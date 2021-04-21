Celebrate the fact miracles do happen

Q: Is it true that just calling Jesus’ name will get people to Heaven? — J.N. A: Many people speak the Name of Jesus in vain. The third commandment is to not take the Name of the Lord in vain (Exodus 20:7). This applies to any name or title for God and also for Jesus, the divine Son of God. We are not to misuse His holy Name in any way, for it demonstrates that we do not take Him seriously. This is dangerous. Our speech is a reflection of our hearts — and abusing His Name shows that our hearts are not right with God.