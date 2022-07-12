The best Prime Day TV deals 2022: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED

If you're looking for a great TV deal, you have come to the right place, and at the right time – Amazon Prime Day is upon us, so many TVs are currently receiving their biggest discounts of the year so far.

We have scoured the web to find you the very best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue. There are all sorts here, from massive TVs with the latest smart TV tech, to more basic models that are a little easier on the wallet. But no matter what type, they all excel at what they do.

Most of the biggest discount you will see below are on the last few remaining 2021 models. While the savvy shopper will go for one of those huge deals, there are now also discounts available on some 2022 sets, most notably LG's new C2 and G2 models.

The very best Prime Day TV deals live right now

BEST PRIME DAY 42-INCH TV DEALS

LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1089 at Amazon (save £310)

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for five minutes but has already had a big discount. It's slightly less bright than the bigger C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV with all of the next-gen specs. View Deal

BEST PRIME DAY 43-INCH TV DEALS

Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 £229 at Amazon

The 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. Yes, there are weaknesses – unhelpful presets and slightly desaturated colours, for example – but it also offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price. View Deal

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (save £220)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. View Deal

Samsung UE43AU8000 2021 TV £549 £329 at Amazon (save £220)

Compared with the AU7100 above, the AU8000 adds Dynamic Crystal Colour technology that should make for a more vibrant performance. We weren't actually very impressed when we reviewed the 50-inch version, and while this 43-incher could be better, we'd suggest that the AU7100 or Q60A deals look better. View Deal

Samsung QE43Q60A 2021 QLED TV £749 £339 at Amazon (save £410)

This is the smallest, cheapest QLED TV that Samsung makes. We've not tested it but the addition of quantum dots should make for a punchier picture than that offered by the AU7100 above. View Deal

BEST PRIME DAY 48-INCH TV DEALS

Philips 48OLED806 2021 OLED TV £1299 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge. View Deal

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £769 at Amazon (save £520)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount. View Deal

LG OLED48C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

If you want a cutting edge 48-inch TV, the OLED48C2 is for you. This is the very latest LG OLED TV with all of the company's best tech and every gaming feature covered. Do also consider last year's C1, though, which is available with even bigger discounts and shouldn't be much of a downgrade. View Deal

BEST PRIME DAY 50-INCH TV DEALS

Samsung UE50AU7110 2021 50-inch TV £579 £329 at Amazon (save £250)

A smaller, very similar TV was the best 43-inch set we tested last year. It boasted a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. Which bodes well for this model. View Deal

Samsung QE50Q80A 2021 QLED TV £1299 £549 at Amazon (save £750)

The Q80A is Samsung's top non-'Neo' QLED, which means it has a standard LED backlight. It won't offer quite the contrast of its flagship siblings but it looks like an excellent bang-for-buck option at this price. View Deal

Sony KD-50X80J 4K HDR TV £849 £449 at Amazon (save £400)

This classy-looking 50-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's well worth considering, especially at this Prime Day price. View Deal

Samsung QE50QN90A 2021 Neo QLED TV £1799 £589 at Amazon (save £1210)

Samsung's new, Mini LED-based Neo QLED TV is available as a relatively compact, 50-inch model – and it's seen massive discounts since launch. We have not tested it yet, but expect a very bright and punchy picture, plus lots of smart features and next-gen gaming specs. View Deal

Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV £399 £279 at Argos (save £120)

Arguably the best-value TV currently available in the UK, this Hisense combines the excellent Roku smart platform with a surprisingly mature picture performance. A superb buy. View Deal

BEST PRIME DAY 55-INCH TV DEALS

LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1099 at Amazon (save £600)

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you would expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price. View Deal

Philips 55OLED806 2021 OLED TV £1599 £1045 at Amazon (save £545)

While we have not yet tested the 55-inch OLED806, the 48-inch and 65-inch versions are Award-winningly brilliant and we have no reason to expect this to be any different. This is a big discount, too. View Deal

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £1132 at Amazon (save £767)

Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for much less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that majors on authenticity. View Deal

Samsung QE55QN94A 55-inch QLED TV £1499 £829 at Amazon (save £670)

We gave the QN94A a five-star rating at £1499 so it's superb value at this new, extra-low price. It does without the QN95A's One Connect box but the performance is every bit as brilliant. View Deal

TCL 55RP620K 55-inch Roku TV £449 £329 at Currys (save £120)

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount. View Deal

LG OLED55C2 2022 OLED TV £1899 £1499 at Currys (save £400)

LG's new C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. And now it's available with a discount. View Deal

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV £2399 £1999 at Amazon (save £400)

While most people will be best served by the C2, above, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. Do bear in mind that there's no stand in the box. View Deal

BEST PRIME DAY 65-INCH TV DEALS

Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1299 at Amazon (save £1700)

Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has now dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy. View Deal

Philips 65OLED806 65-inch OLED TV £2299 £1459 at Amazon (save £840)

This is the best 65-inch TV of 2021 and it's now available for vastly less than at launch. For both picture and sound it's even better than the LG C1, below, and it also has beautiful Ambilight and two HDMI 2.1 sockets. View Deal

Philips 65OLED706 65-inch OLED TV £1799 £949 at Amazon (save £850)

Not one we've tested but given the high quality of Philip's 2021 OLEDs, we'd expect a solid performance from this step-down OLED TV that shares much of its spec with the flagship 806 range. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. View Deal

LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1499 at Amazon £1000)

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you would expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price. View Deal

Toshiba 65UK3163DB £599 £380 at Amazon (save £219)

This big Toshiba packs 4K picture quality along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa is built in, so you can speak to control it, and Toshiba's TRU Picture Engine improves movement, upscales content and adds in more picture detail. Yes please. View Deal

Panasonic TX-65JX800B £1099 £539 at PRC Direct (save £560)

This 65-inch LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support. View Deal

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £849 at Crampton & Moore (save £950)

This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this deal. It's a particularly strong option for gamers who can't quite stretch to an LG C1 or Samsung QN94A. View Deal

LG OLED65C2 2022 OLED TV £2699 £2289 at Amazon (save £250)

While the G2 is an even better performer, the C2 is still the 2022 LG OLED TV that most people should buy, thanks to its irresistible performance-per-pound credentials. It's got a flawless set of next-gen gaming features, too. View Deal

LG OLED65G1 2021 Evo OLED TV £2999 £1949 at Amazon (save £1050)

The G1 is LG's first Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you will need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall). View Deal

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV £3299 £2999 at John Lewis (save £300)

The G2 offers the best 4K picture quality that LG currently produces, boasting not only OLED Evo technology, but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels. The design is also lovely (though bear in mind that a wall bracket is included but a stand is not) and every gaming feature imaginable is supported. View Deal

BEST PRIME DAY 77-INCH TV DEALS

LG OLED77CX OLED TV £4999 £2799 at John Lewis

If you're looking for the ultimate 2020 TV, this could well be it. It takes all of the features and abilities of the smaller CX models and stretches them out to a truly immersive and cinematic 77 inches. And the bigger the TV, the bigger the discount: you can save a whopping £2200 on this TV right now. View Deal

LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV £3999 £2379 at Amazon (save £1620)

The 2021 version of LG's C-series TV has also now been discounted. It's not hugely better than the CX, but it does have better motion processing, a more complete app selection and a new Game Optimiser feature that gives you instant access to the set's many next-gen gaming features. View Deal

Is Prime Day the best time to buy a TV?

It certainly can be, yes, and this year there are some excellent deals to be had, with a number of our favourite TVs hitting their lowest-ever prices. That said, there are other times of year when the deals can be at least as good.

TV prices fluctuate massively over the course of a year, and knowing the best time to buy can be the difference between bagging a bargain and paying well over the odds. Generally speaking, there are three times of year that are best to buy a new TV: spring, big sales events and big sporting events.

Of these, spring is often the very best. This is because it's the time of year that all of the previous year's TVs tend to be sold with huge reductions so that space can be made for the new models that were announced in the January. Generally speaking, TV improvements are fairly incremental from one year to the next and you can usually save yourself hundreds, if not thousands, by opting for last year's model. A word of warning, though: these are end-of-line models we are talking about so when they're gone, they're gone. Wait too long for the very lowest price and you could end up missing out entirely.

If you don't want to wait until spring, there are three big sales events to mark in your calendar: Amazon Prime Day , Black Friday and Cyber Monday . This year's Amazon Prime Day is live right now, while Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place, respectively, on the first Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means that this year Black Friday should take place on Friday 25th November, and Cyber Monday on Monday 28th November. While these sales events don't necessarily guarantee the very lowest prices you will see all year, you can be pretty sure of getting a deal that's at least good, and quite possibly great.

While slightly less obvious, big sporting events often really do generate big deals on new TVs. Think Wimbledon, the Olympics and of course football tournaments such as the World Cup, Euros and the FA Cup Final. This year, for the first time, the World Cup takes place in the winter, so look out for it starting on 21st November – that's Black Friday week. Expect deals aplenty.

