We Found the Best, Softest and Most Absorbent Bath Towels You Can Buy Now

When it comes to everyday use, towels are some of the most important items in your home. And when choosing the best towels, there are a lot of factors to consider.

Are you more concerned with softness or durability?

Do you want oversized towels or towels that won’t take up a lot of room while drying on the back of your door?

Do you need to match the towel’s color to your decor or would you prefer an all-white collection of hotel-style towels?

Which material will feel best on your skin, absorb water the fastest, and last you the longest? Typically, cheaper towels are made from run-of-the-mill cotton, while the most absorbent bath towels are made from premium cotton (Turkish or Egyptian cotton) or microfiber fabric.

Regardless of your answers, most of us don’t get along with low-quality towels. If the best, most absorbent towels are at the top of your must-have list, we’re here to help.

Finding the best towels which are also highly absorbent usually means a product on the thicker side. While thicker bath towels will absorb water fast, this also means they will usually take longer to dry. Having a large enough towel rack or enough time in between trips to the shower to allow your towel to fully dry is important. After all, a wet towel is never going to be as absorbent. Likewise, because the most absorbent bath towels naturally absorb more soap and body oils, they should be cleaned more often than regular bath towels.

When searching for the best absorbent bath towels, it’s important to understand the types of products available. For instance, did you know that towels come in one and two-ply? That’s right, toilet paper doesn’t get to have all the fun. Two-ply bath towels are more absorbent, but these resort-style towels can be on the pricier side.

In addition, you’ll need to understand the differences between the materials used to make bath towels and the various sizes in which they’re available.

What Are the Best Bath Towel Materials?

Perhaps the most important factor to take into account when buying bath towels is the material from which they are made. From cotton to microfiber, this can make a huge difference in your comfort levels.

Cotton Towels: Cotton is the most popular towel material. It’s commonly used to make terry cloth, which towel manufacturers utilize thanks to its high absorbency and quick-drying capability. Cotton itself creates a soft product that is quite durable. Plus, cotton towels can often be found at lower price points.

Cotton is the most popular towel material. It’s commonly used to make terry cloth, which towel manufacturers utilize thanks to its high absorbency and quick-drying capability. Cotton itself creates a soft product that is quite durable. Plus, cotton towels can often be found at lower price points. Egyptian Cotton Towels: Egyptian cotton differs from normal cotton in that it boasts longer and finer fibers. These weave together to create a durable and soft product that will stay fluffy for longer than a traditional cotton towel. In addition, Egyptian cotton tends to be quite porous, giving Egyptian cotton towels the ability to absorb water efficiently.

Egyptian cotton differs from normal cotton in that it boasts longer and finer fibers. These weave together to create a durable and soft product that will stay fluffy for longer than a traditional cotton towel. In addition, Egyptian cotton tends to be quite porous, giving Egyptian cotton towels the ability to absorb water efficiently. Turkish Cotton Towels: Turkish cotton is similar to Egyptian cotton in that its fibers are longer than average and boast excellent softness and durability. However, Turkish cotton towels differ from Egyptian as the fibers are often woven tighter to give Turkish towels increased absorbency and a particular sheen. This material tends to create some of the best luxury towels available.

Turkish cotton is similar to Egyptian cotton in that its fibers are longer than average and boast excellent softness and durability. However, Turkish cotton towels differ from Egyptian as the fibers are often woven tighter to give Turkish towels increased absorbency and a particular sheen. This material tends to create some of the best luxury towels available. Blend Towels: Some manufacturers blend organic cotton with man-made fibers or bamboo to make towels with specific qualities, like high absorption , quick-drying abilities or mildew resistance. If you are looking for a towel to complete a certain task and don’t mind the use of synthetics, blends can be quite efficient.

Some manufacturers blend organic cotton with man-made fibers or bamboo to make towels with specific qualities, like high absorption , quick-drying abilities or mildew resistance. If you are looking for a towel to complete a certain task and don’t mind the use of synthetics, blends can be quite efficient. Bamboo Towels: Bamboo towels, which are also called rayon towels, are very absorbent and more environmentally friendly than others. That’s because bamboo grows easily and doesn’t require the use of harsh chemicals. This also means bamboo towels are hypoallergenic for people with skin sensitivities, and the towels maintain the antibacterial properties of bamboo.

Bamboo towels, which are also called rayon towels, are very absorbent and more environmentally friendly than others. That’s because bamboo grows easily and doesn’t require the use of harsh chemicals. This also means bamboo towels are hypoallergenic for people with skin sensitivities, and the towels maintain the antibacterial properties of bamboo. Microfiber Towels: Microfiber is made from manmade fibers which are split at the ends in order to create a highly absorbent material. This process gives microfiber towels an oddly soft and smooth feeling against the skin. And because the fibers are man-made, microfiber tends to be stronger and longer-lasting than cheap cotton towels. However, microfiber does create a thin towel that might not feel as luxurious against the skin.

Bath Towel Sizes

After you’ve decided which material you like most for your towels, you’ll need to decide which bath towel sizes you need. These can be split into five different groups, with bath sheets as the largest and washcloths as the smallest. Typically, when replacing your bathroom linens, you can purchase towel sets with a combination of various sizes.

Bath Sheet: Bath sheets are essentially oversized bath towels that will make you feel like a king every time you step out of the shower. They’re great for keeping you warm or for covering larger bodies. Bath sheets generally measure more than 35 inches wide by more than 60 inches long.

Bath sheets are essentially oversized bath towels that will make you feel like a king every time you step out of the shower. They’re great for keeping you warm or for covering larger bodies. Bath sheets generally measure more than 35 inches wide by more than 60 inches long. Bath Towel: A bath towel is what you would normally use to dry yourself after a bath or a shower. These are available in a variety of sizes, but they usually measure between 25 and 30 inches wide and between 50 and 60 inches long.

A bath towel is what you would normally use to dry yourself after a bath or a shower. These are available in a variety of sizes, but they usually measure between 25 and 30 inches wide and between 50 and 60 inches long. Hand Towel: Hand towels are both functional and decorative. They’re designed for drying hands after washing and usually hang beside the bathroom sink. Therefore, you should ensure your hand towel is big enough to handle your entire household yet attractive enough to sit out in the open in your bathroom. These types of towels commonly measure 16 to 18 inches wide by 28 to 30 inches long.

Hand towels are both functional and decorative. They’re designed for drying hands after washing and usually hang beside the bathroom sink. Therefore, you should ensure your hand towel is big enough to handle your entire household yet attractive enough to sit out in the open in your bathroom. These types of towels commonly measure 16 to 18 inches wide by 28 to 30 inches long. Finger Towel: Finger towels are similar to hand towels but slightly smaller and more decorative. They are made to sit next to a sink for quickly drying your fingers, and they are particularly useful if you don’t have somewhere to hang a hand towel. Finger towels have a standard width and length of 11 by 18 inches.

Finger towels are similar to hand towels but slightly smaller and more decorative. They are made to sit next to a sink for quickly drying your fingers, and they are particularly useful if you don’t have somewhere to hang a hand towel. Finger towels have a standard width and length of 11 by 18 inches. Washcloth: Slightly different from the rest of the towels on our list, washcloths are not meant for drying. Instead, they are to be used wet with soap to clean your body. These “towels” generally stay in the shower or bathtub, drying only between uses. They can also be used for cleaning the bathroom if necessary. A typical washcloth measures 13 by 13 inches.

How To Choose the Best Bath Towels

So what are we looking for in the best bath towels? We’re looking for bath towels that get you dry quickly, are reasonably priced, can survive multiple trips through the washing machine, and dry in a reasonable amount of time. Plus, they should be soft. Like, really soft.

So what are the best, most absorbent towels? We’ve picked out some of the best on Amazon. Take a look at our selections below!

1. American Soft Linen Towel Set

BEST OVERALL

If you’re looking for the feeling of being wrapped in a cloud after you step out of the shower, we recommend this American Soft Linen Towel Set. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, the American Soft rate highly on absorbency and softness and measure between 605-615 GSM for impressively quick absorption. Measuring at 27 by 54 inches, these towels fall on the larger side of the scale and give you enough material to fully wrap around yourself for the ultimate experience in comfort and absorbency. Furthermore, the towels feature more durable, double-stitched hems and come in over 15 color options.



Buy: American Soft Linen Towel Set $44.99 (orig. $79.95) 44% OFF

2. JML Microfiber Bath Towel

BEST MICROFIBER

If you’re looking for highly absorbent towels to match your bathroom decor, there’s sure to be a set of these JML Microfiber Bath Towels to do the job. Customers on Amazon can choose from over 20 colors. Each towel is made from 100% microfiber fabric, giving it a lightweight feel and ensuring it’s always highly absorbent. In addition, these towels are highly versatile and can be used in bathrooms, at the pool, in the gym or even for yoga.



Buy: JML Microfiber Bath Towel $19.99

3. SKL Home Watercolor Ocean Bath Towel

DECORATIVE PICK

If you want to have an ocean-inspired theme running through your bathroom decor and furnishings, this SKL Home Watercolor Ocean Bath Towel could be the right option for you. Each 100% cotton towel features an eye-catching, colorful turtle embroidered into its face. This vibrant detail is just the right amount of color to offset an all-white bathroom. For further decor coordination, you can add the rest of the corresponding set, which includes a shower curtain, soap dish, bath rug and hand towels.



Buy: SKL Home Watercolor Ocean Bath Towel $17.28

4. Cotton Paradise Cotton Bath Sheet

BEST OVERSIZED

As noted above, bath sheets are still bath towels but much larger than normal. This Cotton Paradise towel falls into that category. It measures an incredible 40 by 80 inches, offering a truly spa-like experience. In addition, this towel is made from 100% ringspun cotton for a soft feel and a durable build. You’re sure to love the size of this towel, just be sure to machine wash it a few times before use to get rid of the lint.



Buy: Cotton Paradise Cotton Bath Sheet $29.99

5. Pinzon Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set

MOST POPULAR

Bath towels are typically measured in grams per square meter between 300 and 900. This Pinzon Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set falls exactly in the middle at 600 GSM, making it the Goldilocks of bath towels. The medium-weight cotton lends itself to situations where an absorbent yet quick-drying towel is needed. Furthermore, these six towels of varying sizes are made from premium Egyptian cotton which has been ringspun for a soft yet polished finish. In this set, you’ll receive two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.



Buy: Pinzon Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set $30.20

6. Utopia Towels Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheets

JUMBO PICK

No matter whether you’ve got more skin than the average person or you just prefer a towel with a little bit extra material, these Utopia Towels Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheets will have your needs covered. At 35 by 70 inches, each lightweight, 100% ring spun cotton towel in the two-piece set has plenty of highly absorbent material to go around. You’ll also be able to choose from 12 different colors and both machine wash and tumble dry the towels when they need cleaning.



Buy: Utopia Towels Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheets $29.99

7. Utopia Towels Bath Towels Set

BEST EVERYDAY

Whether you live by yourself or in a busy family home, this Utopia Towels Bath Towels Set was made with everyone’s everyday bath towel needs in mind. Each of the four towels in the set is made from 100% ring spun cotton, resulting in 700 GSM towels that feel luxurious in hand, to add to their quick-drying and high absorbency capabilities. Additionally, the 27 by 54-inch towels come in your choice of eight colors and can be machine washed and tumble dried for quick and easy cleaning.



Buy: Utopia Towels Bath Towels Set $34.99 (orig. $41.99) 17% OFF

8. Qute Home Bath Towels Set

BEST TURKISH

Each of the six towels included in this Qute Home Bath Towels Set is made from 100% Turkish cotton. This results in towels that offer superior softness, absorbency and durability. The medium, 550 GSM weight provides just the right feel against your skin while the range of eight colors ensures you can find the right set to match your existing decor. The mix of bath towels, hand towels and washcloths also gives you every towel size you need to fully deck out your bathroom. Furthermore, the fact they are both machine washable and dryable makes regular cleaning simple.



Buy: Qute Home Bath Towels Set $39.99 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF

9. Maura Premium Ultra Absorbent Bath Towels

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PICK

The Maura Premium 100% Cotton Ultra Absorbent Quick Dry Soft White Terry Bath Towels have a little bit of everything. The towels are medium weight, which makes for a faster drying time. Made from textured, two-ply cotton, the towels are extra-absorbent and durable, with a double stitched hem that allows them to stand up after many washes. Our team loves that the towels have been OEKO-TEX certified, which means that everything from the dye of the towel to the fabric has been tested and is free from over 300 harmful substances that are sometimes found in towels. True, these Maura bath towels don’t have the same luxurious softness as other towels, but we do love that they don’t leave any lint or fuzz on your body and are light enough to travel with you.



Buy: Maura Premium Ultra Absorbent Bath Towels $56.99

10. Welhome Franklin Cotton Towel Set

BEST SET

By including bath, hand and wash towels in this Welhome Franklin Cotton Towel Set, you’ll have all your bathroom towel needs covered. The six-piece set includes two of each towel size. They are all made from 600 GSM, 100% combed cotton to deliver a hotel-standard experience, no matter what size you’re using. Handily, the durable yet low lint construction won’t drop unwanted lint all over your home while the Oeko-Tex certificate lets you know your towels meet specific environmental standards. Furthermore, these India-made towels come with a Made In Green ID which proves they are free from any harmful chemicals.



Buy: Welhome Franklin Cotton Towel Set $39.20 (orig. $49.99) 22% OFF

11. White Classic Luxury Bath Towels

BEST EGYPTIAN

If you want that five-star hotel feel in your own home every day of the week, invest in these White Classic Luxury Bath Towels. They are spun from a luxurious 700 GSM long-staple circlet Egyptian cotton, which provides a softness that’s hard to beat. The high-quality fiber is also incredibly absorbent. With each towel measuring 27 by 54 inches, you’re sure to have enough cover for a comfortable rest after a relaxing shower or bath. While these bath towels are available in other colors, classic white is our top choice. These absorbent towels have a durable design that will stand up to repeated trips through the laundry.



Buy: White Classic Luxury Bath Towels $49.99

12. Classic Turkish Towels Luxury Ribbed Bath Sheets

BEST RIBBED

Get ready to feel pampered thanks to the Classic Turkish Towels Ribbed Bath Sheets. The towels in this set of three are made with a jacquard weave using 100% high-quality combed cotton. Because of this, they’re both durable and super soft, making them some of the best luxury towels on the market. Each cotton towel in the set boasts double-stitched finishing so it won’t fray, and they can be machine washed for ease of care. Finally, the ribbed pattern of these towels lends itself to absorbency and exfoliation.



Buy: Classic Turkish Towels Luxury Ribbed Bath Sheets $64.99

13. Superior Egyptian Cotton Solid Towel Set

HEAVY WEIGHT PICK

This Egyptian cotton towel set offers opulent comfort thanks to its 900 GSM weight. In addition, Superior has used a double-ply construction on these towels to make them incredibly strong and absorbent yet super soft. You’ll feel like you’re staying in a hotel each time you get out of the shower or bath. Plus, each Egyptian cotton towel in this set of two is incredibly easy to care for as they are machine washable with colors that won’t fade. Grab a pair to easily upgrade your bathroom from old and boring to new and exciting.



Buy: Superior Egyptian Cotton Solid Towel Set $39.99

14. Welhome Franklin Cotton Textured Towels

ALSO CONSIDER

Probably the most stylish towels on our list, the Welhome Franklin 100% cotton textured towel is made using an intricate pique weave for a contemporary look. This weave also means these towels have little to no lint, even if you don’t wash them before use. Plus, the cotton towels feature a 600 GSM weight for great absorbency with the ability to dry quickly. Perhaps our favorite thing about this product is the colors in which the towels are available. The muted tones can be mixed and matched or used as a single color set with most bathroom decor.



Buy: Welhome Franklin Cotton Textured Towels $59.99 (orig. $69.99) 14% OFF

15. Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Towels

BEST ABSORPTION

These affordable towels have everything you’re looking for in a resort-style towel. They’re quick-drying, super absorbent, long-lasting, and designed with an ultra-plush fabric. These towels will absorb 8x their weight in water thanks to a microfiber construction. Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Towels are made with a cotton blend (40% cotton, 12% polyamide, 48% polyester). We like this six-piece set, which contains two oversized bath towels perfect for wrapping around your wet body after a hot shower. First-time use can result in some leftover lint on your wet skin, so customers may want to wash these towels before use.



Buy: Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Towels $56.99 (orig. $69.99) 19% OFF

16. MOSOBAM Bamboo-Cotton Bath Towels

BEST SPLURGE

With a mix of natural bamboo fiber and superior Turkish cotton, this MOSOBAM Bamboo-Cotton Bath Towels is both impressively soft and absorbent. The bamboo fibers are mildew-resistant, anti-bacterial and odor-resistant. The set is available in a range of colorful options, including green, blue and lavender. You’ll also find the towels have been specially designed to resist snagging, fading and any form of discoloration. Plus, these larger-than-average towels are both machine washable and dryable.



Buy: MOSOBAM Bamboo-Cotton Bath Towels $105.00

