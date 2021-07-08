10 Ways Millennials Can Travel for Cheap—Hint: You Should Never Book Flights Too Early

Everyone wants to pull a Julia Roberts and Eat, Pray, Love their way around the most gorgeous parts of the world. Alas, most of us aren’t working with her bank account, so millennials must find inventive ways to travel for cheap if they want to see the world without adding to their mountain of student loan debt. If all you can afford for dinner is Taco Bell but you still want to go on an adventure, here are tips for how millennials can travel for cheap—with some extra help and unique travel hacks from a few wanderlust experts.