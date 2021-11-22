Visit 15 Christmas Lights Displays In Pennsylvania For A Magical Experience
Pennsylvania is ready to transform into a virtual winter wonderland with millions of Christmas lights twinkling from homes, parks, and businesses throughout the state. Santa appears in the malls, and kids will behave exceedingly well as they write their Christmas lists. Get in the holiday spirit with a visit to one of the best Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
1. Hershey Sweet Lights – 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033Hershey Sweet Lights welcomes visitors to drive through a spectacular wonderland of twinkling lights, including approximately 600 lighted animation displays. Drive through the two-mile light display evenings from the second weekend of November until early January. This is one of the best places to spend Christmas in Pennsylvania. Click here for more information, including operating days, hours and pricing.
2. Overly's Country Christmas – 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601Start your journey at Overly's Country Christmas with a leisurely drive around the Christmas light displays in Greensburg before heading to the old-fashioned Christmas Village. Explore the Christmas Village, including food vendors, live animals, children's rides, and horse-drawn wagon and sleigh rides. (The Christmas attraction will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.) Click here for more information, including days, hours, and pricing.
3. Holiday Lights On The Lake – 700 Park Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602Enjoy the transformation of Lakemont Park into a holiday oasis with Holiday Lights on the Lake. The sensational drive-thru Christmas lights display boasts more than one million lights. Turn your radio to 88.5 FM to listen to Christmas carols synced with the lights. After you've driven through the attraction, hop out of the car for a visit with Santa at his gift shop. Altoona at Christmas is quite magical. Click here for more information.
4. Koziar's Christmas Village – 782 Christmas Village Road, Bernville, PA 19506Turn a Pennsylvania Christmas tradition into your family Christmas tradition at Koziar's Christmas Village. Walk through an enchanted land, illuminated by one million lights. Bundle up for your journey through the village that features quaint shops and delicious food. Don't forget to stop by and visit with Santa. Koziar's Christmas Village welcomes guests through January 1st. Learn more, including days, hours, and admission prices, by clicking here.
5. Longwood Gardens – 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348Walk through a magical paradise when you visit A Longwood Christmas, an indoor/outdoor event that features more than 500,000 Christmas lights, dancing fountains, carolers strolling throughout the gardens, and Christmas carol sing-a-longs. Click here for more information and to reserve a time to visit the magical gardens.
6. Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge Park – 3699 Deininger Road, York, PA 17406Stroll down a half mile path, illuminated by more than a half a million Christmas lights, at Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge Park. Along the path, you'll discover lighted animations, live entertainment, and food vendors. There is also a half-mile ADA-accessible trail. The lights display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All guests must have a timed ticket to enter the attraction; walk-ins are not permitted. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.
7. Kennywood Lights – 4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin, PA 15122Meet Santa. Drink hot chocolate. Climb aboard the open rides, all while soaking up the beauty of Kennywood Park draped in more than two million Christmas lights. You can also marvel at the massive Christmas tree and check out a spectacular lights show over the Lagoon. Holiday Lights runs through the beginning of January. Click here for more information, including dates, hours, and ticket prices.
8. Dutch Winter Wonderland – 2249 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602Visit a vibrantly decorated Dutch Winter Wonderland to celebrate the season. Enjoy rides. Watch live entertainment. And feel the magic of Christmas with a spectacular Royal Light Show. Santa will also be on hand on select dates to meet with, listen to, and snap photos with the kiddos. This is one of the best things to do at Christmas in Pennsylvania. Click here for more information, including dates, hours, and admission prices.
9. Shady Brook Farm Annual Holiday Light Show – 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067Drink in the spectacular beauty of more than three million Christmas lights as you drive past countless displays at Shady Brook Farm's Annual Holiday Light Show. Visit the farm market for a cup of hot cocoa, to meet Santa, or to make s'mores by a bonfire. You can also take a wagon ride! Click here for more information.
10. Christmas Light Up Celebration – 600 Clinton Park Drive, Clinton, PA 15026Drive through one mile of stunning Christmas light displays at Christmas Light Up Celebration, which runs through the beginning of January. Click here for more information.
11. Gring's Mill – 2083 Tulpehocken Road, Reading, PA 19610Stroll through a magical display of lights at Gring's Mill before enjoying the evening's festivities, including live entertainment, a miniature train display, and, of course, Santa. This best Christmas lights display in Pennsylvania, however, will run through December 23rd. Click here for more information.
12. Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland – 1127 New Castle Rd, Prospect PA 16052Head to Big Butler Fairgrounds for a whimsical holiday light display with Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland, which welcomes guests through early January. Drive through a 300-foot light tunnel, see a massive field filled with lights as well as light displays of Santa and his friends on vacation. It's truly one of the best Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania. Click here for more information, including dates, hours, and admission prices.
13. Lehigh Valley Zoo Winter Light Spectacular – 5150 Game Preserve Road, Schnecksville, PA 18078Photo ops abound at Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Light Spectacular. Stroll through the winter wonderland, drenched in more than one million lights, stopping for photos at specially marked scenes. Visit with Santa. Warm up around a fire pit at this annual event that will feature a visit by singing princesses on select nights. Click here for more information, including days, hours, and admission prices.
14. Holiday Light Show In Nay Aug Park – 500 Arthur Avenue, Scranton, PA 18510Drive past more than 150 Christmas light displays at the Holiday Light Show in Nay Aug Park, an annual holiday tradition in Scranton. Best of all, this Christmas light display in Pennsylvania is free! (donations welcome). Click here for more information.
15. Herr's Christmas Lights – 271 Old Baltimore Pike, Nottingham, PA 19362Visit Herr's Factory for an unforgettable holiday adventure as you drive past nearly a half a million lights. Herr's Christmas Lights will illuminate the night sky through early January. Click here for more information.
Do you agree that these are the 15 best Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania? What’s missing? Join the conversation in the comments. If you’re up for some more things to do at Christmas in Pennsylvania, plan a visit to the top eight Christmas towns in Pennsylvania .
