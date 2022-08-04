Best cheap AirPods deals and sales in August 2022

AirPods deals can be found everywhere this week. That's good news for Apple fans because it means that there are cheap AirPods sales for every budget. In fact, we're currently seeing cheap AirPods deals on Apple's entire headphone lineup.

If you want Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 . That's $69 off and the lowest price you'll find for Apple's premium buds right now. Meanwhile, if you want the best cheap AirPods — Amazon also has the AirPods on sale for $99 . That's $60 off their regular retail price. Both have been cheaper before, but these are still good deals at their current prices.

For more Apple discounts, make sure to follow our guide to the best iPad deals and Apple Watch deals . And for deals on all Apple gear, check out our best Apple deals and Apple Store coupons coverage.

Best cheap AirPods deals and sales

AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best AirPods deals you'll find this week. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Best Buy

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. They're currently $10 off, but have been as cheap as $139 in the past. If you can, we recommend waiting for a lower price. Amazon offers the same price , but stock has been unstable. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $159 at Amazon. That's one of the best cheap AirPods deals we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $60 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. View Deal

Best cheap AirPods Pro deals and sales

New AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $179. That's $69 off and the lowest price right now. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Best cheap AirPods Max deals and sales

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. They're on sale for $479, but you get an extra $29 discount during checkout. View Deal

Best cheap AirPods sales — refurbished

Refurbished AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $94 @ Walmart

If you don't mind owning a refurbished pair of AirPods, Walmart has refurbished AirPods 2 on sale for $80. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for any AirPods. (Albeit, these are refurbished). View Deal

Refurb Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $151 @ Amazon

Want cheap AirPods? Amazon has the renewed AirPods Pro on sale for $151. That's the best cheap AirPods Pro sale we've seen from any retailer (for a refurbished model). They're also backed by a 90-day Amazon guarantee. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Refurb AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Geek Squad certified refurbished AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $124. That's among the cheapest AirPods sales we've seen for these buds. View Deal

Refurb Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $139 @ Woot

Woot has Grade A refurbished AirPods Pro on sale for $139. That's the best cheap AirPods Pro sale we've seen from any retailer (for a refurbished model). They're described as having minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length. View Deal

Cheap AirPods sales history

Generally speaking, AirPods sales fluctuate from $99 to $139 (for the standard AirPods), so any cheap AirPods sales within that price range are a good deal. Anything above $139, and we'd recommend waiting for the next batch of AirPods sales. (Keep in mind that the standard AirPods hit an all-time price low of $89 on Black Friday and on December 14 at Amazon. Lately, they've been hard to find in stock at any retailer).

Meanwhile, the AirPods with Wireless Case hit an all-time price low of $129; however, after releasing the AirPods 3, Apple permanently dropped their price to $129. (We've yet to see them sell for less). The new AirPods 3 hit $149 in November, which is their best price ever.

The new AirPods Pro (2021 with MagSafe case) hit an all-time low of $159 this past Black Friday. Costco members were also able to purchase them for $149.99, which is their best price ever. Excluding the Costco price, if you can find them for $179, that's still a great price.

Finally, the AirPods Max traditionally cost $549, but Amazon recently had them on sale for just $429, which has been their all-time price low.

AirPods deals history Model Apple Store (MSRP) Lowest price AirPods (wired case) N/A $89 AirPods (wireless case) $129 (originally $199) $129 AirPods 3 $179 $139 AirPods Pro $249 $159 ($149/Costco) AirPods Max $549 $429

Which cheap AirPods should you get?

The Editor's Choice second-gen AirPods (2019) are great for most Apple fans. They're the best cheap AirPods you can get and use Apple's H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They also feature hands-free Siri. That’s right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch the ubiquitous digital assistant.

The pricier AirPods Pro offer the same features as the AirPods, but add water/sweat resistance and noice cancellation to the mix. They also sport a new design that's more modern than the AirPods 2. They come with different sized ear tips to create a custom fit that's perfect for your ears.

We've worn our AirPods Pro for everything from running to high intensity interval training. We've also worn them in the rain and while sweating through a burpee workout. The buds remain sturdy in our ear and they sound great. They also feature a transparency mode that's good for runners and other pedestrians who want to keep track of their surroundings while listening to music.

Make sure to check out our AirPods 2 vs. AirPods Pro comparison for a side-by-side look at both earbuds. And follow our AirPods Pro 2 guide for the latest news and leaks on Apple's next-gen buds. Plus discover how to make AirPods louder .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.