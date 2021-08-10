Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

I Tried a Lot of Face Serums, and This is the One I'll Never Go Without

By Krista Jones
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For as long as I can remember, I've combated oily skin and hormonal acne. Finding the the "perfect" serum for my skin type felt like an endless search. That all changed when I tried the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum ($52). The oldie, but goodie classic, is hand down, the best product in my rotation. Every time I spend the night outside my house, this is the one thing I absolutely make sure to pack.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serum#This Is The One#Oily Skin#Skin Type
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
MakeupPosted by
Tyla

People Are Using Spoons To Apply Eyeshadow And It's Actually Genius

Just when you think you've seen every possible make-up hack, TikTok surprises us all once again by unveiling a brand new trick. Beauty account @kaylambeauty tried the viral hack originally posted by @dhullyzanela in which a simple, everyday kitchen spoon is used to apply eyeshadow on top of the upper eyelid crease.
Hair CareNewsweek

You've Been Shampooing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time

A beauty influencer claims we've all been washing our hair wrongly, and she demonstrated in a video exactly how it should be done, in a technique that's backed by experts. TikToker and YouTuber Abbey Yung regularly creates content with tips and advice on hair and beauty, and this latest video has gained over 4 million views in just one day.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best eye creams that tackle dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles

Your eyes give nothing away – they truly are, as the popular saying goes, the windows to the soul. Not only do they show off how you think and feel, but they’re a tattletale when it comes to revealing your health, lifestyle and age – showing up in the forms of puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. To rejuvenate this delicate eye area, it takes more than just a couple of slices of cucumber, you need a targeted eye cream.While it may be tempting to just apply your regular serum or moisturiser to the orbital area, don’t, as this can...
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Do eyelash curlers really ruin your natural lashes? A viral video has claimed that our curlers are cutting and blunting our lashes, so we checked in with an expert

A lash technician has gone viral on TikTok for suggesting that eyelash curlers are wrecking our natural lashes. Ipek Ozcan, AKA @ipsbeauty who runs IPS Salon in London, posted a video of a client's lashes, some of which appeared to be blunt and cut short, which was apparently down to their use of eyelash curlers.
ApparelHelloGiggles

I'm 5'2" and Never Thought I Could Wear Maxi Dresses Until I Tried This Brand

As someone who's barely 5'2", I long ago accepted that not every trend or style is going to fit my body, at least not without some serious alternations. Crop tops? They work, but only when they're meant to be way shorter than they appear when I put them on. Non-skinny jeans? Forget about it—the bottoms will drag so low on the floor that they'll be dirty in seconds. Sure, shopping in stores' petite sections and spending money on hemming has helped, but there are some types of clothing I just don't even bother trying as I know they're not gonna work, such as maxi dresses.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Always Avoided Face Oils, but Now I'm Hooked on This Instagram-Famous Product

As someone with extremely dry, acne-prone skin, I've learned it doesn't take much for a product to give me breakouts. I have to be picky about what I use, and I was definitely one of those people who was genuinely freaked out about the idea of facial oils. I mean, putting oil onto my face? It sounded like a recipe for disaster, so I've always chosen to steer clear of them, no matter how loved and recommended they are by my friends and coworkers. However, sometimes during late night social media scrolls, I end up buying products I normally wouldn't. That's how I ended up purchasing every single product from influencer Shea Marie's new skin-care line, The Feelist. The standout product I can no longer live without? The Most Wanted Radiant Facial Oil ($98).
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

How to tell if you're under-cleansing or over-cleansing your skin (hint: that 'squeaky feeling' isn't necessarily a good thing)

You've researched every imaginable skincare ingredient and scoured the shelves of your local beauty hall to collate a carefully considered range of products to use in your everyday routine. The problem is, no one has told you exactly how you should be using them and once you get them home. It's all a matter of guesswork as to how often you use them, how much product you use each time and which of the various application methods you use (a cleansing brush? A gua sha? Who knows!).
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

This Anti-Scrub Face Scrub Is Exactly What My Sensitive Skin Needs

Usually, when I hear a beauty brand is coming out is coming out with a facial scrub, I know I’ll have to sit out that product launch. I try a lot of products in my job but I know my skin and my sensitive dermis cannot handle harsh scrubs. Luckily, Kopari’s California Glow Enzyme Scrub isn’t like typical face scrubs you used as a teenager when you didn’t know any better. (Just me?)
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

This TikTok-Approved Hair Tool Gave Me the Best Blowout of My Life — and It's Just $30

In spite of my best efforts and the large number of tutorials I've viewed, I still struggle to give myself a good blowout. Once I discovered a blow dryer brush, I got a little better at smoothing my long hair into soft, sleek waves — but I could never quite replicate the magic that my hairstylist creates every time I get a haircut. Then, I was reminded of an old school hair tool, thanks to TikTok, and I decided to try it out for myself. Now, with the Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Ceramic Hot Rollers (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), I can get voluminous, bouncy hair in less than 30 minutes.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Shoppers Say This 5-Minute Mask Leaves Them Looking Poreless

Glow Recipe's range of buzzy watermelon-based skincare products has a new addition. The K-beauty brand is a hit among TikTok users, beauty editors, and celebrities alike, earning fans with its formulations impressive results. In fact, one of its debut launches came with a list of over one thousand people. The TikTok masses haven't yet swarmed to the new Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask, but based on the reviews of Sephora shoppers, this is one goodie that skincare fans shouldn't sleep on.
Hair CareIn Style

This Viral Hair Mask Makes a Huge Difference In Just One Use

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Between ponytails, coloring sessions, and hot tools, I'm not surprised my hair is often limp, dull, and dry. However, I'll admit, I'm a skeptic when it comes to hair products that promise to "reverse damage" or "repair" hair.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

I've been a Beauty Editor for 20 years and these are the best sheer lipsticks that you should own at least one of...

As you may expect, as GLAMOUR’s Beauty Director I am a beauty-olic. In my 20 years as a beauty editor I've tried thousands of hair, skincare and makeup products some good, some bad and some stand out super heroes that have power to change your beauty routine, and even your life for the better. And that’s what I’m here to share, the super heroes that are worth the *click add to basket* right now.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Sensitive Skin Moisturizer Makes Them Look Decades Younger

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Vanicream might not have the fame that CeraVe has garnered through social media, but its line of cleansers and moisturizers have saved my sensitive skin more than once. Mysterious bumps and reactions to products I've used for months are par for the course, and every single time, my dermatologist directs me to Vanicream to solve the problem. Turns out, 471 shoppers and I have that in common.

Comments / 0

Community Policy