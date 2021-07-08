Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

10 Ways Millennials Can Travel for Cheap—Hint: You Should Never Book Flights Too Early

By Megan Grant
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone wants to pull a Julia Roberts and Eat, Pray, Love their way around the most gorgeous parts of the world. Alas, most of us aren’t working with her bank account, so millennials must find inventive ways to travel for cheap if they want to see the world without adding to their mountain of student loan debt. If all you can afford for dinner is Taco Bell but you still want to go on an adventure, here are tips for how millennials can travel for cheap—with some extra help and unique travel hacks from a few wanderlust experts.

parade.com

Comments / 0

Parade

Parade

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Travel#Travel Time#Travel Blog#Taco Bell#Saveur#Instagram#Parade Com#Meetup Com#Reannonm#Time Travel Turtle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Life Hacks
Related
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

One More Reason To Hate United. They Never Told Me One Of My Partner Award Flights Was Canceled

Over the years, I’ve developed a hate/hate relationship with United Airlines. I think of it as akin to a longtime relationship that ended badly. When I lived in New Jersey, a mere 20-minute drive to Newark Airport, my airline of choice was Continental. They flew to almost everywhere I wanted from their Newark hub. I collected frequent flyer miles in their MileagePlus program, which I could occasionally use to pay for an award ticket.
TravelTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale

Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way. Travelers can book the discounted seats for fall travel now through Thursday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Sale fares are available on Tuesday and Wednesday travel within the continental U.S. from August 17 through...
TravelTime

Airfare Prices Are Rising Again. Here’s How to Save on Upcoming Travel

With vaccination rates rising in the U.S., travel is inching back. Although the virus that causes COVID-19 is far from defeated, people are returning to airports; the TSA says the number of passengers screened at U.S. airports in early July is around pre-pandemic levels. Most of those travelers were leisure flyers, on the move for the Fourth of July holiday, while business trips and international travel are still down.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

17 Worst Things You Can Do When Booking a Flight

You've finally arrived at your gate, and you're eager to board the plane for a long-awaited vacation, now that many COVID-19 travel restrictions have been relaxed. Just then, you realize you might miss your connection because you chose a quick layover, or you have to pay a ton for your carry-on since you didn't read the airfare fine print. These are just a few of the common (yet crucial!) mistakes people make when arranging flights. But, don't worry, we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up the best tips on how to avoid stressful booking blunders.
LifestyleThrillist

You Can Get JetBlue Flights For as Low as $34 Right Now

ICYMI, travel is finally an acceptable hobby again and airlines are reacting accordingly. Just last week, Southwest announced 50% off flights for fall travel, and now, JetBlue is getting in on the action. The fan-favorite carrier is hosting a sale with cheap flights for September and October, with one-way flights starting at just $34 apiece.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

This Airline Policy Is Just PLANE Stupid!

There are some policies, whether for hotels or airlines, that we might not agree with. Then there are some that seem downright ridiculously stupid. Unfortunately, recently I came across one of those ridiculous ones. This Alaska Airlines policy is ridiculous. Hear me out, and then correct me if I’m wrong!
LifestyleThrillist

These Are the Best U.S. Airlines of 2021

This year, airlines had more to contend with than just difficult customers. They had to deal with difficult customers and new safety regulations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as a sudden surge in travelers taking back to the skies. Some airlines were up to the challenge, keeping passengers happy and safe, while others took a nosedive in terms of customer satisfaction.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Airline bookings rise by 400% as double-vaccinated Brits rush to plan holidays – with fears of six-hour airport queues

AIRLINE bookings rose by 400% after the Government confirmed that Brits who received two doses of a Covid jab can skip quarantine when returning from amber list countries. And fears have now been sparked that travellers could face queues of six hours at airports in a rush to finally go overseas for a holiday after more than a year of restrictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy