ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts for family include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuLU6_0NeQEKyQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UKV2_0NeQEKyQ00
Warren Buffett

YouTube / University of Nebraska–Lincoln

  • Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas presents over the years have included dresses, chocolates, and stacks of cash.
  • "He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills," Mary Buffett, the famed investor's former daughter-in-law, told ThinkAdvisor . "As soon as we got home, we'd spend it — whooo!"
  • Berkshire Hathaway's billionaire boss has also bought dresses in bulk from a local store, and he sends boxes of See's Candies with funny Christmas cards to friends and relatives every year.
  • View Business Insider's homepage for more stories .

Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas presents include dresses, chocolates, and envelopes of cash.

The famed investor and billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway certainly makes an effort when the holidays come around. Here are the details of his signature gifts.

Cash and stock

"He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills," Mary Buffett, who was married to Warren's son Peter from 1980 to 1993, told ThinkAdvisor in 2019. "As soon as we got home, we'd spend it — whooo!"

Warren switched things up after realizing his family were blowing through the lump sum — worth more than $30,000 in today's dollars.

"One Christmas there was an envelope with a letter from him," Mary told ThinkAdvisor. "Instead of cash, he'd given us $10,000 worth of shares in a company he'd recently bought, a trust Coca-Cola had. He said to either cash them in or keep them."

Mary decided the stock was worth more than $10,000, so she held onto the shares. After they rose in value, she repeated the strategy with Warren's future gifts.

"Every year when he'd give us stock — Wells Fargo being one of them — I would just buy more of it because I knew it was going to go up," she said.

'Wheel out the dresses'

Buffett is famously prudent in allocating resources across Berkshire's companies. He also prizes efficiency in his Christmas shopping.

The billionaire's strategy in the 1960s was to visit Topps, a dress shop in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and hand an employee a list of the dress sizes of all the women in his life, Alice Schroeder wrote in "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life."

"I would go over and they'd wheel out the dresses," Buffett said. "I'd make a variety of decisions and buy presents for my sisters, Susie, Gladys, and so forth. I kind of enjoyed it."

Christmas cards and chocolates

Buffett sends boxes of See's Candies — one of Berkshire's best investments ever — to dozens of relatives and friends each year, his longtime friend Carol Loomis wrote in Fortune . Each box comes with his annual Christmas card attached.

In 2013 , the card showed Buffett dressed as Walter White from "Breaking Bad" with the message "Have yourself a Meth-y Little Christmas."

In 2016, it featured Buffett and his Berkshire partner, Charlie Munger, dressed in black tie for their induction into the Texas Business Hall of Fame with the caption "Butch & Sundance."

In 2018, the card showed Buffett wearing a T-shirt reading "The Next Charlie Munger" with the caption "Aiming High in 2019."

Buffett's Christmas card for 2020 shows him with his arm around a metal bust of Munger, who was unable to join him at Berkshire's annual meeting due to the pandemic. His sweater reads,"You can never have too much love or too much gravy."  The caption below reads, ".... or too much Charlie."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed about $250 million into Nubank's IPO, report says. The Brazilian fintech's ties to Sequoia Capital may help explain why.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought close to 30 million shares of Nubank during its initial public offering this week, Bloomberg reported, likely costing it about $250 million at the IPO price of $9. The famed investor's conglomerate already piled $500 million into the Brazilian fintech in June. Berkshire may have...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Carol Loomis
Person
Warren Buffett
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett said an 89-year-old carpet seller would 'run rings around' Fortune 500 CEOs. Here's the remarkable story of Mrs B.

Warren Buffett said an 89-year-old carpet saleswoman would "run rings around" the best corporate executives and business-school graduates in America. Berkshire Hathaway's billionaire boss praised Rose "Mrs B" Blumkin after he bought her company, Nebraska Furniture Mart, for about $55 million in 1983. ''Put her up against the top graduates...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Reddit just filed to go public. The online forum's cofounder is a big fan of Warren Buffett — and once baffled him with a classic Reddit conundrum

Reddit confidentially filed to go public after reportedly eyeing a $15 billion valuation. Alexis Ohanian, the website's cofounder, is a big fan of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Ohanian baffled Buffett with a famous Reddit question about ducks and horses. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
BUSINESS
moneyandmarkets.com

A Little Wisdom From Warren Buffett’s Partner in Crime

When you’re 97 years old and still active — and successful — playing the Wall Street game, your words carry weight. weight when you’ve been Warren Buffett’s business partner since 1978. I think about this when I hear Charlie Munger say that today’s stock market...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Christmas Cards#Lincoln#View Business Insider#Coca Cola#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Topps
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's 6 Largest Positions

Warren Buffett and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) are monoliths in the world of finance. With his impeccable rate of returns, averaging 20% year-over-year, investors may be asking themselves if a simple enough strategy would be to follow all of Buffett’s calls. Interested in following...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett 'walked in like Santa Claus' to a friend's dinner party, carrying huge teddy bears for her children

Warren Buffett embraced the Christmas spirit when he turned up to his friend's dinner party carrying toys for her children, and feasted on cookies for dessert. "He arrived with almost FAO Schwarz-sized teddy bears in both arms," Trey Lockerbie, a value investor and podcast host, said on "The Good Life" podcast. "He walked in very much like Santa Claus."
SOCIETY
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett has grown Berkshire Hathaway's Apple stake to 50% of its entire equity portfolio and nearly a quarter of its $649 billion market cap

Berkshire Hathaway's Apple holdings of 887 million shares swelled to a value of $159 billion on Friday. That makes the stake worth half of Berkshire's entire equity portfolio, and almost 25% of its $649 billion market capitalization. Warren Buffett started to build Berkshire's position in Apple in 2016 and added...
STOCKS
Forbes

5 Stocks Warren Buffett And David Rolfe See Value In

The two value investors have similar approaches to stock picking. Legendary investor Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), head of Berkshire Hathaway. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), is known for his preference of investing in wonderful companies at fair prices that have strong competitive advantages and predictable businesses for the long term. This strategy has contributed to his strong performance of an average annual return of 20% since 1965.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Has Warren Buffett's Stock Portfolio Performed in 2021?

As of Dec. 17, the value of Berkshire's portfolio had risen to about $343 billion. Apple and bank stocks have performed particularly well this year for Berkshire. Buffett and Berkshire's portfolio is well-positioned heading into 2022. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, and his company,...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

The Secret to Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's Success

Speaking at an investor's conference in Sydney, Australia earlier this month, Charlie Munger gave away the big secret to his and longtime-partner Warren Buffett's success in the stock market. If you understand this, you can be a successful investor, just like these two titans. "We're better than most people at...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy