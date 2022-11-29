Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps’ Best BFF Moments Over the Years

From costars to BFFs! Dawson’s Creek ’ s love triangle between Joey, Pacey and Dawson still has fans talking decades later, but many viewers are even bigger fans of Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams ’ friendship, which all started on the teen drama.

Williams played Jen Lindley on the WB series for three seasons before Philipps joined the cast as Joey’s ( Katie Holmes ) college roommate, Audrey Liddell , during season 4. Their chemistry was instant, and more than 20 years later, the women are still a big part of each other’s lives.

Over the years, the Busy Tonight alum has accompanied her best friend on the red carpet and often gushes about how proud she is of the Oscar nominee.

“We met 20 years ago, which makes no sense because we’re still 27,” Philipps joked via Instagram in September 2020 while paying tribute to Williams on her 40th birthday . “I really wish I could be with my friend tonight celebrating how special and incredible and brilliant she is. And to tell her in person how I’m eternally grateful that we met all those years ago because there’s no one I’d rather weather all the storms with and celebrate all the wonderful things with and cry and cry and laugh and laugh and drink and not drink with ."

The Cougar Town alum added: “I can’t wait to be old someday with my friend and go to farmers markets in the countryside with [Michelle] — my long grey hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly back in a bun and she in some giant sun hat, protecting her still perfect porcelain skin.”

In January 2021, Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly about her and Williams’ favorite awards season ritual , the post-show breakdown.

“Post any awards show, which of course everybody was like, ‘Oh, we love seeing you at the award shows together.’ We always end up back at her hotel room, you know, because she doesn’t live in Los Angeles, and we just get undone together,” the Girls5Eva star said.

Philipps noted that the ladies take out their extensions, put on sweats and get cozy before going to eat Jon & Vinny’s. “[We are] a little bit like old lady glamour, without the cigarettes, because we don’t smoke,” she joked.

Four months later, the "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast host told Us that she wouldn't rule out working with Williams again soon. The dynamic duo last appeared together in Amy Schumer 's I Feel Pretty in 2018.

"It fell into place because my then-husband [ Marc Silverstein ] was directing it," she said in May 2021. "I guess now that Michelle — that Tommy [ Kail ]’s a director too, maybe we can get him to direct something for the two of us."

Scroll to see the friends’ cutest joint appearances of all time: