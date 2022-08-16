Upcoming Xbox Series X games for 2022 and beyond

This list of upcoming Xbox Series X games is constantly changing, and yet is still filled with some seriously impressive titles arriving this year. Yes, there have been quite a few video game delays of late, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't mark your calendars for some exciting drops on Xbox Series X this year too.

For those who have a subscription, many of these future launches will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, so you dive straight in and try it out for yourself. Below, you'll find our roundup of all of the upcoming Xbox Series X games on the horizon in release date order.

2022

Saints Row

(Image credit: Volition)

Release date : August 23, 2022

Developer/Publisher: Volition / Koch Media

Game Pass: No

Saints Row is back with a brand new reboot of the series, taking us back to the beginning for an origin story that explores the roots of the gang. You'll start with a small team of four, operating out of a fictional city called Santo Ileso, and it'll be up to you how you make your mark on the town. Completing against rival gangs, you'll need to build up your own criminal empire of your choosing. It's still fun and playful in tone, but a little more grown up this time around too.

Soul Hackers 2

(Image credit: Atlus)

Release date: August 26, 2022

Developer / Publisher : Atlus / SEGA

Game Pass: No

Soul Hackers 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers – the 1997 RPG from Atlus. Now the studio is back with a new supernatural RPG, full of stylish summoners and dark dangers which lurk within the shadows cast by the neon lights of a cyberpunk Japan. With a battle system that'll be familiar to the Press Turn system from the mainline Shin Megami Tensei games, Soul Hackers 2 is certainly one of the key JRPGs to watch in 2022.

Slime Rancher 2

(Image credit: Monomi Park)

Release date: Fall 2022

Developer / Publisher: Monomi Park

Game Pass: Yes

Journey to a brand new location called Rainbow Island in Slime Rancher 2, as our heroine Beatrix LeBeau travels to shores anew. This new locale comes with a batch new slimes, including cotton slimes, angler slimes, batty slimes, and flutter slimes. You'll be collecting them in all your new conservatory farm in the sequel to the gloriously adorable ranching sim.

High on Life

(Image credit: Squanch Games)

Release date: October 2022

Developer/ Publisher : Squanch Games

Game Pass : Yes

High on Life is a new first-person shooter coming from the team behind Rick and Morty. With a colorful debut trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, we got to see some of the rather unusual alien-shaped talking guns, and a host of strange foes. In High on Life, humanity is said to be threatened by an alien cartel led by a figure called Garmantuous who is seeking to enslave humanity and use them as drugs. Certainly doesn't sound good, does it? It looks like we'll have to try and stop this gang and save the world as a high school-grad-turned-bounty hunter.

Overwatch 2

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Release date: October 4, 2022

Developer / Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Game Pass: Yes

Overwatch 2 is a sequel that's set to build on the popular PvP shooter. With the return of its cast of characters, the heroes will be joined by some new faces. Along with new modes, polished features, and an update to team vs team competition with the addition of the 5v5 combat. After some closed beta sessions, the sequel is being released in early access to offer players the chance to jump in and check out the all of the fresh additions.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

(Image credit: Marvel)

Release date : October 7, 2022

Developer/Publisher : Firaxis / 2K Games

Game Pass : No

In Marvel's Midnight Suns you play as The Hunter, the very first ever fully customisable Marvel hero. In this strategy game from XCOM dev Firaxis, you'll be partnering up with a roster of 12 iconic Marvel heroes to take down Lillith, the Mother of Demons.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Release date: October 18, 2022

Developer / Publisher: Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive

Game Pass: Yes

Launching as a direct sequel to the original game, A Plague Tale: Requiem will continue the story of brother and sister duo Hugo and Amicia. The iconic rat swarm is still a huge threat, as is the Inquisition. But this will provide an epic finale to the duo's tale, as they seek to look after each other in this brutal, uncaring world.

Scorn

(Image credit: Ebb Software)

Release date : October 21, 2022

Developer / Publisher : Ebb / Humble Bundle

Game Pass: Yes

This is a shooter heavily influenced by Alien designer and spooky painter H.R. Giger. So think boney, fleshy, internal organ themes for interior designs. Guns apparently made out of bits of raw chicken and gristle. Wholesome stuff. Finding out what the hell’s going on, or why it’s all so icky is what the game is all about, as you’ll be freely exploring an open world full of interconnecting regions, fighting and solving puzzles to unravel the story behind it all.

Gotham Knights

(Image credit: Warner Brother Games)

Release date: October 25, 2022

Developer/Publisher: WB Games Montreal / Warner Bros

Game Pass: No

There's a new Batman game en route, but unfortunately, Batman's dead, leaving the four Gotham Knights to pick up protecting Gotham City. This is a co-op focused, open-world action RPG set in what WB Games is calling the "most dynamic and interactive" iteration of Gotham City ever. Combat is very Batman: Arkham, with our heroes Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing taking on villains including the Court of Owls and Dr. Freeze.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Release date: October 28, 2022

Developer/Publisher : Infinity Ward / Activision

Game Pass: No

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is this year's COD entry, and we're rejoining the story of the Taste Force 141 crew, aka Captain Price and co. Although it's looking to be a direct continuation of the story that began with the 2019 reboot, that's pretty much all we know so far. So watch this space for fresh details.

The Callisto Protocol

(Image credit: Striking Distance)

Release date: December 2, 2022

Developer / Publisher: Striking Distance

Game Pass: No

The Callisto Protocol is the spiritual successor to Dead Space in all but name. It's a brand new survival horror game from Glen Schofield's own studio, Striking Distance. Set on Jupiter's moon in 2320, you'll face horrific monsters and a conspiracy to cover, which starts at the dangerous Black Iron Prison. This third-person horror is bound to terrify, especially as Schofield aims to keep plenty of mystery around the game between now and release.

Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Release date : Winter 2022

Developer / Publisher: Square Enix

Game Pass: TBC

During the 25th-anniversary celebration stream for Final Fantasy 7, Square Enix announced Crisis Core Reunion, a full remaster of the PSP game that was first released back in 2007. Just like the original Crisis Core Reunion follows Zack Fair's mission to find the missing Soldier Genesis Rhapsodos. As remaster, it will also feature a host of improvements such as HD graphics and refreshed 3D modes. The dialogue will also be fully voice-acted with a new soundtrack.

Sonic Frontiers

(Image credit: SEGA)

Release date : Holiday 2022

Developer/Publishe r: Sonic Team / SEGA

Game Pass : No

Sonic's off on his biggest adventure yet, with an 'open zone' game that will see the blue blur exploring a new - and stunning - locale called the Starfall Islands. You'll have enemies to face as you zoom through too, so expect Sonic Frontiers to be quite the experience.

TBC 2022

Star Trek: Resurgence

(Image credit: Dramatic Labs)

Release date: TBC 2022

Developer/Publisher : Dramatic Labs

Game Pass : No

Star Trek: Resurgence is a brand new third person, choice-driven adventure, from a team of former Telltale developers. Set within the Star Trek universe, you'll meet some new and other more familiar faces as you take on the roles of First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they navigate a mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war.

Open Roads

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2022

Developer / Publisher: Fulbright / Annapurna

Game Pass: No

Join Tess and her mother Opal on a road trip to discover a whole raft of family secrets. After discovering hidden notes and letters in their home, the mother-daughter duo must travel to long-abandoned family residences to reveal the buried family secrets. They'll embark upon a "journey into the past they'll never forget". Brought to you by Fullbright, the team behind Gone Home and Takoma, it also features the voice acting talents of Keri Russel and Kaitlyn Dever.

Party Animals

(Image credit: Recreate Games)

Release date: TBC 2022

Developer / Publisher: Recreate Games / Source Technology

Game Pass: Yes

A multiplayer game with a difference, Party Animals will see you trying to cause carnage as adorable fluffy, plushie critters including corgis, otters, and dinosaurs and more. There are over 100 different ways to mess with your friends both offline and online, both in terms of eliminations, or by using teamwork. Move over chicken dinners, it's all about the gummy bear in Party Animals.

Somerville

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Release date: TBC 2022

Developer / Publisher: Jumpship

Game Pass: Yes

This new sci-fi adventure comes from Jumpship, a new developer studio that's been built in partnership with the ex-CEO and co-founder of Playdead. This game though, Somerville, is set in the wake of a catastrophe, as our family (and their dog) try to unravel the mysteries of Earth's visitors.

Forever Skies

(Image credit: Far From Home)

Release date: TBC 2022

Developer / Publisher: Far From Home

Game Pass: Unknown

This intriguing, super ambitious apocalyptic survival game is in development at Far From Home, a brand new studio made up of devs from Techland (Dying Light, Dead Island), The Farm 51 (Chernobylite), Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch), and Larian Studios (Divinity: Original Sin, Baldur's Gate 3). It's designed to capture the world as it might look if we never course-correct on the climate change issue, which is terrifying to think about but also makes for a timely and unique setting for a survival game. You'll descend into the now-inhospitable planet in a futuristic zeppelin, which will serve as one of your tools for survival and possibly hold the key to reversing the damage done to the planet by climate change.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

(Image credit: IllFonic)

Release date: TBC 2022

Developer / Publisher: Illfonic

Game Pass : No

From the team that brought you Friday the 13th: The Game comes Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. It's an asymmetrical PvP, co-op affair, where four players take on the role of the Ghostbusters, and another takes on the role of the Ghosts. The Ghostbusters must work to hunt down and trap the ghosts before they escape, whereas the Ghost must use everything in their arsenal - including slime - to slow down the 'Busters and take victory.

2023

Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Release date: February 10, 2022

Developer / Publisher: Portkey Games / Warner Bros

Game Pass: No

Aiming to give fans the opportunity to attend the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for themselves, Hogwart Legacy is an open-world action RPG based on the lore of the Harry Potter series. It's set in the 1800s though, so several hundred years before Harry and co enrol, but that doesn't mean there won't be magic to discover. In fact, you're a student with an unusual affiliation with Ancient Magic as you live at Hogwarts. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and more when Hogwarts Legacy arrives sometime in 2022.

Flintlock: Siege of the Dawn

(Image credit: A44 Games)

Release date: Early 2023

Developer / Publisher: A44 Games / Kepler Interactive

Game Pass: Yes

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a new RPG from the developers behind Ashen. Set in a new fantasy world full of gunpowder and magic. You'll play as Coalition army member Nor Vanek who's joined by their companion Enki, an adorable fox-like creature with magical powers of its own. When the gods of the world suddenly return with humanity at risk, Nor Vanek sets out on a path of vengeance against the gods themselves.

Forza Motorsport

(Image credit: Xbox )

Release date: Spring 2023

Developer / Publisher: Turn10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Game Pass: Yes

Like Fable, the simulation racing series Forza Motorsport is also getting a bit of a soft reboot. Ditching the number rather than launching as Forza Motorsport 8, for example, this is a refresh for the series that's currently early in development. It'll run at 4K, 60fps and focus on delivering a dynamic, connected world. No release date as yet, but when it does arrive it'll launch across Xbox Series X, PC and Game Pass to boot.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Release date: Spring 2023

Developer/Publisher: Rocksteady / Warner Bros

Game Pass: No

A game about the Suicide Squad set in the Batman: Arkham universe? Yes please. Well, thankfully, that's exactly what Rocksteady's making. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has got 1-4 player co-op, the same playful tone, and plenty of excellent casting. You can play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, or King Shark, who each come with their own signature weapons. You can switch between them at any time, and it looks beautifully chaotic.

Lightyear Frontier

(Image credit: Amplifier)

Release date : Spring 2023

Developer / Publisher: Frame Break / Amplifier

Game Pass: Yes

Lightyear Frontier sees you play as tractor mech in an open-world farming adventure set on an alien planet on the far edge of the galaxy. You'll be able to explore the world, plant crops, and build up your own homestead. While you can play the adventure solo, Lightyear Frontier also supports online co-op, so you and up to three pals can jump into the adventure. And if you've always wanted to pilot your own mech, you'll be happy to know that you customize it to your liking, from cosmetic features to tools.

Street Fighter 6

(Image credit: Capcom)

Release date: Summer 2023

Developer / Publisher: Capcom

Game Pass: No

Street Fighter 6 is en route to deliver the classic Fighting Ground mode, but also something a little different. There's a brand new campaign mode, known as World Tour, and a Battle Hub, which rounds out three full modes that lets players enjoy a brawl in whatever form they'd like. It looks incredible so far.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft/Disney)

Developer / Publisher : Gameloft

Release date : TBC 2023 (Early Access beta September 6, 2022)

Game Pass : Yes

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a little bit like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, except all of the villagers, are Pixar and Disney characters and instead of an island you're in a magical land. As well as getting to know and befriending the residents, you can complete quests, take part in activities such as fishing, discover stories and unlock new areas. The setting of Dreamlight Valley was said to have been idyllic, but now it's been affected by The Forgetting, which has severed the memories tied to the land. Set to release in Early Access beta in September for those who purchase the Founders pack or have a Game Pass subscription, Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to get a full launch as a free-to-play experience in 2023.

Starfield

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Release date : TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher : Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda

Game Pass: Yes

As Bethesda's first new IP in over a decade, there's already a lot of pressure riding on Starfield . As an RPG set in space that's set to let you create any character you want and freely explore the expansive setting. As we've saw in the latest gameplay look during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Starfield features 1000 planets in over 100 systems. You'll be able to land anywhere on any planet you come across and explore all it has to offer. With other exciting features, it looks like we're in store for a very Bethesda-shaped adventure in space.

Redfall

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer/Publisher: Arkane Austin / Bethesda

Game Pass: Yes

Arkane Austin is making a brand new title called Redfall . It's an open-world, co-operative shooter set in the titular town of Redfall, on an island in Massachusetts. But, this usually sleepy town is under siege by vampires. They've blocked out the sun, and cut off access to the island. So now you, and a band of survivors must learn how to take them down. Thankfully, you've got some awesome weapons on your side like UV blasters, stake guns, and magic, to help you.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher: Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Game Pass: No

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the long-awaited reveal of the Ubisoft Avatar game from Massive Entertainment. IT will see you play as a Na'vi in a new part of Pandora known as the Western Frontier. This first-person, action-adventure will have you protecting this living and reactive world against formidable RDA forces. This is a standalone story, not connected to the movies too.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer/Publisher: GSC Game World

Game Pass: Yes

S.T.A.L.K.E.R is back with the highly-anticipated sequel that will see players returning to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. This time around it's even more dangerous, filled with mutants, anomalies, and a whole load of radiation. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will see you have to find your way through the Zone or be lost to it forever.

Minecraft Legends

(Image credit: Mojang)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher: Mojang / MIcrosoft

Game Pass: Yes

Debuting at the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 showcase, Minecraft Legends is a surprise off-shoot of the blocky adventure that will take it into the realms of strategy. Developed in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive, the new strategy adventure is set in the Minecraft universe, where you'll lead your allies into heroic battles in defence of the overworld. Executive producer Dennis Ries said in an Xbox Wire post that we'll find ourselves in a "gentle land" full of biomes with various resources that is under the threat of invasion.

Aliens: Dark Descent

(Image credit: Sega)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher: Tindalos Interactive / Focus Interactive

Game Pass: No

There's a brand new Alien game en route and it's a strategy title called Aliens: Dark Descent. You'll need to command a group of Colonial Marines as they try to survive a Xenomorph attack on Lethe Moon, where you'll also have to fight off rogue agents from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and creatures that are brand new to the franchise.

Layers of Fears

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

Release date : TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher : Bloober Team / Aspyr

Game Pass: No

Layers of Fears is an expanded and updated version of the original Layers of Fear from 2016, that incorporates the latter's 'Inheritance' DLC and its indirect sequel, Layers of Fear 2. As revealed during the Summer Game Fest showcase, Layers of Fears treads a familiar path – one that explores supernatural, psychedelic, psychological horror through the eyes of a deteriorating mind. Despite covering old ground, Layers of Fears looks extra-terrifying, owed to it being created using Unreal Engine 5, while developer Bloober Team tells players to expect a "fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story".

Pragmata

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher : Capcom

Game Pass: No

Pragmata feels like if someone took Kojima's Death Stranding and somehow made it even weirder - especially from this early look at the game. Clearly set in New York, the game sees some sort of spacesuit-wearing traveller looking out for a young girl, and eventually taking her to the moon. Holographic cats, robots, and a weird dystopian vibe run throughout, even suggesting the world the characters are existing in isn't even real. We're intrigued by this one.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

Release date : TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher : Respawn Entertainment / EA

Game Pass : No

Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , we rejoin Cal Kestis and his trusty droid BD-1 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As the title suggests, this one is much more about survival than the first game, with suggestions from the developer that it's going to be much darker in tone. From the teaser trailer, it definitely seems like our old pal Cal is in quite the pickle, with the Dark Side now in possession of his light saber.

Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

Release date : TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher: Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games

Game Pass: No

Alan Wake is back at long, long last, some 11 years after the original game's release. Remedy Entertainment is bringing back our favourite writer for a sequel, but this time Alan Wake 2 is going to be a true survival horror title, with the developer promising a "chilling experience" along with the "familiar psychological horror elements". And, yes, the flashlight is also back.

Ark 2

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer / Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Game Pass: Yes

Ark 2 is the sequel to the immensely popular open-world survival game, Ark: Survival Evolved. This time around it could be that the game will lean a little more into its story, particularly with Vin Diesel starring and onboard the dev team. Otherwise though, expect more of the same dinosaur taming, surviving but in a bigger, beautiful world than ever before.

Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Release date: TBC 2023

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Game Pass: TBC

First announced during BlizzCon 2019, Diablo 4 will bring back the iconic series with new classes such as the necromancer in tow. Described as a true next-generation action-RPG, the next entry is said to expand on the features of the series in an open-world setting with almost 150 dungeons, more in-depth character customization, and more. Daughter of Hatred and Queen of the Succubi Lilith is also back as the big antagonist. It will also support cross-play and couch co-op.

TBC

Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Release date : TBC

Developer/ Publisher : Team Cherry

Game Pass : Yes

The long-awaited sequel to Team Cherry's Metroidvania action-adventure is officially coming. Taking on the role of Hornet, the princess, and protector of the Hallownest, we'll get to explore a new haunted kingdom. After being captured, you'll have to fight through enemies and solve mysteries as you set out on a pilgrimage. With the chance to see new lands, use new powers, and more, Hollow Knight: Silksong 's appearance during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase confirmed it will be coming to Game Pass.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Release date : TBC

Developer / Publisher : Ninja Theory / Microsoft

Game Pass: Yes

A surprise sequel to Hellblade was revealed alongside the Xbox Series X itself. Called Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 , we don't know actually that much about the game's story yet. The trailer itself doesn't give too much away – apart from the fact it looks fantastically glorious running in-engine – it definitely feels like it takes the same dark, terrifying tone as its source material. It's got foreboding bonfires, weird-ass chanting, and more, which all suggest yet another harrowing journey for our heroine.

Everwild

(Image credit: Rare)

Release date : TBC

Developer / Publisher : Rare / Microsoft

Game Pass: Yes

Okay, okay, so neither Rare nor Microsoft have said that Everwild is an upcoming Xbox Series X game, but unless it surprise-drops in the next few weeks before next-gen, it almost certainly will be.

This is a brand new IP from Rare – the developer behind Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie, Battletoads, and more – and all we have so far is the above trailer. It's filled with colorful and fantastical creatures that interact with humans cautiously in a slightly otherworldly setting. It's not clear yet what kind of game it'll be, but there's clearly a threat from predators in this world too. Whatever form it eventually takes, it's clear that it's going to be a beauty.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: Hardsuit Labs)

Release date : TBC

Developer / Publisher : Paradox Interactive

Game Pass: No

The original game was a slightly ramshackle but beloved cult classic that was more or less ‘Deus Ex but Vampires’. This takes the same idea but updates it to a modern setting where ‘The Masquerade’ - the rules by which vampires stay hidden - has been broken upheaving the brittle peace between numerous factions, each with different skills and abilities. Like the first game this is about crafting a supernatural character whose abilities shape your approach to its open missions - you can fight, sneak, or talk your way through a world of turf wars, subterfuge and political machinations, with you actions affecting everyone around you.

Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Obsidian / Xbox Game Studios

Game Pass: Yes

Avowed is a brand new title from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind The Outer Worlds and Fallout New Vegas. This is another first-person RPG that will no doubt build on the studio's penchant for epic adventures filled with memorable characters and a hint of the silly. We're off to a fantasy world called Eora for this one, and it looks pretty darn impressive, if much darker in tone than we'd usually expect from Obsidian. You've got magical abilities, a really cool sword and you will find yourself facing some seriously big monsters by the looks of things too.

Fable

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: PlayGround Games / Microsoft

Game Pass: Yes

Fable is back everyone! Although details are currently pretty scarce on the Fable reboot (aka Fable 4 ), the teaser trailer does suggest that its trademark British, tongue-in-cheek humor is returning. Sadly though, other than some fairytale creatures and general scenery we know very little about what this title is going to explore.

Quantum Error

(Image credit: Teamkill MEdia)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: TeamKill

Game Pass: No

TeamKill's next-gen cosmic horror games puts you in control of firefighter Jacob Thomas, who's sent on a rescue mission after an unknown entity wreaks havoc on the Monad Quantum Research Facility. The first-person shooter blends mind-bending visuals with fast-paced action and ferocious boss fights. Meanwhile, an unreliable power grid often sees you relying on thermal vision to navigate different claustrophobic environments. Horror fans would do well not to forget about Quantum Error when it launches on next-gen consoles, hopefully sometime next year.

Dragon Age: Dread Wolf

(Image credit: EA)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Bioware / EA

Game Pass: TBC

It's been many moons since we had a fresh trip to Thedas, so the news that Dragon Age 4 is coming is certainly exciting. Now officially called Dragon Age: Dread Wolf, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the direction of the story, but we do know that Solas will be returning as the upcoming adventure's antagonist. While we can only speculate on what role we'll have for the time being, we can hardly wait to see what's in store.

The Outer Worlds 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Obsidian / Microsoft

Game Pass: Yes

The Outer Worlds 2 is a bit of an enigma. While we know it exists and it's had its first trailer, it was more a piss-take of classic game trailer format rather than revealing anything about the game itself. So we'll have to wait for more on this one that will deliver a "new solar system, new crew, same outer worlds".

New Mass Effect

(Image credit: BioWare)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Bioware / EA

Game Pass: TBC

After much praying to the video game gods, there is, in fact, a new Mass Effect game en route. Technically Mass Effect 5 , it's looking likely that it will pick up after the events of Mass Effect 3 - if the trailer clues are anything to be believed. Info is scarce right now, but it's all looking very promising indeed for Mass Effect fans.

Routine

(Image credit: Lunar Software)

Developer / Publisher: Lunar Software / Raw Fury

Release date : TBC

Game Pass: TBC

Routine is a brand new survival horror game from developer Lunar Software. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Routine was actually announced a decade ago. The studio announced it, showed a little of its haunting sci-fi world to the public, and then disappeared from the face of the planet. We're happy Routine is back though, because between the low-fi tech you'll need to wield to survive, some genuinely awe-inspiring environments, and hellishly creepy androids, this looks like an unmissable horror game. Routine doesn't have a release window, but it is set to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass.

State of Decay 3

(Image credit: Undead Labs)

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Undead Labs / Xbox Game Studios

Game Pass: Yes

State of Decay is back with the third entry in the zombie survival-horror series. Cleverly called State of Decay 3. Currently in early development, it's looking to bring fans the 'ultimate' zombie survival sim, and from the looks of the first trailer, it's going to brutal. Zombie deers, folks. Zombie deers. Graphically the game looks fantastic, so expect things to be even more gruesome than ever before.

New Perfect Dark

(Image credit: The Initiative )

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: The Initiative

Game Pass: Yes

This one came as quite the surprise at the Game Awards 2020 - there's a new Perfect Dark game en route from new Xbox Game Studios developer, The Initiative. Rather than another remaster, this is a reboot of the series that keeps the secret agent gameplay and our hero, Joanna Dark, into an eco sci-fi tale set in the near future. Expect plenty of spy gadgets, some gloriously hybrid buildings, and some aliens along the way.

Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Release date: TBC

Developer/Publisher: MachineGames / Bethesda / Lucasfilm Games

Game Pass : Unknown

There's a brand new Indiana Jones game in the works, and if the cheeky hints in the very short teaser trailer are anything to go by, it could see Indy exploring Rome in 1937. In development at Bethesda's MachineGames studio in conjunction with Lucasfilm Games, it may well involve standing stones and stone circles, and even a lost race of giant cyclops. Don't expect to hear anything about it for a while though, but we're more than intrigued already. It hasn't technically been confirmed for any platforms yet, but if it's not on Xbox Series X, we'll eat our fedora.

Ubisoft's Star Wars game

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: TBC

Developer/Publisher: Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft / Lucasfilm Games

Game Pass: Unknown

Massive Entertainment is working on a brand new, open-world Ubisoft Star Wars game . Not much is known about the title yet, but expect it to take elements from Massive's previous releases - The Division series. It could, therefore, be a photorealistic action-adventure with RPG elements involved, and we do know it is running on Massive's own Snowdrop game engine. But apart from that, any more info is in the air, including official platforms. However, we'd be very surprised not to see it launch on Xbox Series X whenever it does get released.

Project 007

(Image credit: Io Interactive)

Release date: TBC

Developer/Publisher: IO Interactive

Game Pass: Unknown

Although not much is known about Project 007 yet, it's exciting to think that a brand new James Bond game is in the works. In development at IO Interactive (of Hitman fame), the game is an entirely original James Bond story focused on his origins. Aside from that though, it's a mystery that we can't wait to hear more about.

Contraband

(Image credit: Avalanche Studios)

Release date: TBC

Developer/Publisher: Avalanche / Microsoft

Game Pass: Yes

From the creators of Just Cause comes Contraband . This is a brand new, open-world, co-op game that is set in the fictional world of Bayan during the 1970s. This smugglers paradise is a bit of a mystery at present, as is the core gameplay, so watch out for more details on this one.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedlic)

Release date : TBC

Developer / Publisher : Daedalic Entertainment

Game Pass: No

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been unveiled as another of the upcoming Xbox Series X games. The game will see you play as Gollum, starting out in Barad-dûr, a fortress in Mordor where the corrupted creature is being held prisoner, but you can expect to see plenty more of Middle-Earth beyond that, as the game promises "giant, persistent environments, each harboring several questlines and a range of friendly or unfriendly faces." That's according to developer Daedelic, in an interview with Edge in early 2020 , who describes the game as a "stealth-action-adventure with an intriguing dual-personality mechanic, gigantic levels, and a densely wrought aesthetic inspired by Tolkien's own drawings".

