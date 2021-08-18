Daily Schedule

View more in
TV & Videos
Technology|capradio.org
CapRadio Welcomes Code Switch, Life Kit And Throughline To Broadcast Schedule
CapRadio is thrilled to unveil a new program schedule that features invigorating conversations about race and identity, lifelong learning and history by adding three popular NPR podcasts. Starting this week, Code Switch and Life Kit will debut as a combined hour-long show at 1 p.m. Fridays. Listeners can explore how...
TV & Videos|Android Central
Peacock Streaming Service: Everything you need to know about it
Officially launched in July 2020, NBC's Peacock streaming service offers thousands of hours of entertainment programming, consisting of classic movies and television series, curated channels, live sports coverage, and next-day access to current series for free, with limited ads. You can also upgrade to a monthly Premium plan for even more exclusive content.
TV & Videos|CNET
Free live TV news to watch now: Stream CBS, CNN, MSNBC and more
News breaks at a dizzying pace, and it's more important than ever to stay informed. As long as you have decent internet, you don't have to subscribe to a cable TV provider or live TV streaming service to watch the latest TV news coverage for free. A wide array of free services stream live news every day, from the latest on COVID-19 to what's happening in the world of business and entertainment.
TV & Videos|capradio.org
'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Says Series Was Inspired By A 'Love Affair' With Musicals
Cinco Paul loves musicals — unlike his long-time writing partner, with whom he created the new Apple TV+ satire. Their series centers on a couple who become trapped in a musical town. Transcript. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. One of my favorite things lately has...
TV & Videos|Android Headlines
Roku Adds 17 New Live TV Channels That Stream For Free!
Roku is continuing to add more and more free content to its platform. And today, Roku has announced 17 new channels that are being added to its linear Live TV hub, which brings the count up to 200. These channels are available through the Roku Channel, and it is completely...
TV & Videos|capradio.org
Bialik Will Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' As Search Resumes For Trebek Replacement
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Mayim Bialik is filling in as the weeknight host after Mike Richards stepped down last week as the successor to Alex Trebek. She was chosen to host Jeopardy! prime-time series and spin-offs. Transcript. (SOUNDBITE OF "JEOPARDY!" THEME) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. There's a...
TV & Videos|kmaland.com
KMA Morning Show: Technology Journalist Andrea Smith
Your browser does not support the audio element. Smith is a former technology reporter for ABC News. She has been involved with tech for the past two decades. She talks about technology that may be useful to have for kids as they go back to school.
Books & Literature|capradio.org
These 3 YA Novels Will Transform Your Summer Into Something Fantastic
The end of summer means those school holiday reading assignments are hopefully being finished off and on their way to being turned in — but if you have a young bookworm at home, we're here for you. We've got a whole list of fantastic young adult novels they can turn to next. And here to guide us on this quest is fantasy and young adult author Daniel José Older.
capradio.org
Don Everly, Half Of The Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84
THE EVERLY BROTHERS: (Singing) Wake up, little Susie, wake up. FADEL: He was one half of The Everly Brothers. The other member of the duo, Don's brother Phil, died in 2014. The singer and guitarist's death was announced by his family on Instagram. He was 84. The duo influenced generations of musicians, as NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports in this encore presentation.
Music|capradio.org
The Verona Quartet Turns Folk Traditions Into Music
The Verona Quartet — Diffusion (Azica) “I found a special bond. I felt as though I was meant to be the voice that glued everybody together, highly influential, but behind the scenes. I loved that. I even wrote my college entrance essay about wanting to play in a string quartet. Of course, at the time, I had no idea what that really meant,” said violist Abigail Rojansky of the Verona Quartet. That college entrance essay was for Oberlin College, where the Verona Quartet is now serving as quartet-in-residence.
TV & Videos|lionheartv.net
GMA News and Public Affairs among worldwide leaders in digital video
GMA News and Public Affairs continues to lead Philippine news organizations in viewership on the top online video platforms. According to data from Tubular Labs, GMA News ranked No. 5 worldwide among video publishers in the News and Politics category in July. GMA Public Affairs, meanwhile, ranked No. 18 for the month, also ahead of every other Philippine organization in the list.
Music|capradio.org
Charlie Watts, Unshakeable Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies At 80
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Charlie Watts spent nearly 60 years playing drums for The Rolling Stones. He was known as an unflappable drummer. He died in a hospital in London, surrounded by family. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Charlie Watts spent nearly 60 years as a member...
TV Series|azpm.org
TV Schedules
After discovering a pangolin and its amazingly unique keratin scales, the Wild Kratts receive an alert from two Wild Kratt kids in China. The pangolins in their forest are in trouble! The gang responds, uncovering Chef Gourmand Gaston's latest plan to make Smoothies using pangolin scales. The Wild Kratts must tap into the real power of the pangolin's scales - as an incredible defense - to rescue this little-known creature. Science Concept: Specialization for Defence.
azpm.org
TV Schedules
Clifford the Big Red Dog The March of the Sea Turtles/A Squirrely Situation. Molly of Denali The Night Manager/Not So Permafrost. Hero Elementary Search and Rescue / Secret Lives of Teachers. 8:30 a.m. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum I Am Helen Keller/I Am Alexander Graham Bell. 9 a.m. Curious...
azpm.org
TV Schedules
Hacker's mysterious machine is finally revealed - "The Transformatron" can change anyone into anything! He learns the kids have the Network Interface Card - the final piece he needs. But the kids have also found a map that leads them to Coop, Slider's long lost father. They are shocked to discover Coop has been a victim of magnetite. Before they can measure out the antidote, Hacker grabs the "NIC" - and Slider! Will the CyberSquad be able to rescue Slider? Can they cure Coop? And how will they stop Hacker from taking over Cyberspace with his dastardly device?
