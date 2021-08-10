I Tried a Lot of Face Serums, and This is the One I'll Never Go Without
For as long as I can remember, I've combated oily skin and hormonal acne. Finding the the "perfect" serum for my skin type felt like an endless search. That all changed when I tried the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum ($52). The oldie, but goodie classic, is hand down, the best product in my rotation. Every time I spend the night outside my house, this is the one thing I absolutely make sure to pack.www.popsugar.com
