Pond Hockey in Newport, RI

By Christian Winthrop
 6 days ago
credit: Andrew Corcoran

If you’re a true local, you’ll agree that there are few things as quintessentially Newport as long day of pond hockey at the Lily Pond.

Nestled deep in the heart of Newport’s “5th Ward”, The Lily Pond (also known as Corcoran’s Pond) is one of the most scenic and beautiful spots in all of New England and has served as the central hub of winter activity for generations of Newport families.

Skating on Lily Pond, Newport. RI. from Onne van der Wal on Vimeo.

The temperatures are dropping and the ponds are freezing so make sure your skates are sharpened, your sticks are taped and your warm clothes are ready. Bring a thermos of hot chocolate and come with a smile because it doesn’t get any better than this in Newport, RI,

God Bless the Corcoran family for their kindness, graciousness and generosity, and for sharing this beautiful corner of the world with multiple generations of grateful Newport families.

See you on the ice! (please respect the neighbors and pick up after yourselves)

