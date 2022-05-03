ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Adorable Baby Yoda Toys That Make The Perfect Gift

By Bonnie Azoulay
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Unless you’ve been living under a rock or don’t have social media (er, basically the same thing these days), then you’ve probably been seeing Baby Yoda spamming your phone screens. Although the adorable green little person captured us all in 2019, the popular Star Wars character is still making its way into homes everywhere. And, if you’re not familiar with Baby Yoda, here’s a quick recap just in time for Star Wars Day which takes place on May 4th.

Inspired by T he Mandalorian — a series set in the Star Wars universe — the adorable figurine has been making the rounds as plush toys, Christmas sweatshirts, GIFS, memes and more. People can’t seem to get enough of this little creature — even years later. I mean, can you blame them? He’s weirdly adorable. You may think the Internet has taken this obsession too far, but “Baby Yoda Is Our God Now” according to The New York Times .

“Just look at that punim! If you’re an adult, you want to nurture him; if you’re a child, you want to play with him. He is vulnerable — we are biologically wired to protect that tiny form and those big eyes — but also, from all we know of the Force and his look-alike who wielded it, almost unimaginably powerful,” The NYT’s James Poniewozik describes the Pixar character’s irresistible (and possibly magical) appeal.

We’ll take Baby Yoda making an appearance on our feeds over any more pop it toys . Here, a round-up of the most adorable Baby Yoda gifts that warrant a giant awwww upon arrival.

Star Wars The Child Plush with 10 Sounds & Squid Accessory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3zu9_0Na6KW7D00

Interactive toys are a great way to keep the kids entertained. Add this plush Baby Yoda that has ten sounds that engage playtime. The doll also has a squid that teams up with Baby Yoda on great adventures. The doll is also great for displaying if you have a collection.

Star Wars The Child Plush with 10 Sounds & Squid Accessory

The Child Talking Plush Toy

The best part about this cuddly Baby Yoda doll is the adorable sound effects that they make when you squeeze them. You’ll totally be melting.

Buy: Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy $20.76

Star Wars The Bounty Collection

How could you ever say no to this cute Baby Yoda face? Luckily, this adorable toy is in stock and ready to land at your doorstep with Prime next-day delivery.

Buy: Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 3 $27.05

Star Wars The Child 11″ Plush

This 11-inch plush toy for ages three and up is the perfect lovable creature to add to your child’s doll collection. Also, this 50-year-old species is way cuter than a stuffed animal.

Star Wars The Child 11

Baby Yoda Plush Toy Stuffed Animal Baby Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcSbW_0Na6KW7D00

This pillow is a great gift for any Baby Yoda lover. It’s plush and soft, and it’s easy to pack when you travel.

Buy: Baby Yoda Plush Toy Stuffed Animal Pillow $14.12

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda

If your child is a The Mandalorian and LEGO fan, then they’ll fall in love with building “Attack of The Clones Yoda.” With movable fingers and toes, and a great big green Lightsaber, this gift is as authentic as it gets.

Buy: LEGO Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda 75255 Yoda Building Model $80

Baby Yoda Night Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNEJs_0Na6KW7D00

If bedtime is a struggle in your home, give your kids a fun “toy” to look forward to seeing every night. This night light acts as a bedside companion — all you have to do is sit it on a nightstand and turn it on. The light comes with three different character plates that you can easily swap in and out. Plus, there are also 16 different colors to select.

Buy: 3D Star Wars Night Light $27.99

Yoda Fidget Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU2vG_0Na6KW7D00

You can never have too many pop it toys right? Add to the collection with this Baby Yoda-shaped one that’s under $10.

Buy: Yoda Fidget Toy $9.99

Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda Coloring & Sticker Activity Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gczn6_0Na6KW7D00

Summer is quickly approaching, which means that kids will be out of school for months. Head to Amazon now and snag this activity set that will spark creativity and keep the kids entertained while you get lunch together.

Buy: Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda Coloring & Sticker Activity Set $21.99

SheKnows

