Celebrate the fact miracles do happen
The ancient collection of Jewish wisdom, the Talmud, summarizes Hanukkah like this:. “What’s Hanukkah? What our rabbis taught: On the 25th of Kislev, there begin eight days of Hanukkah, on which you don’t lament or fast. When the Greeks entered the sanctuary, they defiled all the (olive) oil in the sanctuary. And when the Hasmonean dynasty overwhelmed them and vanquished them, they searched and found only one flask of oil which retained the seal of the high priest, and it contained only enough (oil) to light for one day. A miracle was performed with it, and they lit with it for eight days. The next year, they ordained that they be holidays of praise and thanksgiving.”thechronicle.com