouldn’t prevent you from shopping for the gamer in your life, especially if you’re looking to […]
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Thenerdstash Com
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Creative Bloq

The best PS5 deals available right now

If you're looking for the best PS5 deals out there, then you've come to the right place. With Black Friday 2021 coming soon, and Christmas following not long after, you may be on the hunt for a new PlayStation 5. While there are PS5 deals to be had, we do...
VIDEO GAMES
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
thenerdstash.com

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset: Xbox Worthy!

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is one to consider if your main gaming happens on the Xbox or PC. This headset is another in a line of quality products from HyperX however, it does have limitations that cause one to wonder if it is the right choice for you. Let’s take a closer look!
ELECTRONICS
thenerdstash.com

ID Software Hiring for a ‘Iconic Action FPS Project’

ID Software, the famous DOOM developers, has recently put out job advertisements for various roles in working on a long-running iconic action FPS project that they currently have in development. ID Software, who are the studio behind the DOOM, Rage and Quake games are looking for multiple roles, including a Senior Technical Animator, a Skybox Artist, an Environment Concept Artist as well as other technical positions. More notably, the art position that is being posted will be “responsible for the visualization and implementation of AAA quality sci-fi and fantasy environmental vistas and skyboxes.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

How YouTube Sidestepped Woes Over Apple’s Privacy Changes

When Snap, the first major tech giant out of the gate with third-quarter earnings, revealed Oct. 21 an overall miss caused by Apple’s iOS privacy changes, shares tumbled 20 percent as analysts watched carefully to see whether the dent to targeted advertising would become a trend. For the most part, it has. Days later, Facebook (now officially rebranded as Meta) missed revenue expectations and offered modest projections for its fourth-quarter performance “in light of continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS 14 changes.” Released in April, Apple’s privacy change requires apps to receive user permission to track their behavior across other apps and websites....
INTERNET
thenerdstash.com

Sims 4 Update 1.49 Patch Notes

There’s good news for fans of The Sims 4 today, with the new 1.49 update promising all kinds of bug fixes and new ways to play. The latest update introduces “Scenarios”, where you will get the chance to pursue different goals and earn rewards. Let’s take a look at all the changes in the latest Sims 4 patch notes!
YOGA
IndieWire

The Best VR Headsets for Gaming: Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. While plenty of sci-fi movies have predicted a future dominated by virtual reality, the technology isn’t quite that widespread — yet. But more and more people are starting to discover what the world of VR, which allows you to strap on a headset and become fully immersed in a new environment, actually entails. Games are of course one of the most popular ways to use...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy