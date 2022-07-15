ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should you buy a Hisense TV in 2022?

By Joe Cox
 2 days ago

If you're after a bargain TV, Hisense TVs are likely to appear in your search. Delivering more affordable options than those offered by the Big Players (LG, Sony, Samsung, Philips and Panasonic), Hisense TVs certainly look like good value on paper.

What was once something of an also-ran brand, certainly in the UK and America, Hisense has since made big moves in the past year or so; it was an official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and a Sponsor of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The feature-packed 2021 TV range boasts the flagship U9DG, a unique ‘dual cell' display, and the U6G, an affordable Quantum Series ULED set in a range of sizes. More recently, Hisense has taken the wraps off its 2022 TV line-up. Top of the pile? The U9H series, a 120Hz quantum dot TV with Mini LED backlighting.

The Chinese brand has even made its 8K debut with the U800GR, one of the first 8K TV s operating the Roku TV platform. The 75-inch set offers AI upscaling of 4K and HD content, and sports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos.

It may have some catching up to do to compete with the reputation of its peers, but Hisense certainly takes up a fair amount of real estate on Amazon in both the UK and US , and is often a go-to for attractively priced 4K TVs, regardless of any deals. And when the deals do strike, Hisense sets are usually included, so you could bag yourself a stone-cold bargain.

But are they worth a look in the first place? Or would even a low-cost set be a waste of money? Let's find out.

Yes, if you’re looking for a 4K bargain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZNBL_0NU6LbTX00

Those on a limited budget looking for a 4K TV bargain should consider it - as long as expectations are managed. You probably shouldn’t expect the same picture and usability sophistication of (albeit probably pricier) LG, Sony, Samsung or Panasonic TVs.

In our experience, Hisense has scored average to good. In 2019, we reviewed the H55O8BUK OLEDTV and gave it four stars and a pat on the back for its simple operating system, inclusion of most major apps and its sharp, detailed picture. This Hisense OLED was only let down slightly by weak motion processing and a comparative lack of detail.

Hisense decided to ditch OLED for 2020, going for ULED tech instead. It didn't work out quite so well for the Hisense 55U7QFTUK which we only rated as a three. Critical flaws in motion handling and 4K detail undid much of the good work on colour, HDR and tonal control.

More recently, the Hisense 43A6GTUK – 43-inch 4K HDR TV that costs around £329 / $310 – scored four stars. Supporting features such as Dolby Vision HDR , Dolby Atmos sound, and even 120Hz gaming , make is a great option for those who want premium features on at a low price.

The company has also unveiled debuted the A9H, a 65-inch 4K OLED flagship for 2022 that acts as the successor to last year's A9G. We've not had a chance to review either, but A9H sounds like a great prospect. It also features a vibrating screen based sound system that Hisense is dubbing “Sonic Screen”; sounding similar to the approach Sony took with its Acoustic Surface on its OLED TVs .

Right at the other end of the Hisense TV market, are the Hisense Roku TVs. We love the extremely affordable Hisense R50B7120UK Roku TV which won itself all five stars in review. It's one of the very best budget TVs we've tested and is available in sizes from 43-65in, plus it comes with the benefit of Roku's excellent smart platform.

As of 2022, Hisense is moving all of its premium TVs in the US to Google TV , while in European markets, they will remain on Hisense’s own Vidaa Smart TV software platform. While Vidaa still allows access to mainstream streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, it lacks the versatility of Google TV when it comes to Chromecast connectivity or Google Assistant. Only time will tell if Hisense will migrate to Google TV in Europe.

In the meantime, it's been announced that the FIFA+ football streaming app will arrive on Hisense's Vidaa-powered TVs in time for the Qatar World Cup. A nice bonus for football fans.

What about the current Hisense 4K TV deals?

Hisense TVs aren't pricey to begin with, so when it comes to sale time, they can be very attractively priced indeed. Here are some of the best deals around right now in both the UK and US.

Best Hisense TV UK deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLhHn_0NU6LbTX00

Hisense 50A6GTUK 50-inch LCD TV £500 £466 at Amazon (save £34)
The 50A6GTUK is a 2021 4K LCD TV that offers a bunch of features including Dolby Vision HDR, the Vidaa operating system, Ultra Dimming, support for Alexa/Google Assistant and more. Grab a discount at Amazon while stocks last. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6qON_0NU6LbTX00

Hisense 65A7100FTUK 65-inch TV £750 £430 at Amazon (save £320)
Not one we've tested, but the 7100 is rated 4.4 out of 5 by Amazon customers. It's a 2020 model but comes with a deep discount, plus some decent features including Freeview play and Alexa built-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E55Sk_0NU6LbTX00

Hisense 75A7GQTUK 75-inch QLED TV £949 £899 at Amazon (save £50)
Big TVs like this are normally well above the £1000 mark. You'll struggle to find so many panel inches for less. No promises on the performance of this QLED TV but it's certainly all set for scale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLL6u_0NU6LbTX00

100in Hisense 100L5FTUK £4000 £2699 at Amazon (save £1300)
This discounted laser TV offers a complete home projector system in a box. The price includes a wall-mountable ALR screen and the projector has a 30W sound system built in. Big screen viewing, here we come... View Deal

Best Hisense TV US deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VSO4_0NU6LbTX00

Hisense Class R6G Roku TV $600 $310 at Best Buy (save $290)
If you're looking for a 55-inch 4K LED flatscreen TV, the price of this model's just dropped by a 50%. It's packed with features including Dolby Vision HDR and Auto Low Latency gaming mode. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qP1Vq_0NU6LbTX00

55in Hisense 55R8F 55in 4K Roku TV $549 $499 at Amazon (save $50)
Here's a great price on a 55in Roku TV. The R8 is the top Hisense Roku for 2020. It has a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision and full array local dimming, Not one we've tried but well worth test drive. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7k3O_0NU6LbTX00

65in Hisense 65U6G 4K LED TV $750 $495 at Best Buy (save $255)
The U6G is a 4K Quantum ULED TV with 600 nits peak brightness and full array dimming across 60 local zones. You also get support for HDR10, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Android TV to display your favourite apps. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x4nx_0NU6LbTX00

85in Hisense 85H6570G 4K HDR TV $1699 $1299 at Best Buy (save $400)
The H65 is a mid-ranged LCD TV that happens to come in extra large. It supports Dolby Vision has an Android TV OS which means access to thousands of apps. There's also Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. View Deal

100in Hisense 100L5 $4000 $3292 at Amazon (save $708)
This 2020 laser TV offers a complete home projector system in a box. The price includes a wall-mountable ALR screen and the projector has a 30W sound system built in. Bring on the popcorn... View Deal

Our verdict

If you can find a hefty discount, a Hisense TV makes a lot of sense. With 4K Hisense TVs pretty cheap already, any discount could have you picking one up for as little as a couple of hundred quid, and at a pretty decent screen size too. Not many TV brands are reaching those prices, that’s for sure.

All Hisense TVs in the US are built on the Android smart TV platform or Roku TV, offering Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus, and featuring at least two HDMI inputs compatible with 4K/60fps. So, they're not short on the necessary tech or features, either.

In the UK, there are a few mid-rangers with just the VIDAA U OS and Freeview Play. For those, you may need to use a media streamer to get more app access. Otherwise, we think the UK Roku TV experience through Hisense is excellent.

While the 2020-21 ULED models have yet to impress us in review, they look an excellent bet for value when buying a TV in an extra large panel size, i.e. 75in and beyond. The L5 laser TV projectors also offer some of the best prices around for an all-in-one big screen experience.

Based on our more recent reviews, if you're on more of a budget than the big-name brands will allow, having a Hisense TV on your shortlist might not be a bad idea at all.

