ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

17 Gift Ideas For Your One-of-a-Kind, Always-Encouraging Personal Trainer

By Samantha Brodsky
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe you've had a personal trainer for years, or perhaps you joined a gym recently and just started working with a fitness professional to...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Holiday Outfit Ideas Everyone Else Will Wish They'd Thought Of

Even the most fashion savvy haven't tried every outfit combo in the book, but those itching to try their hands at a few new style tricks will find that the holiday season sets up the perfect occasion. For starters, you probably have more than one event providing you an excuse to get dressed up, and over-the-top outfits are often expected. Why not take this time to test out experimental garment pairings you may not try on just your average Friday night?
APPAREL
blavity.com

7 Perfect Gift Ideas For The HBCU Lover In Your Life

The holidays are slowly creeping up on us and now's the perfect time to start thinking about gifts for your loved ones. With many different items on everyone's wish list, why not gift the entire family something they'll undoubtedly love?. HBCU inspired gifts are not only thoughtful, but they represent...
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

Start your holiday shopping with these great gift ideas!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gift ideas to get you started on your holiday shopping list. Gift delicious Italian wine from Santa Margherita this holiday season. Gift new moms with all the essentials they’ll need for their bundle of joy like Eucerin Baby Lotion. Collage.com makes custom...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Trainer#Your Guardian Angel
Daily Beast

These One-and-Done Gift Sets are the Perfect Gift for the Beauty Junkie on Your List

Without fail, every single holiday season I end waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will (hopefully) be something they’ll actually enjoy using.
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

5 Stylish Gift Ideas to Bring Your Host This Thanksgiving

Where are you spending Thanksgiving this year? Whether you're spending it with relatives or friends, bringing a gift will always be appreciated. While food and drinks are typical gifts to bring during this celebration, why not be different and bring a stylish gift that they can use all year round? Here are 5 gift ideas that anyone is sure to love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

9 Perfect Gifts to Conquer the Cold — and Look Great Doing It

The infrared technology found in the RUSH line reflects energy to help with recovery and to keep the body moving and working — which is why products in this category are the perfect gifts for any fitness fan. These winter-ready leggings also feature another of UA's signature technology: ColdGear. The soft-to-the-touch ColdGear fabric allows for airflow and mobility all while providing superior warmth, making them a must shop for winter training. No judgment if you decide to keep them for yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ccenterdispatch.com

10 holiday season gift ideas for the fisherman in your life

(BPT) - Are you shopping for someone who is absolutely obsessed with fishing? If you’re looking for some unique gift ideas this year, SantaBass is back and has a few holiday-season gift suggestions that will make just about any angler happy. 1) Stay warm and dry – If your loved...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
thekingdominsider.com

Disney Springs Offers Personalized Gifts for the ‘Hard to Shop For’ Loved Ones on Your Holiday List

Tell me I’m not alone and that we all have at least one person on our list that’s hard to shop for. You know the type: they buy themselves whatever they want; they already have everything they need; they can’t think of a single suggestion when you ask for the hundredth time what they’d like to find from you under the tree. Sound familiar?
BEAUTY & FASHION
laguestlist.com

These 6 Personalized Gift Ideas Will Definitely Impress The Precious Woman In Your Life

Women are popular for being impossible to please. This common misconception can leave men terrified of the idea of buying gifts for women. It is only normal to feel that way if you are clueless when it comes to finding a gift for the most special person in your life. However, if you are looking to purchase a gift for the woman that you love, we feel like you should know that finding the perfect gift is much easier than it sounds. Women, contrary to popular belief, are very easy to charm. Most women care more about the effort and sentimental value behind the gift than its material value. This is why personalized gifts can make for the best kinds of gifts to give women. Read through our article for 6 personalized gift ideas that will definitely impress the precious woman in your life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
vivaglammagazine.com

7 Unique Gifts Ideas to Surprise Your Partner

Even though you probably know your partner better than anyone else, surprising them with a gift can be difficult. Often, when people are asked what they want for a gift, they are dismissive and say that they do not want anything. If your partner has done this and a special occasion is coming up, then you’re probably starting to feel under pressure.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gazette

Year-Round Gardening: Holiday gift ideas for the gardeners on your list

We are so fortunate to have six locally owned and operated garden centers in Colorado Springs. These stores are a great source of gifts, practical garden tools and supplies, and whimsical home and garden décor. While these stores carry the basic garden tools and supplies, each has some unique gift ideas. I visited these stores to see what treasures each might yield.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
PopSugar

Bookmark This: Your Ultimate Shopping Guide to Sustainable Holiday Gifting

Does it get any cooler than sneakers knit from responsibly sourced eucalyptus-tree fiber? These Allbirds Tree Runners ($98) are made from TENCEL™ Lyocell to bring a new standard of sustainability (and comfort!) to footwear. Not only are the shoes carbon neutral, but they're also breathable and silky smooth. The lilac hue is right on trend and will bring a pretty pastel pop to your loved one's athleisure looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

8 Kitschy-Cool Gift Ideas For Your Most Eclectic Friend

As easy as it is to gift a candle and call it a day, a really great present should, obviously, take factors like the recipient’s personality or interests or ~aesthetic~ into account. It’s Gifting 101. But when the giftee has a propensity for the eclectic, often surrounding themselves with items that are either obscure or downright groovy, it makes hunting down the right gift as difficult as aiming for a bullseye...blindfolded. In other words, impossible.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

Gift Ideas For Everyone on Your List, No Matter Their Creature Comfort

Winter is a time for indulging in all our favorite comfort activities. Whether it's planning and hosting get-togethers or baking up a storm, how we choose to spend our time can reveal a lot about who we are. Which is exactly why it's our favorite method for determining the perfect holiday gift for someone else. This season, look no further than your loved one's creature comfort to help guide your gift selection. Does a TV marathon bring them joy? Or perhaps they prefer staying active. Whatever the case, we've curated a selection of gift options to make their favorite activity even more enjoyable, starting with timeless and luxe cashmere pieces from Garnet Hill.
LIFESTYLE
WISH-TV

Beauty gift ideas to spoil the women in your life

The holidays are just around the corner, and Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, has you covered for everything beauty this season. Whether you are looking for gifts or stocking stuffers, she has some smart and fun ideas to spoil the women in your life. Spoil your skin. Ousia Organics.
SKIN CARE
KGET 17

Gift ideas that will have your body saying ‘thank you’

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Brittany Sosa from the Bone Store about some of the amazing products the store offers. Sosa says The Bone Store is a retail medical store that focuses on health and wellness through innovative, cutting-edge products. She brought some products into the show for viewers to consider during their holiday shopping this season:
RETAIL
POPSUGAR

30+ Gifts For Kids Who Love to Read, From Book Lights to Cozy Reading Nook Accessories

Buying a gift for someone who loves to read can be so fun! If you've got a little bookworm on your hands and are looking to get them a special gift that isn't necessarily an addition to their personal library this holiday season, there are so many other book-related items that any young reader would be excited to receive. From reading lights and a book subscription box to cozy reading nook accessories and a game that helps boost their knowledge of sight words, these gifts think outside the box for those whose favorite hobby is getting lost in a story.
SHOPPING
architectureartdesigns.com

4 Christmas Gift Ideas For The Ones Who Love The High Tech And Design

A high-tech design and decorative Christmas gift are displayed in many aspects, to meet all requirements, even the most demanding! So how do you make the right choice in terms of a high-tech gift without making a mistake? This special selection contains the best items to offer for a high-tech design and decoration Christmas! Whether it is the world of the home, the office or to relax, there is bound to be the nugget you are looking for!
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy