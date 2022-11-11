The best early Black Friday headphones deals 2022

Wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds sell like hotcakes – not surprising considering how many impressive models (and deals!) populate the internet. But where do you start, you ask? Well, how about a pair with a big saving? Thankfully, headphones deals are ever-present throughout the year, but November is arguably the best month to bag a bargain. Why? The Black Friday sales . This renowned shopping event officially takes place later this month, but 'early' and 'pre' Black Friday deals hubs are already live across a number of retailers who are looking to entice shoppers to spend now.

Shopping for headphones deals isn't just about bagging just any old pair at a dirt-cheap price, though; you want a big saving and a big performance.

To help you acquire the best pair at the best price, we've scoured the wide world wide web to find the best cheap headphones deals on some of our favourite, tried-and-tested headphones, featuring pairs from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, JBL, Jabra and more – including deals on some of the very best headphones we have ever tested.

Our regularly updated pick includes everything from high-end hi-fi headphones for home use, to sports earphones you can sling in your gym bag, plus the now ubiquitous over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones and true wireless earbuds. Naturally, there is always an AirPods deal to be had too...

Wireless headphones early Black Friday deals

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £37.14 at Amazon (save £23)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 £330 £248 at Amazon (save £82)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones at this price. No longer Sony's latest and greatest (that'd be the XM5 below), but still excellent – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 £349 £319 at Argos (save £31)

This is a big saving on Sony's best yet. The five-star Award-winning noise-cancellers boast excellent sound quality, noise cancellation and comfort. They're simply all-round excellent. And now they're discounted to boot. What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 45 (refurbished) £320 £209.95 at Bose (save £110)

A refurbished pair of Bose's latest pair of wireless headphones, the QuietComfort 45, can now be picked up for just £209.95 at Bose – a £110 saving on the RRP and £20 less than the lowest price we have ever seen them at! Surely this price won't be beaten on Black Friday... will it? Four stars View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 £380 £237 at Amazon (save £143)

A very solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones by Shure. They aren't quite as engaging as the Sony and Sennheiser class leaders, but they do offer outstanding levels of detail, a clear and clean delivery and solid bass – and are now much cheaper. Four stars View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £259 at John Lewis (save £91)

A breakaway from the famous Bose QuietComfort range, the 2019-released 700 are more of a premium series with a concentration on noise-cancelling, which is best in class. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they decent. Four stars

View Deal

Apple AirPods Max £549 £469 at Amazon (save £80)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £65 at Amazon (save £64)

" Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N £130 £80 at John Lewis (save £50)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 or XM5? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £229 at Amazon (save £120) These superb-sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we've never seen them discounted by this much before. Five stars View Deal

Wireless earbuds early Black Friday deals

Sony WF-SP800N £180 £135 at Amazon (save £45)

Not perfect – they can be coarse at the top end and their default bass response is perhaps too rich for its own good –but they can be finessed to deliver a really energetic, well-balanced and enjoyable sound. Add in a worthwhile control app, decent noise-cancelling and indisputable build quality, and they start to look like very good value indeed. Five stars View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ60 £200 £180 at Amazon (save £40)

The Technics EAH-AZ60 are very decent buys - especially with this discount. You get a design that’s smart, practical and comfortable, a reasonable specification that includes effective noise cancellation, and solid, easy-to-appreciate and competitive (if not class-leading) sound quality. View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ40 £130 £100 at Amazon (save £30)

The more affordable siblings to the AZ60 above, these Technics wireless earbuds don't have noise cancellation. You can still expect a detailed, robust sound, though, as well as comfort and good controls. View Deal

Jabra Elite 3 £80 £50 at Amazon (save £30)

The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Four stars View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow Pro £129 £99 at AO.com (save £30)

With 30 hours of total battery life, noise-cancelling and a build that can withstand the great outdoors, these five-star earbuds are the perfect companion for summer walks and sports. View Deal

AirPods Pro (1st Gen) £249 £189 at Sports Direct (save £60)

Under review, we called Apple's premium earbuds "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Not the very best-sounding out there, but extremely appealing for Apple users who can't stretch to the new £250 AirPods Pro 2 .

Four stars View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £190 at Amazon (save £60)

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best-in-class at this discounted price. You'll find it hard to beat their noise cancelation... unless you can afford to spend extra for the new £279 QuietComfort Earbuds II sequels. Five stars View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 £199 at Amazon (save £51)

Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their ANC is arguably the best in the business. What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £47 at Amazon (save £43)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £76 at Amazon (save £174)

Now succeeded by the £186 WF-1000XM4 but still one of the best earbuds around – now ridiculous value with this unbeatable Prime Day deal. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Earfun Air £60 £34 at Amazon (save £26)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now more than £25 off their RRP. Five stars View Deal

Beats Fit Pro £220 £200 at AO.com (save £20)

If you’re looking for an Apple AirPods alternative, these comfortable, feature-packed and fun-sounding Beats are easy to recommend. The innovative new wingtip design promises a more secure fit for active lifestyles, while the presence of a Beats app for Android allows non-Apple users to also reap the benefits and features of Apple’s own brand products. View Deal

Cambridge Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but half price! Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £99 at Amazon (save £70)

One of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) £159 £129 at Amazon (save £30)

The second-gen AirPods get a price cut now that the AirPods 3 are here. If you arent bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a lower price. Four stars View Deal

Wired headphones

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £266 £84 at Amazon (save £182)

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50mm-diameter drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for the next 10 days only – a stonking 68% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022! View Deal

Grado SR325x £330 £254 at Amazon (save £76)

Our favourite wired headphones at this price, these latest-gen Grados are effortlessly musical. If you don't mind an open-back design, this deal deserves to be snapped up. What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Beyerdynamic T1 3rd Generation £999 £724 at Electric Shop (save £175)

The latest Beyerdynamic T1 open-back over-ears are a step up in performance and compatibility from their predecessor, and among the very best headphones at this price. View Deal

Shure Aonic 3 £179 £129 at Wex (save £50)

Shure has plenty of experience with wired in-ear headphones, and it shines through in the Aonic 3. They're comfy and lightweight for starters, and absolutely nail sound quality. You won't find better – especially at this discounted price. What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Beyerdynamic Amiron £545 £389 at Sevenoaks (save £156)

When it comes to Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones, one word springs to mind: comfort. The earcups and headband are made of alcantara microfibres and microvelour, which is as luxurious as it sounds. But they're not just comfortable; they sound fantastic too. Five stars View Deal

