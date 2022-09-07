ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Actually Stylish Winter Parkas for Men To Wear in 2022

By Tyler Schoeber, Taylor Galla and PJ Gach
 4 days ago
Here at SPY, we believe that it’s always possible to be both stylish and comfortable. So to help you stay warm this winter while still looking your best, we’ve been hard at work searching for the best parkas for cold weather. The best parkas for men not only keep you toasty warm on the most frigid days, but they can actually provide an opportunity to flex your style muscles. Sure, there are classic parkas that are all business (The North Face, Canada Goose), but there are also parkas beloved by streetwear fans (Alpha Industries, Carhartt, LSKD).

Staying warm in cold weather is probably your top priority when strutting the streets during the winter. Staying warm when the wind chill dips below a desirable temperature and there’s snow on the ground typically involves a bunch of gear — winter boots , scarves , gloves, beanies and a nice warm jacket. While there are so many warming jacket styles to choose from, there is one coat that reigns supreme when it comes to keeping body heat in and cold air out. Yep, we’re talking about the best parkas for men.

When assembling your winter wardrobe, peacoats , puffers and quilted jackets all deserve a place in your coat closet. But for those of us who have to contend with freezing cold temperatures, a durable winter parka is an absolute necessity.

Keep reading to SPY the top options for Winter 2022-2023.

What Is a Parka?

It’s not just a retro ski jacket for women. It is an undeniably cool jacket style for men as well. What exactly is a parka? Essentially, it’s a long weatherproof jacket with a hood. The hood is usually, but not always, lined with fur or faux fur. The best men’s parkas have a thick, insulating inner lining and are made of water-resistant material to keep away the winter snow. As a result, parkas can be pretty bulky. Many parkas use drawstrings and a fishtail hem at the back of the jacket. All of these traits converge to define the modern parka jacket.

How to Wear a Parka

In terms of styling, it’s impossible for the frontman of Oasis, Liam Gallagher , to go unmentioned. The image of his hands locked behind his back, billowing green parka draped off his shoulders and his head craning into the mic is one that defines that world-conquering band’s look. Thanks to its hood, waterproof material, many pockets and bulky shape, it is by nature a more casual article of clothing than an overcoat or a trench.

But in northern parts of the country, parkas are indispensable when winter arrives. Parkas have had a major resurgence recently, and many top men’s fashion designers now produce incredible parkas. But whether you have $75 to spend or $4,000, we’re here to help you find the best parkas for men. So no matter your budget or style, keep reading for the best parkas men need to know about this winter.

Winter 2022 Parka Fashion Trends

We’ve mentioned that parkas are a winter essential. While the classic parka is, more or less, a boxy down-filled jacket, brands and designers have been playing with color and shapes. During the Winter 2022/23 men’s fashion shows, Diesel, Alyx, Sacai and Rick Owens showed oversized down jackets in bold colors.

When retail meets fashion designers, the giant oversized parkas are pared down in style. Yes, they’re still oversized, but not to the degree seen on the catwalk. And as for color, let’s be honest. We’re mentally starved for color when the sun sets by 5:30 pm. A bright blue, red or, heck, even a mustard or burgundy immediately sparks up the landscape. (It’s also mentally uplifting for anyone that gets the winter blues.) With that in mind, some of the men’s parkas below are shown in their brighter shade alternatives. Don’t worry, because all of the parkas pictured below in bright colors also come in black, navy and olive.

The Best Parkas for Men to Buy in 2022

Below, we’ve put together a broad range of styles, price points and brands to push the boundaries of what a parka can bring to your wardrobe. Keep reading to find the best men’s parkas available right now. Keep checking back, as we’ll update this post as brands release new winter jackets for 2022-2023.

1. The North Face McMurdo Parka

BEST OVERALL

Some guys love their North Face, and we’re not surprised why. Whether you prefer their jackets, sweatshirts, or outdoor gear, this brand has some committed loyalists who have come back for years due to the quality and comfort that The North Face has truly mastered. That being said, the McMurdo parka from the popular outdoor brand is a killer parka to rock no matter how windy, snowy or rainy it is outside. This super dependable parka will easily last through this winter and beyond and is completely windproof, waterproof and breathable. Trust us; you won’t ever want to take it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NolQK_0NTWUG0500

Buy: The North Face McMurdo Parka $400.00

2. Canada Goose Langford Parka

FOR EXTREME COLD

Look, there are parkas, and then there are parkas; this is the latter. When it’s cold (like, icicles forming from your breath) and you want to be as warm as possible, reach for this parka. CG made it for commercial work, so if you see someone in snow patrol rocking one of these, well, you’ll know why. This parka is built to keep you toasty in temps as low as negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning that you’ll be well protected whenever you come face to face with the harsh winters of your day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFL5e_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Canada Goose Langford Parka $1,495.00

3. Alpha Industries N-3B Slim Fit Parka

TRENDY DESIGN

If you’re looking for a stylish parka that primarily looks good, this parka from Alpha Industries is a great pick. It’s got water-resistant flight nylon woven with quilted lining on the inside for a slim, modern fit and contrast lining. The jacket has a polyfill, rather than down, and detachable faux-fur trim on the hood. It’s got a signature zipper pocket on the arm, the trendy “Remove Before Flight” tag and asymmetrical snap-button chest pockets for warmth. There are other, better options if you’re looking for a jacket that’ll keep you warm in sub-zero temperatures. If you need a sleek, stylish jacket for winter that’ll stand out in the crowd, this is it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLeeo_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Alpha Industries N-3B Slim Fit Parka $250.00

4. Uniqlo Hybrid Down Parka

COMING SOON

Uniqlo made their reputation as an affordably priced winter gear shop when they debuted their Heat Tech clothing back in the early aughts. Ever since that first innovation, they’ve topped themselves year after year. Debuting sometime this September is their new hybrid parka. This down-insulated jacket also incorporates ventilation holes and mesh for comfort. The new parka keeps you warm without feeling overheated. It comes in four neutral colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0um9pI_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Uniqlo Hybrid Down Parka $159.90

5. Orolay Down Jacket

BEST  UNKOWN BRAND

Orolay is the company that designed a woman’s multi-pocket parka that became an Instagram sensation. In one year, this unknown brand zoomed into popular culture and had dozens of articles written about them. Now, the so-called “Amazon Jacket” is available for men.

Orolay men’s down parkas are as warm as the women’s down coats. Unfortunately, they sell out as quickly as the women’s coats too. Their parka is as long as a car coat. It has a small pocket on one sleeve, two large slip pockets and an attached hood. The body is polyester, and the body uses duck down.  This model has almost 400 five-star reviews. It will keep you warm down to the twenties and possibly colder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rKdd_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Orolay Down Jacket $129.99

6. Carhartt Yukon Extremes Insulated Parka

BEST MID-RANGE

The best parkas for men can cost between $500-$1,000, and now that Canada Goose is firlmy established as a status symbol, people are happy to pay up. However, if you need a parka that will keep you warm without totally bankrupting you, there are quality alternatives. Carhartt has become one of the most popular brands in the world among young folks thanks to its no-nonsense designs, and this workwear jacket offers serious protection from the elements. If you’re searching for the best parkas under $500, then look to Carhartt. This parka is also available in plus sizes, so it’s one of the best parkas for big and tall men, specifically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1za6Qe_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Carhartt Yukon Extremes Insulated Parka $299.99

7. Billionaire Boys Club Detachable Sleeve Down Jacket

BEST CONVERTIBLE

Two powerhouses, one in fashion, the other in music, came together to create the Billionaire Boys Club, ICECREAM, Bee Line and Billionaire Girls Club. Infused with a streetwear ethos, these two create wearable and collectible pieces season after season. Their down jacket is a twofer. Zip off the sleeves, and voila! You’ve got a down vest. The classic long puffer has contrasting color on the shoulder, zippered pockets and a removable hood. The jacket is stuffed with duck down and feathers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsraE_0NTWUG0500

Buy: BBC Detachable Sleeve Down Jacket $595.00

8. Lululemon Cold City Parka

BEST CITY JACKET

Lululemon’s brand new parka jacket is designed to keep you warm and move with you, two things this bulky jacket rarely does simultaneously. It’s made with waterproof Glyde fabric that’s seam-sealed and has PrimaLoft insulation under the arm that stays warm even when wet. It’s filled with 600-fill goose down, 100% of which is RDS certified, for ethical insulation. The jacket is built with close-fitting internal cuffs, multiple pockets for EDC items, a cinchable hood for warmth and fit, and reflective detailing. It also contains magnets for closure which may interfere with electronic items like pacemakers, bank cards and other devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400CEi_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Lululemon Cold City Parka $598.00

9. L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka

BEST HERITAGE BRAND

L.L. Bean’s Baxter State Parka will keep you warm down to -45 degrees). So if you’re planning an arctic adventure, this is your parka. It’ll keep you warm even if you don’t have plans on conquering the unknown. The water-repellent shell is made from TEK2 waterproof fabric that can repel 7.5 gallons of water in 10 minutes (it was tested in a lab). It has a faux fur hood that’s shapeable and has an internal waist draw cord. This parka also has two-way zippers with storm flaps, seven interior pockets and three interior pockets. Shown in black, it also comes in a cheery red, dark gray, and an olive green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPi1E_0NTWUG0500

Buy: L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka $299.00

10. H&M Water Repellent Jacket

BUDGET BUY

Part of H&M’s effort to include more recycled materials in its designs, this padded winter parka is a great budget buy for people who can’t afford to drop $500 on a new winter jacket. While it won’t offer the extreme wind and cold resistance of a Canada Goose jacket, it can be a reliable top layer. This padded parka is constructed with windproof and water-repellent fabric. For anyone on the hunt for a parka jacket that won’t break the bank, H&M delivers once again. The shell and ling are made with 100% recycled polyester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UTrX_0NTWUG0500

Buy: H&M Padded Winter Parka $99.99

11. Nautica Colorblock Tempashere Puffer

BEST USE OF MAPS

Warm and fashionable are good adjectives to describe Nautica’s parka jacket. The shoulders and sleeves sport a black and white map that is rendered to look more like art than a navigational aid. This water-resistant puffer has a zip-up collar that protects your neck against the cold and a zip-off hood. This lightweight parka can keep you warm. The fill is made with tempasphere and locks in warmth and keeps you comfortable on chilly days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdO6u_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Nautica Colorblock Tempashere Puffer $158.40

12. Triple F.A.T. Goose Downing Waterproof Parka

BEST Coat-Like

Fed up with those puffy rings that make you feel like you’re the Michelin Man? Step up to this car coat-length parka. Smartly designed and sleek looking, the baffles are inside the parka. The outer shell is made with eco-friendly HeiQ DWR Technology . It’s an eco-friendly fabric that is durable, water-repellent, and fluorocarbon-free. The removable hood is adjustable, and the parka has two-way zippers. This jacket could withstand the worst blizzards, with 750 power fill down. There’s a zippered inner chest pocket, fleece-lined side pockets, pockets with water-repellent zipper closures, and vertical entry-lined fleece pockets. It’s got so many pockets; you don’t need to carry a bag. And yes, it’s water and wind-resistant. It comes in navy or black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i3ZH_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Triple F.A.T. Goose Downing Waterproof Parka $700.00

13. Outerknown Chromatic Puffer

BEST RETRO

This may look like a lightweight parka or puffer (they’re interchangeable terms), but this recycled polyester jacket is packed with 700-fill power down. Outerknown uses the Responsible Down Standards policies concerned with the welfare of the ducks and geese that provide the down. That high-numbered fill means that this is a warm jacket to wear when the temperature dips below freezing. This jacket is also reversible. Both sides have two zippered pockets, and the solid-colored side has a zippered chest pocket. The jacket also comes in blue and a brownish red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYzXd_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Outerknown Chromatic Puffer $268.00

14. Save The Duck Men’s Alter Hooded Parka

BEST DOWN ALTERNATIVE

Want to be warm and help save the planet at the same time? Then Save The Duck’s thick, down-free parkas are your top choice. The company is a member of Oeko-Tex, all of its products are made animal-free, and it has B Corp. certification. These parkas are so warm that they kept Minga Tenzi Sherpa warm while he climbed K2. This hooded parka offers not only warmth but style and clean lines. In addition to using a down alternative, this coat features faux fur in the body and hood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkMs2_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Save The Duck Men’s Alter Hooded Parka $548.00

15. Canada Goose MacMillan Parka

BEST SHORT PARKA

If you cherish the idea of being toasty warm in a Canada Goose parka but prefer a shorter jacket, their MacMillian was made for you. Cut to hit right below the hip in front; it has a longer curved back hem to keep your butt as warm as the rest of you. Designed to keep you warm down to minus four (-4) degrees, the snorkel hood can be adjusted two ways to protect your head. It has recessed rib knit cuffs that lock in the heat and prevent snow from creeping up your arms. The snap placket covers a two-way zipper. There’s an interior zippered pocket and two fleece-lined exterior pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366QIy_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Canada Goose MacMillan Parka $950.00

16. Quiksilver Mission Solid Insulated Snow Jacket

BEST ON AND OFF THE SLOPES

This jacket looks snazzy snowboarding or skiing. If it’s going to keep you warm when you’re doing winter sports, it will keep you comfortable commuting or going to the market.  Made with REPREVE, recycled polyester and insulated with the brand’s Warmflight Eco Technology (high-loft poly yarn made from recycled bottles), you’ll be warm no matter what the circumstances.
Because this jacket was made for sports, it has articulated joints and was ergonomically designed to have maximum mobility while also providing warmth and protection. It’s got a powder skirt, a jacket that can attach to snow pants, mesh-lined underarm vents, adjustable cuffs, and many pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRtxO_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Quiksilver Mission Solid Insulated Snow Jacket $199.95

17. UGG Butte Parka

BEST SURPRISE

If you’ve ever worn a pair of UGGs to keep your tootsies warm in colder weather, you’ll know damn well that the brand has perfected body-warming. But here’s the kicker — not only does this iconic slipper brand create a killer line of footwear, but they also have outerwear like parkas. Don’t worry, we were surprised too. The Butte Parka is a seriously practical coat that keeps you cozy in temperatures as low as -24.52 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s down-filled and has a water-resistant exterior to keep rain, sleet and snow off your body. Pair this baby with your UGG chukkas you’ve been wearing religiously each winter since you bought them, and create a whole fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ec6B8_0NTWUG0500

Buy: UGG Butte Parka $495.00

18. LSKD Roasted Puffer Jacket Oversize 22

RECYCLED FABRIC

LSKD stands for Loose Kid. The Australian-based brand has been designing and manufacturing luxe streetwear since 2007. They make activewear and outerwear. Because they combine fashion and utility, their parkas are warm and on-trend. Into Barbiecore ? They have a unisex pink parka. Their Roasted Puffer Jacket comes in other trendy colors too. They’re also committed to taking care of the environment. This oversized parka has a recycled nylon outer shell that’s waterproof. A recycled puffer fill and interior and exterior pockets. This high-tech parka has a hood that will protect you from the elements while looking good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNuyf_0NTWUG0500

Buy: LSKD Roasted Puffer Jacket Oversize 22 $220.00

19. Nobis Shelby Military Parka

BEST TAILORED

Nobis makes some of the warmest parkas on earth, up there with Canada Goose and The North Face classics. This luxury menswear brand designs outerwear with all the bells and whistles you’re looking for in a dress coat.

This parka is a cross between a chic military-influenced coat and the classic stadium coat. They use only certified Canadian-origin white duck down as fill. The coat is seam sealed, is wind and waterproof with their patented breathable membrane. It has a non-removable hood, interior chest pocket and many outer pockets to hold all your stuff. The curved back hem is a tad longer than the front. This is done to give additional protection to your haunches and back legs. It comes in five shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfIPA_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Nobis Shelby Military Parka $995.00

20. The North Face HMLYN Down Parka

BEST FOR EXPEDITIONS

This North Face style has gone on an expedition to the Himalayan mountains. It can also go to the pub, the market and out and about. It has an attached adjustable hood, 550 goose down, and a storm flap that protects the front zipper. There’s an inner pocket and two outer pockets. The jacket can battle the elements, keeping you dry and warm. And it also comes in a black and dark violet colorblock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGYpp_0NTWUG0500

Buy: The North Face HMLYN Down Parka $380.00

21. Rick Owens Cotton Blend Canvas and Shearling Hooded Parka

BEST SPLURGE

As we mentioned earlier, Rick Owens is a fashion visionary. His fashion shows invoke a multitude of emotions. And while most of us don’t or can’t wear his designs, Dan Levy showed the world how to rock Owens in Schitt’s Creek .  Owens ideas tend to trickle down to other brands. This parka is one of his most wearable designs.

While not as oversized as his runway creations, this oversized version is wearable. The hip-length parka has a cotton-blend shell packed with down to keep you warm. The hood has a zipper so it can be split down the middle and has shearling trim. This cleverly designed parka will always look au courant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ckKe_0NTWUG0500

Buy: Rick Owens Hooded Parka $3750.00

