The Cutest Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Son Reign Over the Years

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

There’s no denying that Reign Disick is one of the cutest Kardashian-Jenner kids!

The youngest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 6 years old on December 14 and has had so many adorable moments in his short life. From precious snuggles with mom to unforgettable times with dad, Reign clearly holds a very special place in the family.

Kourtney and Scott have two older children, Mason and Penelope, and they seem to be savoring every moment while Reign is still little. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo even told his mom that he’s “magical,” and we have to agree.

Of course, one of Reign’s most standout physical traits was his long hair! Although he has a shorter ‘do these days, Kourtney was never shy about defending Reign’s mane. “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Kourtney captioned an adorable video of her son crossing the monkey bars at the playground on in December 2019.

Kourtney and Scott split for good after dating on-and-off for nine years, but they continue to remain extremely close as coparents. The reasoning is to simply keep their family’s lives as stable as possible. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the Talentless founder explained to Us Weekly in June 2019.

“Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” Scott continued. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Kourtney definitely agrees with that sentiment! “I feel like I show a message too, of, like, parents can get along and work together,” she explained during a February 2019 on Today. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice, too.”

Kourtney has since moved on romantically with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott is dating 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

