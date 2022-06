Earth is filled with amazing creatures and one of them is the world’s smallest species of cat—the rusty-spotted cat. These adorable wild cats grow to be just 35–48 cm in length, yet their cuteness is unmeasurable. Recently, Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary in Cornwall, England was lucky enough to welcome them into its care and just had to share photos of them with everyone. Unsurprisingly, they gathered plenty of attention as people couldn’t turn away from the cuteness of these cats.

