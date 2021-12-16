If You See This Brown Thing On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Fast

Photo: Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year - the lights are hanging , the decorations are up and the tree is trimmed . That small evergreen in your home probably looks beautiful with its tinsel, ornaments and garland all adorning it, but there is a chance that there's something much more sinister fastened to your tree as well. It's a small brown clump and if you see it, you're probably going to want to get that tree out of your house faster than Santa drops down a chimney.

That's because that walnut-sized, pine cone-shaped object hanging on your tree is actually an egg sac holding a couple hundred little praying mantises that are likely very ready to hatch in your warm home.

A man in Cleveland found two on his tree and warned other people in a Facebook post:

If you happen to see a walnut sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in... Posted by Daniel Reed on Sunday, December 10, 2017

If you find an egg sac in your tree but you really love how the tree looks, you don't have to toss the whole thing out, instead you can just clip the branch with the egg sac and put it outside - but no matter how you do it, get that brown clump out of the heat.

The warmth of your home will make the egg hatch and the mantises inside will starve and die. Sad for them but also for whoever has to clean that mess up. The eggs need to stay cool through the winter and then hatch in the spring, when the insects can thrive.