Daily Schedule

Hacker's mysterious machine is finally revealed - "The Transformatron" can change anyone into anything! He learns the kids have the Network Interface Card - the final piece he needs. But the kids have also found a map that leads them to Coop, Slider's long lost father. They are shocked to discover Coop has been a victim of magnetite. Before they can measure out the antidote, Hacker grabs the "NIC" - and Slider! Will the CyberSquad be able to rescue Slider? Can they cure Coop? And how will they stop Hacker from taking over Cyberspace with his dastardly device?