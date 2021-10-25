Cindy Crawford Uses This $32 Oil to Keep Her Hair Looking Ultra-Shiny

Shutterstock

Supermodels are beauty experts — obviously. They spend plenty of time sitting in makeup chairs with the best artists in the business, so we think that they know a thing or two about what products work!

We found out that Cindy Crawford uses this hair and body oil from Ouai to keep her locks looking luscious at all times — and we’re convinced that we have to try it out for ourselves!

This oil has the power to seriously transform your hair. But it’s not just made for hair — you can use this to help moisturize your skin whenever it feels dry. The Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil is an amazing multipurpose product that’s seriously attracting the A-list! If it’s approved by the former supermodel and fashion icon, then we know that this product is a winner!

This oil has a unique scent to it that blends rose, bergamot, lychee and white musk. Chic, right? You can even wear this oil on your skin in place of your regular fragrance! It can also work as a highlighter, giving you a glossy look — perfect for any special night-out.

Amazon reviewers say that a little of this product goes a long way. They claim that their “hair stays super smooth and not greasy” and that they’re “absolutely obsessed with this stuff.” Though we can use it for a lot of different purposes, we think that the original hair option is just the ticket.

Bad hair days filled with frizz are a thing of the past with the help of this Ouai oil — and we’re confident that we’re going to fall in love with this product. A bad hair day can be a major bummer, and we’re glad that we’ve found this oil that can help Us look and feel great too!

