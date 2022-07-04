ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Apple Watch deals in July 2022

By Louis Ramirez
 1 day ago

Apple Watch deals can be found everywhere right now. Despite being one of the most sought-after smartwatches out there, retailers are offering plenty of Apple Watch deals that knock from $30 to $100 off Apple's best-selling smartwatches. Plus, with 4th of July sales now live, these prices are here to stay.

Best Apple Watch deals right now

Currently, Walmart has one of the best cheap Apple Watch deals around. The retailer has the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $149 , which is $20 cheaper than it was last week and the best cheap Apple Watch deal available. (If you don't see the price, try picking a different color watch). Alternatively, Amazon has the new Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $329 . That's $70 off and just $20 shy of its all-time price low.

Those aren't the only Apple Watch deals you can get right now. We're searching high and low for cheap Apple Watch deals and bringing them straight to you. So whether you're searching for deals on the Apple Watch Series 3, SE, or the new Series 7, here are the best sales right now. Plus, make sure to read our full Apple Watch 7 review .

Prime Day and Apple Watch deals

Amazon has confirmed that this year's Prime Day will begin on Tuesday, July 12. The 48-hour event is bound to ring in new Apple Watch deals. In terms of record price lows, the Apple Watch 3 has hit as low as $129, whereas the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6 have hit $219 and $309, respectively. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best Apple Watch sales on Prime Day.

Apple Watch deals of the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cMLI_0NY1919M00

Apple Watch sale: buy two, get $330 off @ AT&T
AT&T is offering a BOGO sale on select Apple Watches. Buy two watches with cellular connectivity (via an installment plan), activate both watches on your wireless plan, and you'll get $330 in bill credits over the span of 36 months. The sale includes the Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Nike models. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQUBC_0NY1919M00

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
Apple Watch deals on the Series 7 can be found at Amazon and Walmart. Apple's flagship watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. Walmart offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8su4_0NY1919M00

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Walmart offers the same price . That's just $20 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HID2Z_0NY1919M00

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $50 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $179 . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48K7Dm_0NY1919M00

Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $269 @ SideDeal
The Nike Series SE packs all of the features found in the traditional Apple Watch SE, but also uses the built-in Nike Run Club app to keep you motivated with Challenges and Guided Runs. It also features Nike Sport Band and exclusive Nike watch faces. View Deal

Apple Watch deals history
Model Apple Store (MSRP) Lowest price
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) $199 $109
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) $279 $219 ($209 for 44mm)
Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm) $399 $309
Apple Watch 7 (LTE/41mm) $499 $429

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b8OP_0NY1919M00

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 7 deals

Apple's new flagship

Display: 41mm and 45mm OLED Retina | Processor: S7 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 8 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Larger display Comes with USB-C magnetic charger Same 18-hour battery life

The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's current flagship. However, this smartwatch is mostly an incremental upgrade from its predecessor. It maintains the same 18-hour battery life and it adds no new health features. But the enlarged display is a game-changer and makes it difficult to return to previous-generation models. The Series 7's big screen adapts wearable computing for more everyday applications, making it practical to be productive from your wrist.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review , we found the smartwatch to be an extension of your iPhone on your wrist, but it's clearly capable of becoming more than an accessory. It's the top smartwatch choice for anyone with an iPhone, and easily the best Apple Watch ever. The QWERTY keyboard makes a difference, and if there was finally a time to fully recommend adding Cellular support to your smartwatch, it's now.

Not sure which model to buy? Check out our Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 guide. Also, find out how to update Apple Watch , how to screenshot on Apple Watch , and how to unpair an Apple Watch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckKaU_0NY1919M00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Watch SE deals

Apple's budget watch

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 7 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Huge app library Repsonsive No always-on display Lacks CG and blood oxygen monitoring

Priced $120 less than the Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch SE sits comfortably in between the pricier Apple Watch 6 and cheaper Apple Watch 3. It lacks an always-on display and it doesn't include the Series 6's blood oxygen monitoring, but it's still an amazing smartwatch for the price.

With its classic Apple Watch design, the Apple Watch SE has the same processor and screen as the Apple Watch 5. The Apple Watch SE also sports a screen that's 30% larger than the one on the Apple Watch 3. In our Apple Watch SE review , we loved how responsive the watch was. Simply put, you're not going to find a more well-rounded smartwatch for the price than the Apple Watch SE.

In terms of Apple Watch deals — the Apple Watch SE tends to get modest price cuts of $10 to $40 off. They also tend to sell out fast, so grab them when you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31n65T_0NY1919M00

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Still an excellent value

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S6 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 7 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Blood oxygen (SpO2) app Brighter always-on display Same 18-hour battery life

The Apple Watch Series 6 brings a host of new upgrades to Cupertino's smartwatch. The current flagship sports a brighter always-on display, new S6 CPU, faster charging, and support for a new blood oxygen (SpO2) app.

The new blood oxygen sensors are among the watch's standout features. The Apple Watch will now let users know their blood oxygen concentrations with 15-second on-demand readings (as well as periodic background checks). This is a feature only found on the flagship Series 6.

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review , we also found the watch's new sleep tracking app to be helpful, although not as insightful as Fitbit's software. In terms of pricing, the 40mm model starts at $399 (GPS) and the 44mm model starts at $499 (GPS). However, the best Apple Watch deals we've seen on the Series 6 have dropped its price as low as $249. Keep in mind these deals are getting harder to find as stock of Apple's previous-gen watch diminishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OejOa_0NY1919M00

(Image credit: B&H Photo)

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 deals

Apple's sports flagship

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S6 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 7 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Blood oxygen (SpO2) app Brighter always-on display Same 18-hour battery life

The Apple Watch Series Nike Series 6 is essentially an Apple Watch 6 with a few unique features. For starters, it has exclusive faces that you can only get on the Nike Watch.

The Nike faces feature a non-removable Nike complications that make it easy to access the Nike Plus Run Club app. If you're an avid runner who's invested in the Nike app, it's a nice perk to owning the Apple Nike Watch. The latest collection of Nike watch faces with new modular complications pack more info at a glance. For instance, you can now get info on pace and cadence or Streaks and Featured Runs.

The watch also comes with a Nike band, which is designed for better breathability and to wick away sweat while you're working out.

The Apple Watch Nike Series 6 starts at $399 (GPS/40mm) and $429 (GPS/44mm). Apple Watch deals on these models tend to be modest; you'll frequently see from $15 to $40 off either model. B&H Photo tends to offer the best Apple Watch Nike deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYq1M_0NY1919M00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Watch Series 5 deals

Still a powerful smartwatch

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB or 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 6 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Always-on display Advanced health sensors Only 18-hour battery life

The Apple Watch Series 5 is getting harder to find it in stock. Prior to the new Apple Watch 6, it was easy to spot discounts that took up to $100 off the Apple Watch 5. However, they're harder to find now that this watch isn't Apple's flagship. That said, the Apple Store usually has refurbished Apple Watch 5 models on sale . If you're looking for Apple Watch deals on the Series 5 — refurb is the way to go.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 5 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFlMD_0NY1919M00

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 3 deals

The cheapest Apple Watch deal you'll find

Display: 38mm and 42mm OLED Retina | Processor: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB or 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 6 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Excellent fitness-tracking features Most affordable Apple Watch you'll find Short battery life when connected to LTE

Apple has dropped the price of the Apple Watch 3 down to $199. As a result, it's become the cheapest Apple Watch you can find.

Despite its entry-level status, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still an excellent smartwatch. It offers many of the same features found in the newer models like solid fitness tracking, a water proof design, and Apple Music streaming capabilities. The major trade-offs are that you get a slightly dated design and you don't get access to the ECG app , which measures the electrical activity of your heart.

In terms of deals, the Apple Watch 3 (38mm/GPS) hit an all-time price low of $129 on Black Friday. It was an amazing Apple Watch deal that we likely won't see again till the next major holiday. The good news is that on any given day — you can find the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169 or $189. But act fast because these Apple Watch deals tend to sell out fast. Currently, Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169 .

Read our full Apple Watch Series 3 review .

